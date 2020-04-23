使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス2：ドライバーが手動で操作！　秘密兵器”Fダクト”

Sauber C29 'F-Duct' detail, note intake on top of sidepod 1 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Sauber was the first team to follow McLaren and introduce its own version of the F-Duct system, arriving at just the second round of the championship in Australia. The Swiss outfit's design differed from McLaren in several ways, with the snorkel placed on the sidepod, rather than the chassis. The rear wing feed and rearward slot was on the mainplane rather than the top flap too. To stabilise flow around the rear wing, it also chose to use an extra slot to feed the mainplane, in keeping with a solution it had used at the Singapore GP in 2009 (inset).

Mercedes AMG F1 W01 rear wing Chinese GP 2 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Mercedes introduced its first version of the F-Duct at the Chinese GP, albeit in a very different guise to the other teams, seeing as it didn't use the shark fin engine cover connected to the rear wing.

Ferrari F10 rear wing and F-Duct revisions (old specification inset) 3 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Ferrari also tested its first version of the F-Duct at the Chinese GP and would subsequently make changes to the system over the next few grands prix in order to improve its operation.

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' internal pipework 4 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola The Scuderia also used supplementary inlets on the side of the airbox to feed the F-duct, as its airbox had already been optimised to feed the right amount of airflow to the engine.

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' driver activation pipework 5 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Supplementary signal pipework was placed in the cockpit in order that the driver could use the back of his hand to cover it when he wanted to activate the system.

Red Bull RB6 'F-Duct' internal detail 6 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Red Bull first tested its F-Duct solution at the Turkish GP but was not entirely happy with the system. It made some alterations before it reappeared and was raced at the British GP.

Red Bull RB6 rear end detail 7 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola One major difference with the Red Bull approach was that its neutral pipework exited above the main cooling outlet.

Force India VJM03 rear wing with F-duct layout 8 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola Force India introduced its F-Duct at the ninth round of the championship in Valencia.

Williams FW32 'F-Duct' layout with pipework in cockpit rear face 9 / 10 写真：: Giorgio Piola The Williams F-Duct installation relied on a hole being created in the cockpit surround, with the signal pipework fed through the seat and cockpit padding. The team tested it ahead of its actual introduction at the European GP.