トスカーナ・フェラーリ1000・2020ムジェロGP
F1 / Alpha Tauri Testing / 速報ニュース

【フォトギャラリー】角田裕毅、イモラでF1マシンを初ドライブ！

【フォトギャラリー】角田裕毅、イモラでF1マシンを初ドライブ！

11月4日にイモラ・サーキットで行なわれた角田裕毅のF1テストの様子をフォトギャラリーでお届け。

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
1/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
2/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
3/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
4/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
5/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, leaves the pits in the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, leaves the pits in the AlphaTauri
6/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car in the garage
7/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets ready in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets ready in the garage
8/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets in his car in the garage
9/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
10/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
11/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project puts on his helmet

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project puts on his helmet
12/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
13/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
14/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car
15/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car
16/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
17/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet
18/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet
19/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
20/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
21/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
22/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
23/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
24/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
25/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
26/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
27/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
28/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
29/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
30/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
31/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
32/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
33/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
34/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
35/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
36/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
37/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
38/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
39/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
40/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
41/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
42/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
43/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
44/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
45/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
46/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
47/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
48/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
49/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
50/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
51/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
52/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
53/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gives a thumbs up in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gives a thumbs up in the garage
54/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets out of his car

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets out of his car
55/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets into his car in the garage

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets into his car in the garage
56/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project car detail

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project car detail
57/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project bumps elbows with an AlphaTauri engineer

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project bumps elbows with an AlphaTauri engineer
58/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track
59/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track
60/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track
61/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
62/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
63/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
64/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
65/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
66/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
67/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
68/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
69/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
70/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
71/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
72/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
73/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
74/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
75/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
76/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
77/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
78/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
79/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
80/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
81/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
82/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project

Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
83/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Honda engineers

Honda engineers
84/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
85/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
86/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
87/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with an engineer in the garage

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with an engineer in the garage
88/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri looks on while Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri looks on while Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
89/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

An AlphaTauri engineer works on Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects car

An AlphaTauri engineer works on Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects car
90/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri engineers in the garage

AlphaTauri engineers in the garage
91/91

写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

 

対フェルスタッペンなら仕方ない？　ボッタス、ハミルトンとの戦略の違いに納得

対フェルスタッペンなら仕方ない？　ボッタス、ハミルトンとの戦略の違いに納得

角田裕毅、F1マシンを初テスト。350km走破の充実したセッションは「楽しかった！」

角田裕毅、F1マシンを初テスト。350km走破の充実したセッションは「楽しかった！」
