角田裕毅、アルファタウリAT02を"乗りやすいマシン"と評価。開幕戦では「ミスを恐れず全力で」
F1 / 速報ニュース

いよいよ始まる角田裕毅のF1挑戦。「チームから求められるようなドライバーになりたい！」

執筆:

今シーズン、7年ぶりの日本人F1ドライバーとして、アルファタウリからデビューする角田裕毅。彼は、チームから求められるようなドライバーになりたいと語った。

いよいよ始まる角田裕毅のF1挑戦。「チームから求められるようなドライバーになりたい！」

　2021年シーズン、アルファタウリ・ホンダからF1にデビューする角田裕毅。日本人ドライバーとしては、小林可夢偉以来7年ぶりにF1に挑戦することになる。

　バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストでは総合2番手タイムを叩き出した角田。もちろんこれはあくまでテスト。だが名刺代わりの一発で、日本のファンだけでなく世界にも衝撃を与えたといっても過言ではないだろう。

Read Also:

　現在、角田はイギリスのミルトンキーンズに在住。ミルトンキーンズにはレッドブルのファクトリーがあり、シミュレーター作業のためファクトリーに通っているという。その角田は、今回はオンライン会見でメディアからの質問に答えた。

　F1デビューに向けて、どんなトレーニングをしているのかと訊かれると、F1マシンの強烈なGフォースに対応するための首と体幹のトレーニングを主にしていると語った角田。バーレーンで先日行なわれたプレシーズンテストでは、その効果を実感できたという。

「特にトレーニングしているのは特に首と体幹ですね。F2とは比べられないくらいはるかに大きいGがかかるので、初めてF1に乗った時は首に負荷がかかって、20周のレースシミュレーションで疲れを感じていました」

「バーレーンのテストはそこまで疲れませんでした。レースシミュレーションで54周走ったんですが、体力面での疲れは感じませんでしたし、そこは成長しているのかなと思います。ただバーレーンは首にそんなに負荷がかからないコースなので、これからもトレーニングしていくつもりです」

　オフにはどんなことをしているのかと訊かれると、コロナ禍の影響ももちろんあった上でだが、若干20歳の若者らしくゲームという回答。

「僕はウェイクボードやゴルフとか、アウトドアのスポーツが好きなんですが、今イギリスはロックダウンで外にはいけないですし、トレーニング以外は日本の友達とゲームしかしていないですね」

「FPSのバトルロイヤルゲームを日本の友達とやっているんですが、結構自分の性格が出るんですよね。レースの予選でプッシュしている時にミスしてしまったり、前のクルマに邪魔されてしまったりすると無線で叫んだり、結構熱くなってしまう方なんですよね」

「そういったところがゲームにも出ていて、叫んじゃったりコントローラーをすぐ投げちゃったりするんですけど、自分をコントロールできるように普段の生活から心がけています。トレーニングじゃないですし、リラックスして楽しんでますけどね。そういう時ぐらいしか日本語でしゃべれないので……」

　ゲームをしていてもレースにつなげて考えているというのもさすがF1に到達したドライバーだといったところだ。

　楽しみにしているコースは「圧倒的に鈴鹿ですね」と話す角田。日本で活躍していたFIA F4時代を振り返り、F1との違いを楽しみにしているという。

「僕が鈴鹿を走ったのはF4が最後です。F4のラップタイムは2分6～7秒なんですけど、F1は1分22～23秒なので45秒くらい違うんですね。そういった違いとかも楽しみにしています。なにより日本のモータースポーツファンの皆さんの前で走れるのが楽しみです」

「ホンダ系のドライバーはF4の頃から鈴鹿を走り込んでいますし、苦手なコーナーはあまりないんですが、F1では走り方も変わってくると思います。好きなコーナーはデグナーとスプーンカーブなので、そこは自信を持って走り込んでいきたいなと思います」

　理想のドライバーを訊かれると、返ってきた答えは現役ドライバーのルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）やマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）。まさに今季、ライバルとして共にレースを戦うドライバーたちのように、チームに求められることが目標だと語る。

「理想のドライバーはハミルトン選手だったり、フェルスタッペン選手かなと思います。ハミルトン選手は7回チャンピオンを獲っていますし、誰からも認められてチームも彼をバックアップしながら戦っています。チーム側からバックアップされるような、チームから求められるドライバーになりたいです」

　最後に、日本のファンに向けてメッセージを求められた角田は、アグレッシブに攻めていきたいと意気込んだ。

「7年ぶりの日本人ドライバーとしてF1に参戦します。思い切ってアグレッシブに攻めて走りますので、応援お願いします。日本人として誇れるようなドライビングをしていきたいと思っています。鈴鹿で会えるのを楽しみにしています」

　2021年シーズンは、3月26～28日に開催されるバーレーンGPで開幕する。1戦目から、その走りに注目だ。

 

Read Also:

角田裕毅、アルファタウリAT02を"乗りやすいマシン"と評価。開幕戦では「ミスを恐れず全力で」

前の記事

角田裕毅、アルファタウリAT02を“乗りやすいマシン”と評価。開幕戦では「ミスを恐れず全力で」
シリーズ F1
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 松本 和己

