/ メルセデス、テスト初日の走行距離はレッドブルの約3分の1「プログラムはかなり遅れている」 / ベッテル、F1テスト初日を楽しむ。難コンディションでマシン習熟は「まだまだこれから！」
F1 / Bahrain March testing / 速報ニュース

メルセデスF1”トラブル発進”のテストに。ボッタス「2日目以降に挽回できることを期待」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Adam Cooper

メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、バーレーンでのプレシーズンテスト初日にトラブルに見舞われ、ほとんど走行することができなかった。しかしボッタスは、残りの日程で、初日に失った分も走れることを期待している。

メルセデスF1”トラブル発進”のテストに。ボッタス「2日目以降に挽回できることを期待」

　メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、F1バーレーン合同テストの初日午前中の走行を担当したが、ギヤシフトのトラブルによりわずか6周しか走ることができなかった。しかしボッタスは残りの日程で、初日に走れなかった分も挽回できることを望んでいる。

　ボッタスはテスト初日の午前にニューマシンW12の走行を担当した。しかしわずか1周しただけでギヤシフトの問題が発覚。チームはギヤボックスを交換することを選択し、セッションを通じて作業を行なったものの、ようやく終盤になってコースイン。このセッションの走行距離は僅か6周に留まった。

　午後にはチームメイトのルイス・ハミルトンが走行を引き継いだが、サーキットは砂嵐に見舞われ、コース上には多くの砂が浮く状態。グリップが低いコンディションに苦労し、42周を走行するだけに終わった。これは、最も多くの距離を走ったレッドブルの約1/3の周回数だっただけでなく、全チーム中最も少ない周回数であった。

　ボッタスは初日の終了後、メルセデスにとっては厳しい新シーズンの第一歩になったと語った。

「僕も、そしてもちろんチームも、コースを走るのを本当に楽しみにしていた」

　そうボッタスは語った。

「最初のラップ、インスタレーションラップで、ギヤボックスに問題があることに気付いた。問題を特定すること、そしてギヤボックスを変更する必要があり、かなりの時間を要した」

「最後に出ていって数周したところで、レッドブラッグが出された。それでおしまい。合計6周、しかも全ての周回で空力装置が付いていた。だから今日はほとんど走れなかった。理想的なスタートじゃないよ」

　2021年のシーズン開幕前テストは、わずか3日間に短縮された。各チームに残された走行時間は、あと2日しかない。そういう意味でも、初日にあまり走れなかったのは、メルセデスにとっては痛手と言えるだろう。

　しかしボッタスは、2日目と3日目に、失った時間を埋め合わせることができるはずだと感じていると語る。

「今年のいいところは、走行できない時があったとしても、実際には計画通りに戻すことができるという部分だ」

　そうボッタスは語った。

「効率とコスト制限のため、他の日にもとても忙しいスケジュールを組んでいるわけじゃない。だから全てというわけにはいかないかもしれないが、ほとんどの部分については取り戻せるはずだと期待している」

「残りの2日間を楽しみにしている」

　メルセデスは、プレシーズンテストの前にシェイクダウンを行なわず、代わりにテスト終了後に、バーレーンでフィルミングデーを実施する予定にしている。

　事前にシェイクダウンを行なわなかったのは間違いだったのではないか？　そう尋ねられたボッタスは、次のように語った。

「後で言うのは簡単だ。もちろん、今それを言うなら”イエス”だよね。事前にシェイクダウンしておくべきだっただろう」

「でも、近年は色々なことが万全になっていた。テストベンチで試したモノもあった」

「今はそう言えるけど、来年には見直されると思う」

 

 

