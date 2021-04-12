トップイベント
バーレーンGP
DTM / 速報ニュース

DTM挑戦のアルボン、あくまで狙うはF1復帰「DTMでの活躍よりも、自分の役割をしっかり果たすことが大事」

執筆:

アレクサンダー・アルボンは、レッドブルでのテスト兼開発ドライバーとしての役割が、F1復帰の可能性を確保する上で、DTMでの活躍よりも大きな役割を果たすと考えている。

DTM挑戦のアルボン、あくまで狙うはF1復帰「DTMでの活躍よりも、自分の役割をしっかり果たすことが大事」

　昨年までレッドブルのドライバーとしてF1を戦っていたアレクサンダー・アルボン。シーズンを通じてチームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンに匹敵するようなパフォーマンスを見せられなかったことから、チームは彼の代わりにセルジオ・ペレスをドライバーに起用。アルボンはF1シートを失うことになった。

　レッドブルのテスト兼開発ドライバーとなり、F1の実戦から遠ざかることになったアルボンは今季、その役割と並行してDTMの一部レースに参戦。AFコルセが運営するチームで、フェラーリ488 GT3を駆る事になっている。

　アルボンは今月初めに、スパ・フランコルシャンで初めてGT3マシンをドライブ。今週ホッケンハイムで行なわれたDTMの公式プレシーズンテストで、さらに走行を重ねた。

　DTMで成功することができれば、アルボンは自らの知名度を上げることができるだろう。ただ、彼はあくまでDTMのプロジェクトの主目的は、レース勘を錆びつかせないことであり、DTMがF1に復帰するための手段だとは考えていないと主張した。

　2022年にF1に復帰するため、DTMでのレースをどのように活用できるかと訊かれたアルボンは、motorsport.comに次のように答えた。

「正直に言うと、それほどでもない。自分の役割に関しては、チャンピオンシップの中で自分の仕事で最善を尽くすことの方が重要だ」

「F1では、他のドライバーのパフォーマンスなどの要素が、チャンスの有無を左右することが多いだろう。しかし、ここ（DTM）ではそれほど多くの要求はない」

「DTMでは、多くの場合BoP（性能調整）がどのように機能するかにかかっている。自分が自分の仕事をしっかりやっている限り……もちろん、リザーブドライバーとしての役割、シミュレーターでの仕事やテストなど、そちらの方が（F1復帰に向けて）はるかに大きな役割を果たすことになる」

　DTMには、ティモ・グロックやクリスチャン・クリエンといった元F1ドライバーも参戦する。このふたりはF1を離れた後はスポーツカーレースに活躍の場を広げているが、アルボンはスポーツカーレースを長期的な活動の選択肢として考えているかを訊かれ、次のように答えた。

「真面目な話、そんなことはない。今の僕にとって（DTMは）素晴らしいね。シャープな感覚を保ち、レースに適した状態を保つことができる」

「でも僕はまだF1に出たいと思っている。もしF1が上手くいかなかったら……そのうち分かるさ。100％やらないと言えるものはないよ」

　アルボンは、GT3マシンに合わせるため、ブレーキングポイントを調整しなければならないと説明。F1での経験から、フェラーリ488 GT3を”オーバードライブ”していたと話した。

「GTレースは全体的に（F1とは）異なるものだ。（スパの）オー・ルージュは思っていたよりもアクセル全開ではなかったね。でも、それも学習なんだ」

「楽しんでいるよ。これまでとは違うチャレンジだし、ドライビングスタイルも全く違う。そもそも、多くの場合はオーバードライブしていた。というのも、コーナリングやドライビングを身体で覚えていたから、そのプロセスをもう一度行なうようなものだからだ」

「結局のところ、それはクルマなんだ。ステアリングホイールがあって、ペダルがある。すぐに慣れることができる。感覚的には問題ない。もちろん、どうドライビングするかという点についてはまだ時間がかかる。でも僕は楽しんでいるよ」

 

シリーズ DTM , F1
ドライバー アレクサンダー アルボン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Rachit Thukral

