ボッタス、充実のオフを過ごし自信満々。F1タイトル争いで課題のメンタル面でも秘策あり？

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3067\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u5728\u7c4d5\u5e74\u76ee\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u6253\u3061\u7834\u308a\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30aa\u30d5\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u30002020\u5e74\u304c12\u6708\u534a\u3070\u306e\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3GP\u3067\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u77ed\u3044\u30aa\u30d5\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3068\u30e2\u30ca\u30b3\u3092\u884c\u304d\u6765\u3057\u3001\u6e29\u6696\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u3068\u5bd2\u51b7\u5730\u306e\u53cc\u65b9\u3067\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u51fa\u6765\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30aa\u30d5\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u307e\u3068\u307e\u3063\u305f\u30d5\u30a3\u30b8\u30ab\u30eb\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3063\u305f\u9762\u3067\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u5fc3\u5f37\u304f\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u306b\u3082\u5168\u3066\u304c\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u826f\u304f\u6574\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3053\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5fd9\u3057\u306a\u304f\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306f\u5168\u3066\u304c\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u7d14\u7c8b\u306a\u4f11\u65e5\u307f\u305f\u3044\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u8eab\u4f53\u3065\u304f\u308a\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u9762\u3067\u30cf\u30c3\u30d4\u30fc\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u304b\u306a\u308a\u904e\u9177\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u8a00\u3046\u201d\u30b7\u30b9\u201d\uff08\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u8a9e\u3067\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u8010\u3048\u3046\u308b\u529b\u3001\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3042\u304d\u3089\u3081\u305a\u306b\u3084\u308a\u9042\u3052\u308b\u529b\u3001\u4e0d\u5c48\u306e\u7cbe\u795e\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u610f\u5473\u5408\u3044\uff09\u306e\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u30bf\u30d5\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3044\u3044\u611f\u3058\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u60b2\u9858\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u72d9\u3046\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u30ef\u30ac\u30de\u30de\u306b\uff1f\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3082\u53b3\u3057\u304f\uff01\u300d\n\u30102021\u5e74F1\u65b0\u8eca\u3011\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9W12\uff1a\u30d5\u30a9\u30c8\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30ea\u30fc\n\n\n\u3000\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f2020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u308b\u7d76\u597d\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u8a0811\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u308f\u305a\u304b2\u52dd\u306b\u7559\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u4e89\u3044\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u76e4\u304b\u3089\u5931\u901f\u3059\u308b\u50be\u5411\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u672c\u4eba\u30822021\u5e74\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u9031\u672b\u306e\u5404\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u81e8\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u9762\u3067\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3084\u7126\u70b9\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u9762\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u306b\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u306b\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u81e8\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3067\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u4ed5\u65b9\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3082\u3063\u3068\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u201d\u826f\u3044\u6d41\u308c\u201d\u3092\u63b4\u3082\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5b58\u5728\u304c\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u8a0a\u304f\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u60c5\u5831\u91cf\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3066\u9000\u5c48\u306a\u306e\u306f\u7533\u3057\u8a33\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3057\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u529b\u3092\u6ce8\u3050\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3057\u52a9\u3051\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3089\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u30d7\u30ed\u306e\u52a9\u3051\u3082\u501f\u308a\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3089\u3001\uff08\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u3092\u6574\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306b\uff09\u93e1\u3067\u3082\u4f7f\u3046\u304b\u3082\u306d\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u300c\u201c\u53e3\u3060\u3051\u306e\u6279\u8a55\u5bb6\u201d\u306f\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u300d\u6279\u5224\u7ce7\u306b\u6253\u5012\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u76ee\u6307\u3059\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff06\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306e\u6b8b\u7559\u3092\u6700\u512a\u5148\uff1f\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u610f\u5411\u3092\u805e\u304f\u307e\u3067\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306f\u53e3\u8aac\u304b\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9F1\u306e\u65b0\u8ecaW12\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u7248\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306f\u516c\u958b\u3055\u308c\u305a\u300c\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u306b\u30b3\u30d4\u30fc\u3055\u308c\u3066\u306f\u56f0\u308b\u300d\nF1\u65b0\u8eca\u201d\u96d1\u611f\u201d\u89e3\u8aac\uff1a\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9W12\u3002\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30ab\u30a6\u30eb\u306e\u81a8\u3089\u307f\u306e\u610f\u5473\u306f\uff1f\n\n