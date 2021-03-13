フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術

\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u304b\u3089F1\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u5148\u6708\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u30eb\u30ac\u30fc\u30ce\u8fd1\u90ca\u3067\u81ea\u8ee2\u8eca\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u4e2d\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3002\u4e0a\u984e\u3092\u9aa8\u6298\u3059\u308b\u91cd\u50b7\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead \u3000\u3053\u306e\u602a\u6211\u306e\u6cbb\u7642\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u6570\u65e5\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u5165\u9662\u3002\u624b\u8853\u3082\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5168\u3066\u306e\u6cbb\u7642\u304c\u5b8c\u4e86\u3057\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5168\u3066\u306e\u65e5\u7a0b\u304c\u7d42\u4e86\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u518d\u3073\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u884c\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6b63\u76f4\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u554f\u984c\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000F1\u5fa9\u5e30\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c2\u301c3\u9031\u9593\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u6b63\u5e38\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6708\u66dc\u65e5\u3068\u706b\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3082\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u6e96\u5099\u306b\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306e\u65e5\u3068\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u3092\u6b20\u5e2d\u3057\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6628\u65e5\u306e\u5348\u5f8c\u3001\u5168\u3066\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u6d3b\u52d5\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u5143\u6c17\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30d7\u30ed\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f100%\u3060\u3002\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e0a\u984e\u306b\u57cb\u3081\u8fbc\u3093\u30602\u679a\u306e\u30c1\u30bf\u30f3\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5916\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u307e\u3060\u3084\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3055\u3063\u304d\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c82\u65e5\u76ee\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccA521\u3092\u521d\u3081\u3066\u8d70\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4e45\u3005\u306eF1\u53c2\u6226\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3001\u3069\u308c\u307b\u3069\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3092\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e16\u9593\u306b\u793a\u3059\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3069\u3093\u306a\u6311\u6226\u3082\u6050\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u4eca\u306e\u4e2d\u56e3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6226\u3044\u304c\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u3082\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6bce\u9031\u672b\u3092\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u904e\u3054\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d F1\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u521d\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff5c\u7802\u57c3\u821e\u3046\u60aa\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3002\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f9\u756a\u624b
\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u306e\u201c\u7121\u511f\u306e\u611b\u201d\u304c\u30ea\u30e4\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u3002\u5c71\u672c\u96c5\u53f2MD\u304cHONDA\u30ed\u30b4\u63b2\u793a\u306e\u7d4c\u7def\u8a9e\u308b
DAZN\u3001F1\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u914d\u4fe1\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\uff01\u3000\u9023\u65e58\u6642\u9593\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u914d\u4fe1
F1\u5fa9\u5e30\u9593\u8fd1\u306e\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3001\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u75c5\u9662\u642c\u9001\u3002\u81ea\u8ee2\u8eca\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u4e2d\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u3068\u63a5\u89e6
\u4e0a\u3042\u3054\u9aa8\u6298\u306e\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3001\u624b\u8853\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u7121\u4e8b\u9000\u9662\u3002\u4eca\u5f8c\u306fF1\u5fa9\u5e30\u306b\u5411\u3051\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u7642\u990a\u3078