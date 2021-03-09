F1
F1 / Mercedes launch / ニュース

ボッタス、充実のオフを過ごし自信満々。F1タイトル争いで課題のメンタル面でも秘策あり？

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

メルセデスのバルテリ・ボッタスは、新しいF1シーズンに向けて冬の間に厳しいトレーニングを行ない、メンタル面も含めて強化を行なってきたと話した。

ボッタス、充実のオフを過ごし自信満々。F1タイトル争いで課題のメンタル面でも秘策あり？

　2021年シーズンでメルセデス在籍5年目を迎えるバルテリ・ボッタスは、チームメイトであるルイス・ハミルトンを打ち破りタイトルを獲得するために、オフシーズンに厳しいトレーニングを行なったと話した。

　2020年が12月半ばのアブダビGPで終わった後、ボッタスは短いオフシーズンにフィンランドとモナコを行き来し、温暖な環境と寒冷地の双方でトレーニングを行なうことが出来たという。

「適切なオフもあったし、まとまったフィジカルトレーニングができたので、そういった面ではとても心強く感じているよ」

　ボッタスはそう語った。

「精神的にも全てがバランス良く整っていると感じている。ここ（メルセデス）にいることを楽しめているし、シーズンに向けてチームと忙しなく準備をしている。今のところは全てがパーフェクトだ」

「もちろん純粋な休日みたいなものはなく、身体づくりのためにハードワークをしてきた。でも、多くの面でハッピーだったよ」

「かなり過酷なトレーニングをしたり、フィンランドで言う”シス”（フィンランド語で困難に耐えうる力、努力してあきらめずにやり遂げる力、不屈の精神といった意味合い）の姿勢を維持しようとしたり、基本的にタフなことをしていた。いい感じだよ」

Read Also:

　ボッタスは2020年シーズン、開幕戦で勝利を収める絶好のスタートを切った。しかしシーズンを通して計11勝を挙げたハミルトンとは対照的に、ボッタスはわずか2勝に留まった。

　タイトル争いにおいて、ボッタスはシーズン中盤から失速する傾向があり、本人も2021年の重要な課題として一貫性を挙げている。

　ボッタスはまた、週末の各グランプリに向けて可能な限りベストな状態で臨むために、メンタル面でのアプローチに取り組んできたと説明した。

「僕にとって今季の作業や焦点の多くは、メンタル面だ」

「グランプリに精神的にベストな状態で臨みたいと思っているし、すべての週末で正しいアプローチの仕方を見つけようとしている。もっと頻繁に”良い流れ”を掴もうとしているんだ」

　具体的にどんな取り組みをしてきたのか、メンタルコーチのような存在がいるのか訊くと、彼は次のように答えた。

「情報量が少なくて退屈なのは申し訳ないけど、それは答えたくない。これは僕の個人的な問題だし、すべてのテクニックを共有したくないんだ」

「これまでにも言ったように、それは僕が冬の間注力してきたことだし、シーズン中はもっと力を注ぐだろう。そしてもし助けが必要なら、僕はプロの助けも借りるつもりだ」

「そうじゃなかったら、（メンタルを整えるのに）鏡でも使うかもね」

Read Also:

F1
Mercedes launch
バルテリ ボッタス
メルセデス
Luke Smith

