F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
Race まで
00 時間
:
33
:
36
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
中国GP
チケット
08 4月
Canceled
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
18 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
32 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
38 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
52 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
66 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
73 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
87 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
94 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
108 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
122 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
150 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
157 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
164 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
178 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
185 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
192 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
206 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
213 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
221 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
237 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
249 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
258 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化 / アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価
F1 / バーレーンGP / ニュース

フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ

執筆:
協力:
Alex Kalinauckas

アルピーヌのフェルナンド・アロンソは、F1復帰戦バーレーンGPの予選でトップ10に入れたことには満足しているが、最初の数レースは苦戦するだろうと改めて語る。

フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ

　アルピーヌからF1復帰を果たしたフェルナンド・アロンソは、その初戦バーレーンGPの予選でQ3進出を果たし、9番グリッドから決勝レースをスタートすることになった。

Read Also:

　予選をうまく戦い切ったアロンソだが、今後さらなる試練が待ち受けているだろうと考えているようだ。

「まずは、自分を向上させなければいけない。現実にこのタイヤを使ったり、予選を戦ったりするのは、初めての経験みたいだった」

　アロンソはそう語った。

「それからフォーメーションラップ、ライトパネル、最初のコーナーへの飛び込みも今週末が初めてみたいなモノだ。レーシングドライバーにとっては、シンプルなことのように見えるかもしれない。2年ぶりだと、全く新しいモノのように感じる」

「最初の数レースは苦戦することになるだろうと考えていた。この最初の予選はうまくいったけど、イモラに向けて、まだ仕事を続けていかなきゃいけない」

「マシンから全てのパフォーマンスを引き出すためには、数レースが必要だろう」

　大混戦の中団争いの中でトップ10に入れたのは驚きだったかと尋ねられたアロンソは、2018年以来のF1での予選に、何も期待していなかったと語った。

「正確に言えば、結果については何も期待していなかった」

「僕らとしては、できる限り最高の予選を戦い、最終的にどこに辿り着いたのかを確認する……それしかなかったと思う」

「驚きだったというわけではない。でも、予選前には何も期待していなかった。だからトップ10に入ることができて嬉しいよ」

「でも同時に、ミディアムタイヤで予選Q2突破を試みたマシンが数台あり、そのうち何台かはQ3に進めなかった。後ろにも速いマシンはいるから、すごく接戦だと思う」

「わずか0.1秒で、8番手から14番手に落ちてしまう可能性だってある。おそらく毎週末激戦になるだろう」

　アロンソ曰く、プレシーズンテストでは完全なレースシミュレーションを完了できなかったため、バーレーンGPの決勝は情報収集のために使いたいと考えている。

「57周連続で走るのは初めてだ。その情報を手にすることが必要なんだ。それぞれのタイヤで15周または20周走り、デグラデーションがどう進行していくのか、それがマシンバランスにどんな変化をもたらすのか、そしてタイヤをマネジメントする方法を感じ取る必要がある」

「レースを終えた段階で、そういうことを学び取っておきたい。それができれば、7位でも、11位でも、15位でも構わない。とにかく、決勝ではそういう情報を手にする必要があるんだ」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化

前の記事

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化

次の記事

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
ドライバー フェルナンド アロンソ
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
F1

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

1時間
2
F1

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト

21時間
3
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

26min
4
F1

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

3時間
5
MotoGP

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」

5時間
最新ニュース
アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

4分
フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ
F1

フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ

4分
F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化
F1

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化

31分
ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに
F1

ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに

57分
レーキ角の低いF1マシン、今季は苦しい？「我々とメルセデスは約1秒失った」とアストンマーチン
F1

レーキ角の低いF1マシン、今季は苦しい？「我々とメルセデスは約1秒失った」とアストンマーチン

1時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

More from
Filip Cleeren
”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」 バーレーンGP
F1 / ニュース

”謎のエンジン停止”に見舞われたサインツJr.、満足の予選8番手も「Q1で”終わった”と思った」

ペレス、まさかの予選Q2敗退も”マシンは速い”と前向き「自然と状況は良くなっていくはず」 バーレーンGP
F1 / ニュース

ペレス、まさかの予選Q2敗退も”マシンは速い”と前向き「自然と状況は良くなっていくはず」

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、まさかの予選Q1敗退に不快感。さらにターン1黄旗無視の疑いで泣きっ面に蜂

More from
フェルナンド アロンソ
アロンソ、”100％”の状態に戻れるのはまだ先？「5戦も戦えばもっと快適になるはず」
F1 / ニュース

アロンソ、”100％”の状態に戻れるのはまだ先？「5戦も戦えばもっと快適になるはず」

アロンソ、ルノー帰還で“大きな変化”実感。「良い兆候だし、良い雰囲気がある」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アロンソ、ルノー帰還で“大きな変化”実感。「良い兆候だし、良い雰囲気がある」

要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層
F1 / 速報ニュース

要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層

More from
Alpine
アルピーヌF1、”真の挑戦”は2022年から。それでも、ルノーCEO「今季を最悪な年にはしたくない」
F1 / ニュース

アルピーヌF1、”真の挑戦”は2022年から。それでも、ルノーCEO「今季を最悪な年にはしたくない」

アルピーヌのF1参戦は“ずっと続く”……ルカ・デメオCEO「私が居るうちは心配無用」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌのF1参戦は“ずっと続く”……ルカ・デメオCEO「私が居るうちは心配無用」

アルピーヌ、太めエアボックスへの“反響”は「ちょっと驚かされた」空力面で利点と強調
F1 / ニュース

アルピーヌ、太めエアボックスへの“反響”は「ちょっと驚かされた」空力面で利点と強調

Trending 今日

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP予選ハイライト

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

『ヤマハのバイクは優しい』過去の話……クアルタラロ「死にものぐるいでプッシュしないとタイムが出ない」

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化

レーキ角の低いF1マシン、今季は苦しい？「我々とメルセデスは約1秒失った」とアストンマーチン
F1 F1 / ニュース

レーキ角の低いF1マシン、今季は苦しい？「我々とメルセデスは約1秒失った」とアストンマーチン

角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅F1初予選は13番手「何が起きたのか分からない」ミディアムタイヤのグリップ不足を悔やむ

最新ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ
F1 F1 / ニュース

フェルナンド・アロンソ「何も期待していなかった」F1復帰後初予選の9番手を喜ぶ

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1レースディレクター、今季は1周目のアクシデントのペナルティ判断基準を厳格化

ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル”黄旗2本振動”無視で、5グリッド降格ペナルティ。最後尾スタートに

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.