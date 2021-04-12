DTM挑戦のアルボン、あくまで狙うはF1復帰「DTMでの活躍よりも、自分の役割をしっかり果たすことが大事」

\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u3092\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30a2\u30ec\u30af\u30b5\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u3002\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b\u5339\u6575\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u8d77\u7528\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306fF1\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u517c\u958b\u767a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001F1\u306e\u5b9f\u6226\u304b\u3089\u9060\u3056\u304b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u4e26\u884c\u3057\u3066DTM\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3002AF\u30b3\u30eb\u30bb\u304c\u904b\u55b6\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea488 GT3\u3092\u99c6\u308b\u4e8b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u4eca\u6708\u521d\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30d1\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b3\u30eb\u30b7\u30e3\u30f3\u3067\u521d\u3081\u3066GT3\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3002\u4eca\u9031\u30db\u30c3\u30b1\u30f3\u30cf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305fDTM\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u8d70\u884c\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u305f\u3002\n\u3000DTM\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u77e5\u540d\u5ea6\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u3042\u304f\u307e\u3067DTM\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u4e3b\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u52d8\u3092\u9306\u3073\u3064\u304b\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001DTM\u304cF1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u624b\u6bb5\u3060\u3068\u306f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u30002022\u5e74\u306bF1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001DTM\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u3001motorsport.com\u306b\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6b63\u76f4\u306b\u8a00\u3046\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u3067\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u6700\u5584\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u300d\n\u300cF1\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u6709\u7121\u3092\u5de6\u53f3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u3053\uff08DTM\uff09\u3067\u306f\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8981\u6c42\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300cDTM\u3067\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408BoP\uff08\u6027\u80fd\u8abf\u6574\uff09\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u9650\u308a\u2026\u2026\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3001\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3084\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u3069\u3001\u305d\u3061\u3089\u306e\u65b9\u304c\uff08F1\u5fa9\u5e30\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\uff09\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\n\u3000DTM\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30a3\u30e2\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u3084\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30af\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u5143F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3082\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306fF1\u3092\u96e2\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u306f\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u30ab\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u6d3b\u8e8d\u306e\u5834\u3092\u5e83\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u30ab\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u6d3b\u52d5\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u771f\u9762\u76ee\u306a\u8a71\u3001\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4eca\u306e\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\uff08DTM\u306f\uff09\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u306d\u3002\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u30d7\u306a\u611f\u899a\u3092\u4fdd\u3061\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u9069\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3092\u4fdd\u3064\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u306f\u307e\u3060F1\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3082\u3057F1\u304c\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3089\u2026\u2026\u305d\u306e\u3046\u3061\u5206\u304b\u308b\u3055\u3002100\uff05\u3084\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u3001GT3\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3002F1\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea488 GT3\u3092\u201d\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u201d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300cGT\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\uff08F1\u3068\u306f\uff09\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\uff08\u30b9\u30d1\u306e\uff09\u30aa\u30fc\u30fb\u30eb\u30fc\u30b8\u30e5\u306f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30eb\u5168\u958b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306d\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3082\u5b66\u7fd2\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u306f\u9055\u3046\u30c1\u30e3\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3082\u5168\u304f\u9055\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3082\u305d\u3082\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u3082\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u8eab\u4f53\u3067\u899a\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u884c\u306a\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30da\u30c0\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3059\u3050\u306b\u6163\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u611f\u899a\u7684\u306b\u306f\u554f\u984c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u3069\u3046\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u307e\u3060\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u306f\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305d\u3046\u2026\u2026\u738b\u8005\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u201d\u8b66\u6212\u201d\nF1\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u5931\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u3001\u201c\u96d1\u8349\u9b42\u201d\u3067\u9019\u3044\u4e0a\u304c\u308c\u308b\u304b\uff1f\u300c\u304f\u3088\u304f\u3088\u3057\u3066\u3082\u4ed5\u65b9\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3001\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u81ea\u4fe1\u300c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3084\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3068\u6226\u3048\u308b\u300d\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306e\u6607\u683c\u306f\u6025\u304c\u305a\u300c\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u539f\u77f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u3092\u201d\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u201d\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u30b2\u30eb\u30cf\u30eb\u30c8\u30fb\u30d9\u30eb\u30ac\u30fc\u3001\u53c2\u6226\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5897\u52a0\u50be\u5411\u306eDTM\u306b\u300cGT3\u5316\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u306f\u6b63\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\n