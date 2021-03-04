F1
F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：アストンマーチンAMR21。今度は”グリーンメルセデス”？

執筆:

アストンマーチン”復活”初となるマシンAMR21が、3月3日に発表された。このマシンは、レーシングポイントRP20からそのカラーリングがガラリと変わったが、それと同時にサイドポンツーンも変更。メルセデスに近くなっている印象を受ける。

F1新車”雑感”解説：アストンマーチンAMR21。今度は”グリーンメルセデス”？

　アストンマーチンがF1”復帰”最初のマシンとなるAMR21を発表した。レーシングポイントから名称を変更した同チームのマシンのカラーリングは、昨年までのピンクベースからグリーンベースに一新。第一印象は大きく異なる。

Read Also:

　細部を見ていくと、ノーズやフロントサスペンションは、昨年と同様のようである。しかしリヤ部分では、大きく変更が施されているようだ。

　レーシングポイント時代の昨年中盤、チームはマシンに大幅アップデートを投入。サイドポンツーンの後方がフロアに向けて大胆に落とし込まれ、ディフューザー上に空気を送り込むような形状へと進化していた。

　しかしAMR21ではこのコンセプトを排除し、より一般的な、丸みを帯びた形状となった。そしてカウル後端の細く絞り込まれた”コークボトル”のエリアに、気流を導く形に変わっているように思われる。これはおそらく、レギュレーションにより面積が小さくなるフロアに伴う変更なのだろう。またアストンマーチンには、開発トークンを使ってモノコック自体を変更したのではという噂もある。この変更も、サイドポンツーンの形状変化に影響を与えているかもしれない。

　マシン側面にはバージボードやディフレクターが林立しているが、これは開幕までに変更される可能性が高いだろう。ただ「JCB」のロゴが貼られたディフレクターは高さが低くなっており、これはサイドポンツーン周辺の空気の流れが変わったことと関連したモノであるように見える。

　またカウルの上部を見ると、昨年以上に贅肉が削ぎ落とされ、スリムになった印象。そして一箇所、パワーユニットへの干渉を避けるためと思われる膨らみが存在している。これは、メルセデスW12にも同じような処理が施されており、その関連性が気になるところだ。

　さらにサスペンションを含めたリヤエンドは、メルセデスからの供給パーツ。そしてこれらは、トークンを使わずに2020年型にアップデートすることが許されており、チームもこれを実施したことを認めている。

　そういう意味で言えば、今季のアストンマーチンのマシンも、メルセデスによく似ていると言うことができるだろう。

　昨年サクヒールGPで1勝を上げ、ランキング4位の座を射止めた同チーム。シーズン後半の戦闘力で言えば、トップ2に次ぐ位置にいるのは明白だった。そこに、4度のチャンピオン経験者であるセバスチャン・ベッテルが加入し、メルセデスのリソースも多く投入……レギュレーションに大きな変更がない今年、戦闘力を落とすということは考えづらく、またも台風の目になるかもしれない。

Read Also:

ルノー、2022年に向け”メルセデス型”PUコンセプトの投入を検討中

前の記事

ルノー、2022年に向け”メルセデス型”PUコンセプトの投入を検討中
