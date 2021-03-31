角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\uff09\u3002\u5e8f\u76e4\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e0b\u3052\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u9023\u767a\u3057\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b9\u4f4d\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30c4\u30fb\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u7d76\u8cdb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead F4\u738b\u8005\u306b\u8f1d\u304d\u6e21\u6b27\u30022019\u5e74\u306f\u30a4\u30a7\u30f3\u30c4\u30a1\u30fc\u304b\u3089FIA F3\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b09\u4f4d\u30012020\u5e74\u306f\u30ab\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u3067FIA F2\u3092\u6226\u3044\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u6163\u308c\u306a\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u3078\u306e\u9069\u5fdc\u529b\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u529b\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u80fd\u529b\u3082\u9ad8\u3044\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u3068\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306e\u6587\u5316\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u9055\u3046\u3002\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u50cd\u304f\u4e2d\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e3b\u5f35\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3088\u307b\u3069\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306eF2\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u3067\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3082\u52dd\u3061\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5370\u8c61\u306b\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u571f\u7802\u964d\u308a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u7121\u7dda\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u52dd\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u51fa\u6765\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u633d\u56de\u3057\u30662\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u304c\u4e00\u7d1a\u54c1\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u9ad8\u901f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u611f\u899a\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f37\u307f\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u9ad8\u901f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u5165\u308a\u53e3\u304b\u3089\u30a8\u30a4\u30da\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u306e\u611f\u899a\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000F1\u306f\u89d2\u7530\u304c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u898b\u305b\u305f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u306b\u7740\u76ee\u3057\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u6620\u50cf\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u52d5\u753b\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u516c\u5f0fYouTube\u3067\u516c\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u3001DRS\u3067\u52a0\u901f\u3057\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u6a2a\u4e26\u3073\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u306b\u98db\u3073\u8fbc\u3080\u6280\u3042\u308a\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3082\u591a\u304f\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u81ea\u4fe1\u3042\u3075\u308c\u308b\u8d70\u308a\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u3066\u3044\u3051\u3070F1\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u3082\u624b\u304c\u5c4a\u304f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u5f7c\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306d\u3002\u307e\u308b\u3067\u660e\u65e5\u306a\u3093\u3066\u306a\u3044\u304b\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306b\u300e\u50d5\u3068\u306f\u904a\u3079\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3002\u3060\u3063\u3066\u8ffd\u3044\u8d8a\u3057\u3061\u3083\u3046\u304b\u3089\u306d\uff01\u300f\u3068\u793a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u3044\u3044\u306d\u3002\u305d\u306e\u81ea\u4fe1\u304c\u5927\u5207\u3060\u3002\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u3001F1\u3067\u5927\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u5fc5\u305a\u3084\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3069\u3093\u3069\u3093\u5b66\u7fd2\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u5de6\u8033\u304b\u3089\u5165\u3063\u3066\u53f3\u8033\u306b\u629c\u3051\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f7c\u306b\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u8133\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u899a\u3048\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u610f\u6b32\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3059\u3050\u306b\u5b9f\u8df5\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3060\u3002\u3053\u306e\u307e\u307e\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3063\u3066\u307b\u3057\u3044\u306d\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3064\u306e\u65e5\u304b\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305a\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u3084\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306b\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5b9f\u529b\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u3066\u307f\u305b\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u3002\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3001F1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u521d\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3057\u305f\u969b\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3082\u8d70\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u6d3b\u8e8d\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\nAdditional reporting by Christian Nimmervoll\n \n \n\nRead 