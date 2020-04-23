F1
第1戦オーストラリアGP
12 3月
-
15 3月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第2戦バーレーンGP
19 3月
-
22 3月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第3戦ベトナムGP
02 4月
-
05 4月
イベントは終了しました
F1
第5戦オランダGP
30 4月
-
03 5月
F1
第6戦スペインGP
07 5月
-
10 5月
F1
第7戦モナコGP
21 5月
-
24 5月
F1
第8戦アゼルバイジャンGP
04 6月
-
07 6月
F1
第9戦カナダGP
11 6月
-
14 6月
F1
第10戦フランスGP
25 6月
-
28 6月
F1
第11戦オーストリアGP
02 7月
-
05 7月
F1
第12戦イギリスGP
16 7月
-
19 7月
F1
第13戦ハンガリーGP
30 7月
-
02 8月
F1
第14戦ベルギーGP
27 8月
-
30 8月
F1
第15戦イタリアGP
03 9月
-
06 9月
F1
第16戦シンガポールGP
17 9月
-
20 9月
F1
第17戦ロシアGP
24 9月
-
27 9月
F1
第18戦日本GP
08 10月
-
11 10月
F1
第19戦アメリカGP
22 10月
-
25 10月
F1
第20戦メキシコGP
29 10月
-
01 11月
F1
第21戦ブラジルGP
12 11月
-
15 11月
F1
第22戦アブダビGP
26 11月
-
29 11月
ジョルジョ・ピオラ【F1メカ解説】
トピックス

ジョルジョ・ピオラ【F1メカ解説】
F1 / 特集
F1 / 特集

使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス2：ドライバーが手動で操作！　秘密兵器”Fダクト”

シェア
コメント
使用禁止になった”画期的”デバイス2：ドライバーが手動で操作！　秘密兵器”Fダクト”
執筆:
協力: Giorgio Piola
2020/04/23 3:20

F1チームは、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するため、レギュレーションで許されたギリギリまで開発を行なう。このシリーズでは、登場したものの使用禁止となったソリューションのいくつかを紹介していく。

　マクラーレンの2010年のF1マシン『MP4-25』には、Fダクトと呼ばれたデバイスが密かに搭載されていた。しかし動きの速いグランプリ・パドックではその秘密は長続きせず、ファンやメディア、他チームに注目されることとなった。

　Fダクトは、フロントノーズ上面に設けられたインレットから取り込んだ空気を使い、リヤウイングの空気抵抗を低減する斬新で驚くほど複雑な手法だった。

　マクラーレン内部では”RW80”というプロジェクト名で呼ばれていたFダクトの合法性は議論の対象となったが、FIAは2011年からFダクトを禁止する一方で、2010年に限り使用を許可した。

　多数の配管で構成されたFダクトは、ドライバーがストレートで操作することでリヤウイングをストールさせ、ダウンフォースと空気抵抗を低減し、ストレート速度を上昇させるデバイスだった。

　このシステムをふたつに分けて説明しよう。下図で1〜3とラベル付けされた、ドライバーが操作するパイプラインと、4〜7とラベル付けされたマシン後部に空気を送るバイプラインだ。

McLaren MP4-25 Fダクト詳細

McLaren MP4-25 Fダクト詳細

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

　1〜3番は、システムを制御するためのパイプラインだ。インレット（1番）から取り込まれた空気は、コックピットに設けられた穴（2番）に流れ込む。ドライバーがこの穴を覆うことでシステムが稼働する。

　ドライバーが穴を覆っていない場合、インダクションボックス（4番）から取り込まれた空気は、流体スイッチ（5番）を経てエンジンカバー後部のアウトレット（7番）から排出されるため、リヤウイングのダウンフォースに影響を及ばさない。

　しかし、ドライバーが2番の穴を覆った場合、1番のインレットから取り込まれた空気は、3番のパイプを通って5番の流体スイッチへと流れ込む。

　この空気により、インダクションボックスから取り込まれた空気が上部に設けられたパイプ（6番）に導かれる。気流はリヤウイングに設けられたスロットから排出され、リヤウイング周辺の気流が乱されて剥離することで、”ストール”が起こる。これによりダウンフォースを発生しない代わりに、空気抵抗も削減されることになるのだ。

スライダー
リスト

McLaren MP4/25 f duct section

McLaren MP4/25 f duct section
1/2

写真：: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MP4-25 'F-duct' snorkel

McLaren MP4-25 'F-duct' snorkel
2/2

写真：: Giorgio Piola

　Fダクトの存在により、マクラーレンは各サーキットで要求されるダウンフォースと空気抵抗のレベルに合わせたセットアップができた。

　例えば高いダウンフォースが求められるモナコでは、ウイングを立ててダウンフォースを稼ぐ一方、補助的なインレットとアウトレットをリヤウイングのメインプレーンに追加し、Fダクトの効果を高めてストレート速度の向上を狙った。

