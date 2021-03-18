いよいよ始まる角田裕毅のF1挑戦。「チームから求められるようなドライバーになりたい！」

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u304b\u3089F1\u306b\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5c0f\u6797\u53ef\u5922\u5049\u4ee5\u67657\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306bF1\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u7dcf\u54082\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u53e9\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3042\u304f\u307e\u3067\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3002\u3060\u304c\u540d\u523a\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306e\u4e00\u767a\u3067\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u4e16\u754c\u306b\u3082\u885d\u6483\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3082\u904e\u8a00\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306e\u8d70\u308a\u306f\u300e\u9a5a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u3082\u306e\u300f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u91cd\u93ae\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u7dcf\u54082\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u79f0\u8cdb\n\n\n\u3000\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u30a4\u30ae\u30ea\u30b9\u306e\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u30ad\u30fc\u30f3\u30ba\u306b\u5728\u4f4f\u3002\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u30ad\u30fc\u30f3\u30ba\u306b\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u4f5c\u696d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30d5\u30a1\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u901a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306f\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u304b\u3089\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001F1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u5f37\u70c8\u306aG\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9996\u3068\u4f53\u5e79\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u4e3b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u3002\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u5148\u65e5\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u5b9f\u611f\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u7279\u306b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7279\u306b\u9996\u3068\u4f53\u5e79\u3067\u3059\u306d\u3002F2\u3068\u306f\u6bd4\u3079\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u5927\u304d\u3044G\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u521d\u3081\u3066F1\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306f\u9996\u306b\u8ca0\u8377\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u300120\u5468\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u75b2\u308c\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u305d\u3053\u307e\u3067\u75b2\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306754\u5468\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4f53\u529b\u9762\u3067\u306e\u75b2\u308c\u306f\u611f\u3058\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306f\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306f\u9996\u306b\u305d\u3093\u306a\u306b\u8ca0\u8377\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3082\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u30aa\u30d5\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u798d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3082\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3042\u3063\u305f\u4e0a\u3067\u3060\u304c\u3001\u82e5\u5e7220\u6b73\u306e\u82e5\u8005\u3089\u3057\u304f\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3044\u3046\u56de\u7b54\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3084\u30b4\u30eb\u30d5\u3068\u304b\u3001\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30c9\u30a2\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u304c\u597d\u304d\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u30a4\u30ae\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3067\u5916\u306b\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3057\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u4ee5\u5916\u306f\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u53cb\u9054\u3068\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u306d\u300d\n\u300cFPS\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u30ed\u30a4\u30e4\u30eb\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u53cb\u9054\u3068\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7d50\u69cb\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u6027\u683c\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3088\u306d\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6642\u306b\u30df\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u524d\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u90aa\u9b54\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3068\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u53eb\u3093\u3060\u308a\u3001\u7d50\u69cb\u71b1\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u65b9\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3088\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3082\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u53eb\u3093\u3058\u3083\u3063\u305f\u308a\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u3059\u3050\u6295\u3052\u3061\u3083\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3051\u3069\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u3092\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u666e\u6bb5\u306e\u751f\u6d3b\u304b\u3089\u5fc3\u304c\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3057\u3001\u30ea\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3057\u3066\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u307e\u3059\u3051\u3069\u306d\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u6642\u3050\u3089\u3044\u3057\u304b\u65e5\u672c\u8a9e\u3067\u3057\u3083\u3079\u308c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u2026\u2026\u300d\n\u3000\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3082\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u306a\u3052\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u3082\u3055\u3059\u304cF1\u306b\u5230\u9054\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u300c\u5727\u5012\u7684\u306b\u9234\u9e7f\u3067\u3059\u306d\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u89d2\u7530\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u3067\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305fFIA F4\u6642\u4ee3\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001F1\u3068\u306e\u9055\u3044\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u304c\u9234\u9e7f\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306fF4\u304c\u6700\u5f8c\u3067\u3059\u3002F4\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306f2\u52066\uff5e7\u79d2\u306a\u3093\u3067\u3059\u3051\u3069\u3001F1\u306f1\u520622\uff5e23\u79d2\u306a\u306e\u306745\u79d2\u304f\u3089\u3044\u9055\u3046\u3093\u3067\u3059\u306d\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u9055\u3044\u3068\u304b\u3082\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u306b\u3088\u308a\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306e\u7686\u3055\u3093\u306e\u524d\u3067\u8d70\u308c\u308b\u306e\u304c\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u300c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u7cfb\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306fF4\u306e\u9803\u304b\u3089\u9234\u9e7f\u3092\u8d70\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u82e6\u624b\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001F1\u3067\u306f\u8d70\u308a\u65b9\u3082\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u597d\u304d\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u30c7\u30b0\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u30b9\u30d7\u30fc\u30f3\u30ab\u30fc\u30d6\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306f\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u8d70\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u7406\u60f3\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8fd4\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u7b54\u3048\u306f\u73fe\u5f79\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3084\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u3002\u307e\u3055\u306b\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5171\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6226\u3046\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u6a19\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u7406\u60f3\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u9078\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u9078\u624b\u304b\u306a\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u9078\u624b\u306f7\u56de\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u8ab0\u304b\u3089\u3082\u8a8d\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u5f7c\u3092\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u6226\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5074\u304b\u3089\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306b\u653b\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u610f\u6c17\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u3002\n\u300c7\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u601d\u3044\u5207\u3063\u3066\u30a2\u30b0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30d6\u306b\u653b\u3081\u3066\u8d70\u308a\u307e\u3059\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5fdc\u63f4\u304a\u9858\u3044\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8a87\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9234\u9e7f\u3067\u4f1a\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u30013\u670826\uff5e28\u65e5\u306b\u958b\u50ac\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u958b\u5e55\u3059\u308b\u30021\u6226\u76ee\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8d70\u308a\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3060\u3002\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30eaAT02\u3092\u201c\u4e57\u308a\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u201d\u3068\u8a55\u4fa1\u3002\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u306f\u300c\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u6050\u308c\u305a\u5168\u529b\u3067\u300d\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u306e\u65b0PU\u306f\u307b\u307c\u5225\u7269\uff01\u3000\u65b0\u9aa8\u683c\u63a1\u7528\u3067\u3088\u308a\u4f4e\u91cd\u5fc3\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u5316\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9F1\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u307e\u3067\u306b\u5fa9\u6d3b\u3059\u308b\u306f\u305a\u2026\u2026\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u78ba\u4fe1\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u53f2\u4e0a\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u300d\u3068\u81ea\u8cdb\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6700\u6709\u529b\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u8b66\u6212\u3092\u6020\u3089\u305a\n\n