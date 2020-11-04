【フォトギャラリー】角田裕毅、イモラでF1マシンを初ドライブ！
11月4日にイモラ・サーキットで行なわれた角田裕毅のF1テストの様子をフォトギャラリーでお届け。
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, tests the AlphaTauri
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, leaves the pits in the AlphaTauri
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets ready in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, gets in his car in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project puts on his helmet
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project, in his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects racing helmet
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project speaks to an engineer in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project leaves the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gives a thumbs up in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets out of his car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project gets into his car in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project car detail
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project bumps elbows with an AlphaTauri engineer
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project arrives at the track
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Honda engineers
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri speaks with an engineer in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri looks on while Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Project sits in his car in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
An AlphaTauri engineer works on Yuki Tsunoda, Honda Formula Dream Projects car
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri engineers in the garage
写真：: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
この記事について
|シリーズ
|F1
|イベント
|Alpha Tauri Testing
|サブイベント
|Testing
|ドライバー
|角田 裕毅
|チーム
|アルファタウリ・ホンダ