　一方、あまりダウンフォースが必要とされないモンツァでは、従来と同じような低ダウンフォース仕様のFダクトなしのウイングも使われた。

　また、日本GPではリヤウイングを全体的に修正。Fダクトをリヤウイングのフラップではなくメインプレーンに接続した。これにより、ウイング背面に設けられたスロットも移動している。この変更により気流のコントロールはより難しくなるものの、Fダクトの効果もより高まる。

スライダー
リスト

McLaren MP4-25 rear wing with F-Duct solution, note additional inlets in mainplane (blue arrows), wh

McLaren MP4-25 rear wing with F-Duct solution, note additional inlets in mainplane (blue arrows), wh
1/3

写真：: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MP4-25 rear wing endplate louvres conjoined with flaps

McLaren MP4-25 rear wing endplate louvres conjoined with flaps
2/3

写真：: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MP4-25 revised F-duct system, air pushed through mainplane, rather than the top flap (inset)

McLaren MP4-25 revised F-duct system, air pushed through mainplane, rather than the top flap (inset)
3/3

写真：: Giorgio Piola

　FIAは開幕戦バーレーンGPでMP4-25をチェックした上で、合法だと判断した。その代わり、前述の通り2011年からは可変リヤウイングによって空気抵抗を減らし、オーバーテイクを促進するDRSの導入を決めた。

　ザウバーはマクラーレンの次にFダクトを導入したチームだ。チームは第2戦オーストラリアGPで独自バージョンのFダクトをテストした。

　ザウバーのFダクトはいくつかの点でマクラーレンとは異なっており、空気を取り入れるインレットはサイドポッドに配置されていた。また、当初からFダクトはメインプレーンに接続されていた。その後、他のチームも続々とFダクトを開発していくこととなった。

スライダー
リスト

Sauber C29 'F-Duct' detail, note intake on top of sidepod

Sauber C29 'F-Duct' detail, note intake on top of sidepod
1/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Sauber was the first team to follow McLaren and introduce its own version of the F-Duct system, arriving at just the second round of the championship in Australia. The Swiss outfit's design differed from McLaren in several ways, with the snorkel placed on the sidepod, rather than the chassis. The rear wing feed and rearward slot was on the mainplane rather than the top flap too. To stabilise flow around the rear wing, it also chose to use an extra slot to feed the mainplane, in keeping with a solution it had used at the Singapore GP in 2009 (inset).

Mercedes AMG F1 W01 rear wing Chinese GP

Mercedes AMG F1 W01 rear wing Chinese GP
2/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes introduced its first version of the F-Duct at the Chinese GP, albeit in a very different guise to the other teams, seeing as it didn't use the shark fin engine cover connected to the rear wing.

Ferrari F10 rear wing and F-Duct revisions (old specification inset)

Ferrari F10 rear wing and F-Duct revisions (old specification inset)
3/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari also tested its first version of the F-Duct at the Chinese GP and would subsequently make changes to the system over the next few grands prix in order to improve its operation.

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' internal pipework

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' internal pipework
4/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

The Scuderia also used supplementary inlets on the side of the airbox to feed the F-duct, as its airbox had already been optimised to feed the right amount of airflow to the engine.

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' driver activation pipework

Ferrari F10 'F-Duct' driver activation pipework
5/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Supplementary signal pipework was placed in the cockpit in order that the driver could use the back of his hand to cover it when he wanted to activate the system.

Red Bull RB6 'F-Duct' internal detail

Red Bull RB6 'F-Duct' internal detail
6/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull first tested its F-Duct solution at the Turkish GP but was not entirely happy with the system. It made some alterations before it reappeared and was raced at the British GP.

Red Bull RB6 rear end detail

Red Bull RB6 rear end detail
7/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

One major difference with the Red Bull approach was that its neutral pipework exited above the main cooling outlet.

Force India VJM03 rear wing with F-duct layout

Force India VJM03 rear wing with F-duct layout
8/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Force India introduced its F-Duct at the ninth round of the championship in Valencia.

Williams FW32 'F-Duct' layout with pipework in cockpit rear face

Williams FW32 'F-Duct' layout with pipework in cockpit rear face
9/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

The Williams F-Duct installation relied on a hole being created in the cockpit surround, with the signal pipework fed through the seat and cockpit padding. The team tested it ahead of its actual introduction at the European GP.

Renault R30 F-duct introduced

Renault R30 F-duct introduced
10/10

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Renault was a latecomer, only introducing its F-Duct system at the Belgian GP.

 

