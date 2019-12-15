Endurance / Gulf 12 hours / レースレポート
【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが3位獲得！ ガルフ12時間レース
シェア
コメント
MotoGPのレジェンドライダーであるバレンティーノ・ロッシは、ガルフ12時間レースに出場すると3位表彰台を獲得した。
【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが参戦。ガルフ12時間レース
Read Also:
スライダー
リスト
Cars group photo lineup
1/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci
2/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal
3/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
4/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
5/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn
6/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
7/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava
8/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
9/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala
10/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
11/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
12/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
#19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor
13/13
写真：: Fotospeedy
次の記事
コメントを読み込む
この記事について
|シリーズ
|Endurance
|イベント
|Gulf 12 hours
|ドライバー
|バレンティーノ ロッシ 発売中
|執筆者
|Charles Bradley
【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが3位獲得！ ガルフ12時間レース
シェア
コメント
Endurance Next session
12 12月 - 14 12月
Trending
スライドショー