第20戦ブラジルGP
Endurance / Gulf 12 hours / レースレポート

【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが3位獲得！　ガルフ12時間レース

【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが3位獲得！　ガルフ12時間レース
執筆:
2019/12/15 5:02

MotoGPのレジェンドライダーであるバレンティーノ・ロッシは、ガルフ12時間レースに出場すると3位表彰台を獲得した。

【ギャラリー】バレンティーノ・ロッシが参戦。ガルフ12時間レース

スライダー
リスト

Cars group photo lineup

Cars group photo lineup
1/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci

#46 Monster VR46 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Alessio Salucci
2/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal

Start action #48 HTP Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3: Maximilian Goetz, Dominik Baumann, Al Zubair Al Faisal
3/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
4/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
5/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn

#2 United Autosports Ligier JSP3: Jim McGuire, Richard Meins, Shaun Lynn
6/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting

#83 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
7/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava

#12 Art Line Team Georgia Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Sergey Afanasyev, Jack Butel, Steven Liquorish, Shota Abkhazava
8/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
9/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala

77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Adrian Amstutz, Miguel Amos, Jordan Witt, Patrick Kujala
10/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller

#5 Uwe Alzen Automotive Audi R8 GT3 Evo: Uwe Alzen, Martin Konrad, Dietmar Haggenmueller
11/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster

#55 Attempto Racing Audi R8 GT3: Murod Sultanov, Mattia Drudi, Nicolas Foster
12/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

#19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor

#19 GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Stuart Hall, Benji Goethe, Jordan Grogor
13/13

写真：: Fotospeedy

この記事について

シリーズ Endurance
イベント Gulf 12 hours
ドライバー バレンティーノ ロッシ 発売中
執筆者 Charles Bradley

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 12月 - 14 12月

