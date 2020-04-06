F1
F1 / 特集

使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス1：各チームが追従したXウイング

シェア
コメント
使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス1：各チームが追従したXウイング
執筆:
2020/04/06 3:40

F1チームは、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するため、レギュレーションで許されたギリギリまで開発を行なう。しかし時には、あまりにもやりすぎだ……という事例も多数登場する……このシリーズでは、登場したものの使用禁止となったソリューションのいくつかを紹介していく。

　ティレルは、1997年のマシン025に、Xウイングと呼ばれる特異な形状のウイングを投入した。これは追加のダウンフォースを獲得するためのデバイスであり、FIAが介入する前に、様々なチームも追従。激しい開発競争が巻き起こった。

　このXウイングは、レギュレーションの”抜け穴”をチームが見つけたことに端を発する。これにより、乱れていない気流を活用すべく、車体本来の高さや幅を超えた部分にウイングレットを配置することになったのだ。

1998 chassis width changes

1998 chassis width changes

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

　ティレルは1997年、追加のダウンフォースが必要な数レースに限ってこのXウイングを使用した。

　しかし1998年には溝付きタイヤ、いわゆるグルーブドタイヤが導入されたこと、そしてマシンの最大幅が縮小されたことにより、失なわれたダウンフォースを取り戻すため、各チームがXウイングに似たソリューションを次々に登場させることになった。

Tyrrell 026 1998 X-wings

Tyrrell 026 1998 X-wings

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

　ティレルの1998年マシンである026は、必要に応じてXウイングを取り付けるのではなく、そもそもそれが存在することを念頭に設計されたマシンである。実際、Xウイングによって生み出されるダウンフォースは、マシン全体が発生するダウンフォースのうち5%を占めていたとも言われる。

　この効果により、フェラーリやプロスト、ジョーダン、ザウバーなどが同様のウイングを搭載することになった。

　FIAはこの段階で、例えばXウイングが破損した際などにマシンがコントロール不能になるリスクがあると判断。そのため、すぐさま非合法化されることになった。

■各チームが導入したXウイング

スライダー
リスト

.

.
1/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Mika Salo at the wheel of the Tyrrell 025 at Monaco, the red paint on the X-Wings could be used as a way of identifying Salo

.

.
2/12

写真：: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jos Verstappen at the wheel of the Tyrrell 028 denoted by the yellow paint on the X-Wings

.

.
3/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Jos Verstappen clambers over the kerbs at Monaco

.

.
4/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

Mika Salo on the streets of Monaco in his Tyrrell 025 equipped with X-Wings

.

.
5/12

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Damon Hill at the wheel of the Jordan 198 which was equipped with X-Wings in 1998 before the FIA banned them

.

.
6/12

写真：: LAT Images

Jordan’s version of the X-Wing solution pioneered by Tyrrell

.

.
7/12

写真：: LAT Images

Ferrari was another team to adopt the X-Wing design on its F300

.

.
8/12

写真：: Sutton Images

A rearward view of the Ferrari F300 shows how high and wide the X-Wings were placed

.

.
9/12

写真：: Ercole Colombo

The placement of the X-Wing made refuelling tricky for the mechanics, making them a safety concern and one of the reasons that the FIA cited for their eventual ban

.

.
10/12

写真：: Sutton Images

Sauber also installed X-Wings on the C17, as it looked to take advantage of the performance on offer

.

.
11/12

写真：: Sutton Images

Sauber’s design certainly seemed much flimsier than some of the other solutions seen on the grid

.

.
12/12

写真：: LAT Images

Prost also tried out the solution, but its X-Wings only had one beam to support the winglets.

フェリペ・マッサ、"フェラーリと契約を交わした時"を明かす「誰にも秘密だった」
