レッドブル・ホンダのフェルスタッペン、開幕戦初日を制圧「予選でこれを発揮するのが重要」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の"初日"に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

執筆:
協力:
Erwin Jaeggi

アルファタウリ・ホンダのチーム代表であるフランツ・トストは、F1開幕戦バーレーンGPの初日を振り返り、マシンが期待通りの速さを見せたこと、そして角田裕毅やホンダの新PUに対する称賛などを語った。

アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の”初日”に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」

　アルファタウリ・ホンダのチーム代表であるフランツ・トストが、中団争いは激戦であること、そしてデビュー戦を迎えた角田の将来にかける期待などを語った。

Read Also:

　2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPの初日フリー走行2回目で、アルファタウリ・ホンダ勢は角田裕毅が7番手、ピエール・ガスリーが9番手と、まずまずのスタートを切った。ただトスト代表は、まだ安堵しているわけではないようだ。

「期待通りのパフォーマンスだと思う」

　トスト代表はそう語った。

「全てがうまくいけば、2台のマシンが明日揃ってQ3に進むことができるだろう。しかし中団争いは非常に激戦だから、コンマ1秒以下の差で8番手になることもあれば、15番手になってしまうことがある」

「しかし個人的な希望としては、2台が揃ってQ3に進み、日曜日にポイントを獲得して欲しいと思っている」

「状況を確認するには、2〜3戦が必要になるだろう。でもとても僅差で、昨年と同じような激戦になると思う」

　そう激戦になることを予測しながらも、トスト代表は今季のパッケージに自信も持っているようだ。

「少なくともここバーレーンでは、テスト結果に裏付けられたモノを期待できると思う。そして次のイモラでも、同じことを期待している。その次のポルトガルでは、どんなことが起きるか見てみることにしよう」

「一般的に、我々のマシンは速く、信頼性もある。強力なパッケージを持っているだろう。チームの経験も深まってきているので、エンジニアリング面での混乱はない。これは非常に重要なことだ。オペレーションの面でも、強力なクルーが集まっている。そして、ふたりの本当に速いドライバーがいる。経験豊富なピエールと、ルーキーのユウキだ」

「ユウキはルーキーだが、とても早いスピードで学んでいる。我々のふたりのドライバーは、昨年のように競争力のあるパッケージをまとめ上げるのに役立つはずだ」

　前述のように角田は、F1での初戦ながらチームメイトのガスリーを上回る速さを見せた。これについてトスト代表は、次のように語った。

「彼は走る度に、パフォーマンスを改善していると言うべきだろう。彼は急速に学習している。これはとても重要だ。彼の本来持つドライビングスキルはとても高いレベルにあり、この学習を続けていけば、F1での成功した未来が待っていると確信しているよ」

「しかも彼は、今やチームにうまく溶け込んでいる。彼も心地よく思っているはずだ。我々と彼は、良いポジションにいると思う」

　ホンダの新パワーユニット（PU）”RA621H”についても、大いに改善されたとトスト代表は称賛する。

「ホンダはHRD Sakuraで素晴らしい仕事をしたと言わなければならない。この新しいPUは、以前よりもはるかに強力で、ドライバビリティも向上している。それを明日の予選と、明後日の決勝で見ることができるだろう」

「ホンダは今や、メルセデスに本当に近いパフォーマンスを発揮していると思う。彼らは本当に素晴らしい仕事をしてくれた。私は、日本のエンジニアたちに感謝の言葉を贈ることしかできないよ」

　素晴らしいPU、進化したシャシー、ふたりの速いドライバー、そして成熟したチーム。アルファタウリには、成功に向けたピースが揃いつつあるように見える。これについてトスト代表は、次のように語り兜の緒を締めた。

「我々は、確かにあらゆる面で改善した。しかし、ライバルたちのことも忘れてはいけない。マクラーレンは、今やメルセデスのPUを持っている。彼らは非常に強そうだ」

「現時点では、レッドブルとメルセデスが同じレベルにいるように思える。おそらくレッドブルは、もっと速いだろう。それからマクラーレンがいる。そしてフェラーリだ。彼らにも何かが起きているようだ。我々はそのフェラーリなどと近い位置にいると思う」

「たださっきも言ったように、それは1/100秒台の問題だ。我々は確かに改善したが、ライバルたちも同じように改善したはずだ。問題は、より良い仕事をしたのは誰なのかということ。これは、シーズンが終わった段階で答えが分かるだろう」

 

Read Also:

