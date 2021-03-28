フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ

\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u304b\u3089F1\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u521d\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067Q3\u9032\u51fa\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u30019\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead アルピーヌからF1復帰を果たしたフェルナンド・アロンソは、その初戦バーレーンGPの予選でQ3進出を果たし、9番グリッドから決勝レースをスタートすることになった。

　予選をうまく戦い切ったアロンソだが、今後さらなる試練が待ち受けているだろうと考えているようだ。
「まずは、自分を向上させなければいけない。現実にこのタイヤを使ったり、予選を戦ったりするのは、初めての経験みたいだった」
　アロンソはそう語った。
「それからフォーメーションラップ、ライトパネル、最初のコーナーへの飛び込みも今週末が初めてみたいなモノだ。レーシングドライバーにとっては、シンプルなことのように見えるかもしれない。2年ぶりだと、全く新しいモノのように感じる」
「最初の数レースは苦戦することになるだろうと考えていた。この最初の予選はうまくいったけど、イモラに向けて、まだ仕事を続けていかなきゃいけない」
「マシンから全てのパフォーマンスを引き出すためには、数レースが必要だろう」
　大混戦の中団争いの中でトップ10に入れたのは驚きだったかと尋ねられたアロンソは、2018年以来のF1での予選に、何も期待していなかったと語った。
「正確に言えば、結果については何も期待していなかった」
「僕らとしては、できる限り最高の予選を戦い、最終的にどこに辿り着いたのかを確認する……それしかなかったと思う」
「驚きだったというわけではない。でも、予選前には何も期待していなかった。だからトップ10に入ることができて嬉しいよ」
「でも同時に、ミディアムタイヤで予選Q2突破を試みたマシンが数台あり、そのうち何台かはQ3に進めなかった。後ろにも速いマシンはいるから、すごく接戦だと思う」
「わずか0.1秒で、8番手から14番手に落ちてしまう可能性だってある。おそらく毎週末激戦になるだろう」
　アロンソ曰く、プレシーズンテストでは完全なレースシミュレーションを完了できなかったため、バーレーンGPの決勝は情報収集のために使いたいと考えている。
「57周連続で走るのは初めてだ。その情報を手にすることが必要なんだ。それぞれのタイヤで15周または20周走り、デグラデーションがどう進行していくのか、それがマシンバランスにどんな変化をもたらすのか、そしてタイヤをマネジメントする方法を感じ取る必要がある」
「レースを終えた段階で、そういうことを学び取っておきたい。それができれば、7位でも、11位でも、15位でも構わない。とにかく、決勝ではそういう情報を手にする必要があるんだ」e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5909\u5316\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u611f\u3058\u53d6\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u304a\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u30017\u4f4d\u3067\u3082\u300111\u4f4d\u3067\u3082\u300115\u4f4d\u3067\u3082\u69cb\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n アロンソ、"100％"の状態に戻れるのはまだ先？「5戦も戦えばもっと快適になるはず」
【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト
ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
驚速PPフェルスタッペン、実はフロアにダメージあり……その影響は0.1秒？
角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