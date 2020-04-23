使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス2：ドライバーが手動で操作！　秘密兵器”Fダクト”

ジョルジョ・ピオラ【F1メカ解説】
F1チームは、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するため、レギュレーションで許されたギリギリまで開発を行なう。このシリーズでは、登場したものの使用禁止となったソリューションのいくつかを紹介していく。
マクラーレンの2010年のF1マシン『MP4-25』には、Fダクトと呼ばれたデバイスが密かに搭載されていた。しかし動きの速いグランプリ・パドックではその秘密は長続きせず、ファンやメディア、他チームに注目されることとなった。
Fダクトは、フロントノーズ上面に設けられたインレットから取り込んだ空気を使い、リヤウイングの空気抵抗を低減する斬新で驚くほど複雑な手法だった。
マクラーレン内部では”RW80”というプロジェクト名で呼ばれていたFダクトの合法性は議論の対象となったが、FIAは2011年からFダクトを禁止する一方で、2010年に限り使用を許可した。
多数の配管で構成されたFダクトは、ドライバーがストレートで操作することでリヤウイングをストールさせ、ダウンフォースと空気抵抗を低減し、ストレート速度を上昇させるデバイスだった。
このシステムをふたつに分けて説明しよう。下図で1〜3とラベル付けされた、ドライバーが操作するパイプラインと、4〜7とラベル付けされたマシン後部に空気を送るバイプラインだ。
1〜3番は、システムを制御するためのパイプラインだ。インレット（1番）から取り込まれた空気は、コックピットに設けられた穴（2番）に流れ込む。ドライバーがこの穴を覆うことでシステムが稼働する。
ドライバーが穴を覆っていない場合、インダクションボックス（4番）から取り込まれた空気は、流体スイッチ（5番）を経てエンジンカバー後部のアウトレット（7番）から排出されるため、リヤウイングのダウンフォースに影響を及ばさない。
しかし、ドライバーが2番の穴を覆った場合、1番のインレットから取り込まれた空気は、3番のパイプを通って5番の流体スイッチへと流れ込む。
この空気により、インダクションボックスから取り込まれた空気が上部に設けられたパイプ（6番）に導かれる。気流はリヤウイングに設けられたスロットから排出され、リヤウイング周辺の気流が乱されて剥離することで、”ストール”が起こる。これによりダウンフォースを発生しない代わりに、空気抵抗も削減されることになるのだ。
Fダクトの存在により、マクラーレンは各サーキットで要求されるダウンフォースと空気抵抗のレベルに合わせたセットアップができた。
例えば高いダウンフォースが求められるモナコでは、ウイングを立ててダウンフォースを稼ぐ一方、補助的なインレットとアウトレットをリヤウイングのメインプレーンに追加し、Fダクトの効果を高めてストレート速度の向上を狙った。
一方、あまりダウンフォースが必要とされないモンツァでは、従来と同じような低ダウンフォース仕様のFダクトなしのウイングも使われた。
また、日本GPではリヤウイングを全体的に修正。Fダクトをリヤウイングのフラップではなくメインプレーンに接続した。これにより、ウイング背面に設けられたスロットも移動している。この変更により気流のコントロールはより難しくなるものの、Fダクトの効果もより高まる。
FIAは開幕戦バーレーンGPでMP4-25をチェックした上で、合法だと判断した。その代わり、前述の通り2011年からは可変リヤウイングによって空気抵抗を減らし、オーバーテイクを促進するDRSの導入を決めた。
ザウバーはマクラーレンの次にFダクトを導入したチームだ。チームは第2戦オーストラリアGPで独自バージョンのFダクトをテストした。
ザウバーのFダクトはいくつかの点でマクラーレンとは異なっており、空気を取り入れるインレットはサイドポッドに配置されていた。また、当初からFダクトはメインプレーンに接続されていた。その後、他のチームも続々とFダクトを開発していくこととなった。
