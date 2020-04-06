. 1 / 12 写真：: Ercole Colombo Mika Salo at the wheel of the Tyrrell 025 at Monaco, the red paint on the X-Wings could be used as a way of identifying Salo

. 2 / 12 写真：: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch Jos Verstappen at the wheel of the Tyrrell 028 denoted by the yellow paint on the X-Wings

. 3 / 12 写真：: Ercole Colombo Jos Verstappen clambers over the kerbs at Monaco

. 4 / 12 写真：: Ercole Colombo Mika Salo on the streets of Monaco in his Tyrrell 025 equipped with X-Wings

. 5 / 12 写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images Damon Hill at the wheel of the Jordan 198 which was equipped with X-Wings in 1998 before the FIA banned them

. 6 / 12 写真：: LAT Images Jordan’s version of the X-Wing solution pioneered by Tyrrell

. 7 / 12 写真：: LAT Images Ferrari was another team to adopt the X-Wing design on its F300

. 8 / 12 写真：: Sutton Images A rearward view of the Ferrari F300 shows how high and wide the X-Wings were placed

. 9 / 12 写真：: Ercole Colombo The placement of the X-Wing made refuelling tricky for the mechanics, making them a safety concern and one of the reasons that the FIA cited for their eventual ban

. 10 / 12 写真：: Sutton Images Sauber also installed X-Wings on the C17, as it looked to take advantage of the performance on offer

. 11 / 12 写真：: Sutton Images Sauber’s design certainly seemed much flimsier than some of the other solutions seen on the grid