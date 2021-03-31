F1
F1 / ニュース

角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛

執筆:

アルファタウリのフランツ・トスト代表は、F1開幕戦バーレーンGPで角田裕毅が見せたパフォーマンスを絶賛。このまま成長を続ければ、チャンピオンに手が届くはずだと語った。

角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛

　2021年シーズンの開幕戦バーレーンGPでF1デビューを飾った角田裕毅（アルファタウリ）。序盤はポジションを下げたものの、オーバーテイクを連発し最終的に9位でフィニッシュ。このパフォーマンスを、チーム代表のフランツ・トストは絶賛している。

Read Also:

　トストはバーレーンGP決勝後、ドイツのTVチャンネル『Sport1』で角田裕毅について次のように語った。

「ユウキは並外れた才能の持ち主だ。彼のドライビングスキルは非常に高いレベルにあると称賛しなくてはね。彼の決断力は非常に優れており、集中していて、必要な自信も持っている」

「精神的にも非常に強い。それはすでに証明されている。彼はわずか2年前に日本からヨーロッパに渡り、すぐにF3に参戦して好成績を収めたことを忘れてはならない」

　角田は2018年に日本のFIA F4王者に輝き渡欧。2019年はイェンツァーからFIA F3に参戦しランキング9位、2020年はカーリンでFIA F2を戦い、ランキング3位を獲得している。

　トスト代表は、角田は慣れない環境への適応力と、その中で自分の力を証明していく能力も高いと話した。

「日本とヨーロッパの文化は大きく違う。新しいサーキット、新しいチームで、知らない人たちと一緒に働く中で自分のことを主張するためには、よほどしっかりしていなけれならない。彼はそれを何度も証明しているんだ」

「彼は昨年のF2ベストルーキーで、レースにも勝ち最終的にランキング3位になった。印象に残っているのは、例えば土砂降りだったオーストリアだ。彼はレースをリードしていたが、無線の問題でレースに勝つことは出来なかった。彼はその後、挽回して2位になった。そのやり方が一級品だったんだ」

　角田はドライバーとしての自身の強みとしてブレーキングを挙げているが、トスト代表はそれに加え、高速コーナーでの感覚が非常に優れていると明かした。

「彼の大きな強みは、特に高速コーナーでのスピードの判断が非常に優れていることだ。彼はコーナーの入り口からエイペックスにかけての感覚がとても優れている。ブレーキングも非常に強力だし、ファイターでもある」

　F1は角田がバーレーンGPで見せたオーバーテイクショーに着目し、オンボード映像のハイライト動画を作って公式YouTubeで公開している。その中には、DRSで加速しストレートで横並びになるのではなく、ハードブレーキングでインサイドに飛び込む技ありのオーバーテイクも多く含まれていた。

　トストは、角田の自信あふれる走りが今後の成功のためにも重要だと話し、さらに成長を重ねていけばF1チャンピオンにも手が届くはずだと語った。

「今回の彼のオーバーテイクは本当に素晴らしかったね。まるで明日なんてないかのように走っていた。彼は他のドライバーたちに『僕とは遊べないよ。だって追い越しちゃうからね！』と示していた。そういうところがいいね。その自信が大切だ。角田裕毅というドライバーは、F1で大成功を収め、我々にもっと素晴らしいレースを見せてくれると思う」

「彼は必ずやワールドチャンピオンになるだろう。ユウキにとって重要なのは、どんどん学習を進めていくことだ。左耳から入って右耳に抜けていくようなことを彼に言ってはいけない。彼の脳はそれを覚えてしまうからね。彼は本当に学習意欲が高く、それをすぐに実践しようとする。それは非常に重要なステップだ。このまま成長していってほしいね。そうすればいつの日か、彼は世界チャンピオンになれるだろう。私はそれを確信している」

　まずは開幕戦でホンダやレッドブル、チーム、世界中のファンに自身の実力を証明してみせた角田。次のレースが行なわれるイモラ・サーキットは、F1マシンを初ドライブした際を含め、すでにテストでも走り込んでいる、チームのホームレース。さらなる活躍が期待される。

Additional reporting by Christian Nimmervoll

 
 

Read Also:

シリーズ F1
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 松本 和己

