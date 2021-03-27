\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30c4\u30fb\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u3001\u4e2d\u56e3\u4e89\u3044\u306f\u6fc0\u6226\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u304b\u3051\u308b\u671f\u5f85\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u521d\u65e5\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u52e2\u306f\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u304c7\u756a\u624b\u3001\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u304c9\u756a\u624b\u3068\u3001\u307e\u305a\u307e\u305a\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3060\u5b89\u5835\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u671f\u5f85\u901a\u308a\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5168\u3066\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3051\u3070\u30012\u53f0\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u660e\u65e5\u63c3\u3063\u3066Q3\u306b\u9032\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4e2d\u56e3\u4e89\u3044\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6fc0\u6226\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30de1\u79d2\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u5dee\u30678\u756a\u624b\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308c\u3070\u300115\u756a\u624b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u5e0c\u671b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u30012\u53f0\u304c\u63c3\u3063\u3066Q3\u306b\u9032\u307f\u3001\u65e5\u66dc\u65e5\u306b\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u6b32\u3057\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u30012\u301c3\u6226\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3068\u3066\u3082\u50c5\u5dee\u3067\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6fc0\u6226\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u6fc0\u6226\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u306b\u81ea\u4fe1\u3082\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3053\u3053\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u88cf\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30e2\u30ce\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6b21\u306e\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u3067\u3082\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6b21\u306e\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u308b\u304b\u898b\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u3088\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u901f\u304f\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u6027\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3082\u6df1\u307e\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u9762\u3067\u306e\u6df7\u4e71\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u9762\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u304c\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u901f\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3001\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u306e\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30e6\u30a6\u30ad\u306f\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u3060\u304c\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u65e9\u3044\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306e\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u306f\u305a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u89d2\u7530\u306f\u3001F1\u3067\u306e\u521d\u6226\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b\u901f\u3055\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u8d70\u308b\u5ea6\u306b\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u672c\u6765\u6301\u3064\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u9ad8\u3044\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5b66\u7fd2\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u3051\u3070\u3001F1\u3067\u306e\u6210\u529f\u3057\u305f\u672a\u6765\u304c\u5f85\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3082\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u3084\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u3082\u5fc3\u5730\u3088\u304f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u65b0\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u201dRA621H\u201d\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5927\u3044\u306b\u6539\u5584\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u79f0\u8cdb\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306fHRD Sakura\u3067\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044PU\u306f\u3001\u4ee5\u524d\u3088\u308a\u3082\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u3067\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3082\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u660e\u65e5\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3068\u3001\u660e\u5f8c\u65e5\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u898b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306f\u4eca\u3084\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u8fd1\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u305f\u3061\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u8d08\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3057\u304b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044PU\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u901f\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6210\u529f\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u30d4\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u63c3\u3044\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u308a\u515c\u306e\u7dd2\u3092\u7de0\u3081\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u9762\u3067\u6539\u5584\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u305f\u3061\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u3084\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306ePU\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5f37\u305d\u3046\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u540c\u3058\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u601d\u3048\u308b\u3002\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u901f\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304b\u3089\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u304c\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u3082\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306a\u3069\u3068\u8fd1\u3044\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u305f\u3060\u3055\u3063\u304d\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f1\/100\u79d2\u53f0\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u6539\u5584\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u305f\u3061\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6539\u5584\u3057\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u8ab0\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u7b54\u3048\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u521d\u65e5\u306f7\u756a\u624b\u300c\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q3\u306b\u9032\u3080\u3053\u3068\u300d\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbTD\u300c\u9806\u8abf\u306a1\u65e5\u3002\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3067\u81e8\u3080\u300d\uff5cF1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u521d\u65e5\u3092\u5236\u5727\u300c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u300d\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u306e\u65b0PU\u306f\u307b\u307c\u5225\u7269\uff01\u3000\u65b0\u9aa8\u683c\u63a1\u7528\u3067\u3088\u308a\u4f4e\u91cd\u5fc3\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u5316\n\n