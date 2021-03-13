F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
53 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
253 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす / フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術

執筆:

フェルナンド・アロンソは、サイクリングでのトレーニング中に負った上顎の骨折に関して、F1に参戦する上で支障になることはないが、シーズンが終わった後再び病院に行かなければならないことを明らかにした。

フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術

　今季アルピーヌからF1に復帰するフェルナンド・アロンソは、先月スイスのルガーノ近郊で自転車を使ってのトレーニング中に自動車と接触。上顎を骨折する重傷を負った。

Read Also:

　この怪我の治療のため、アロンソは数日にわたって入院。手術も受けた。しかし全ての治療が完了したわけでなく、今シーズン全ての日程が終了した後、再び病院に行かなければならないことを明かした。

「正直なところ、問題はないと思う」

　F1復帰シーズンについて、アロンソはそう語った。

「2〜3週間にわたってトレーニングをしてきたが、まったく正常だった。月曜日と火曜日にシミュレータにも参加したので、準備にそれほど影響を及ぼすことはなかった」

「マーケティング対応の日と、フィルミングデーを欠席しただけだった。昨日の午後、全てをこなした。マーケティング活動に費やしたんだ。でも、僕は間違いなく元気だ」

「プロとして、ドライビングの面では100%だ。個人的な部分では、上顎に埋め込んだ2枚のチタンのプレートを取り外す必要がある。これは、シーズンが終わった後に取り出すんだ」

「シーズンが終わった後、まだやることがあるんだ。でもさっきも言ったように、僕の仕事に影響を及ぼすことはないよ」

　そのアロンソは、テスト2日目にアルピーヌA521を初めて走行させる予定になっている。久々のF1参戦に向け、どれほどの努力が必要なのかをアロンソは十分に理解している。そして、自分に何ができるのかということを世間に示すチャンスを楽しんでいるようだ。

「僕はどんな挑戦も恐れることはない」

　そうアロンソは語った。

「でも今の中団グループは非常に戦いが激しい。それは、我々もしっかり認識している。良いポイントを手にするためには、毎週末を完璧に過ごす必要があるんだ」

 

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

前の記事

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

次の記事

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー フェルナンド アロンソ
チーム Alpine
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

レッドブルからの“無償の愛”がリヤウイングに。山本雅史MDがHONDAロゴ掲示の経緯語る

17時間
2
F1

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」

23min
3
F1

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」

1時間
4
F1

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」

3時間
5
MotoGP

ロッシ「真のライダーと感じられる」テスト3日目に大幅改善。ペトロナスSRTで復活の狼煙か？

20時間
最新ニュース
メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」
F1

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」

23分
フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」
F1

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」

1時間
フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術
F1

フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術

2時間
ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす
F1

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

2時間
角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」
F1

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」

3時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、BWTのアンバサダーに就任。今季からピンクのヘルメットを採用

F1、今年からスタッフの使い捨てペットボトル使用を停止。パスもリサイクル材料を使用へ
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1、今年からスタッフの使い捨てペットボトル使用を停止。パスもリサイクル材料を使用へ

F1の“速さと技術”が伝わらない高額投資はムダなのか？　現状憂うフェラーリ副会長が一刀両断
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1の“速さと技術”が伝わらない高額投資はムダなのか？　現状憂うフェラーリ副会長が一刀両断

More from
フェルナンド アロンソ
アルピーヌF1、アロンソとオコンを対等に扱うと約束「チームに”ナンバーワン”はいない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1、アロンソとオコンを対等に扱うと約束「チームに”ナンバーワン”はいない」

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルピーヌA521。エンジンカウルの形状が変更、他とは一線を画す
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルピーヌA521。エンジンカウルの形状が変更、他とは一線を画す

F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1復帰のアロンソ、テストには参加とCEOが認める。2月中旬に上あご骨折の負傷

More from
Alpine
ルノー、2022年に向け”メルセデス型”PUコンセプトの投入を検討中
F1 / 速報ニュース

ルノー、2022年に向け”メルセデス型”PUコンセプトの投入を検討中

今こそアルピーヌが、F1で戦う時……新車A521発表に際し、チームがコメント
F1 / 速報ニュース

今こそアルピーヌが、F1で戦う時……新車A521発表に際し、チームがコメント

アルピーヌF1”初代”マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルピーヌF1”初代”マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う

Trending 今日

レッドブルからの“無償の愛”がリヤウイングに。山本雅史MDがHONDAロゴ掲示の経緯語る
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルからの“無償の愛”がリヤウイングに。山本雅史MDがHONDAロゴ掲示の経緯語る

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅に燃料システムのトラブル「明日の走行開始までに解決できるはず」

ロッシ「真のライダーと感じられる」テスト3日目に大幅改善。ペトロナスSRTで復活の狼煙か？
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ロッシ「真のライダーと感じられる」テスト3日目に大幅改善。ペトロナスSRTで復活の狼煙か？

ホンダF1新骨格パワーユニット始動。初日はトラブルフリー……田辺TD「良い初日だった」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダF1新骨格パワーユニット始動。初日はトラブルフリー……田辺TD「良い初日だった」

メルセデス、テスト初日に大ブレーキ……ギヤボックストラブルの原因は「まだ不明」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、テスト初日に大ブレーキ……ギヤボックストラブルの原因は「まだ不明」

F1テスト初日午前：リカルド首位。ホンダ勢順調、アルファタウリ最多74周。メルセデスにまさかのトラブル
F1 F1 / テストレポート

F1テスト初日午前：リカルド首位。ホンダ勢順調、アルファタウリ最多74周。メルセデスにまさかのトラブル

最新ニュース

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、テスト初日の最速＆最多周回に満足「クルマの感触も良くとてもポジティブ」

フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルナンド・アロンソ、サイクリング中の事故で骨折した上顎を今シーズン終了後に再手術

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.