【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3002\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4e0b\u99ac\u8a55\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u5727\u5012\u7684\u306b\u6709\u5229\u3067\u3042\u308b\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3093\u306a\u898b\u65b9\u304c\u5f37\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u84cb\u3092\u958b\u3051\u3066\u898b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u6fc0\u6226\u3092\u5236\u3057\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u307f\u306a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30c7\u30b0\u30e9\u30c7\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff08\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u6027\u80fd\u52a3\u5316\uff09\u306e\u9762\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u5206\u304c\u60aa\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u201d\u7d76\u4f53\u7d76\u547d\u201d\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u304b\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u65b0\u54c1\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u30922\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u6e29\u5b58\u3002\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0\u3092\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c1\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u305a\u3064\u65b0\u54c1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6b8b\u3057\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0-\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9-\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u7e4b\u3050\u6226\u7565\u3092\u9042\u884c\u3002\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0-\u30df\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30e0-\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u7e4b\u3044\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u5c65\u3044\u305f2\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30c8\u76ee\u3092\u77ed\u304f\u7d42\u3048\u300128\u5468\u76ee\u30672\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u2026\u2026\u3064\u307e\u308a\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u300128\u5468\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8d85\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u6642\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u7406\u7531\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u7121\u7dda\u3067\u300c\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b\u30a2\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u3055\u308c\u308b\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u300d\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u65e9\u3059\u304e\u308b\u2026\u2026\u5f53\u6642\u306f\u305d\u3046\u601d\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u3082\u591a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3067\u306f\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u4ea4\u63db\u3059\u308b3\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3082\u907f\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u2026\u2026\u3068\u3002\n\u30001\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u4ea4\u63db\u660e\u3051\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8d70\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306f\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u3082\u305f\u305a\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u629c\u304b\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u732e\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3055\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u63a8\u79fb\uff08\u30da\u30fc\u30b8\u4e0b\u90e8\u306b\u8a18\u8f09\uff09\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u30012\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u4ea4\u63db\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u5b9f\u306b\u614e\u91cd\u306b\u8d70\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u30021\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u5c65\u3044\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306f1\u520634\u79d2057\uff0815\u5468\u76ee\uff09\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u30012\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f1\u520634\u79d2365\uff0830\u5468\u76ee\uff09\u2026\u2026\u901a\u5e38\u306a\u3089\u3001\u71c3\u6599\u3092\u6d88\u8cbb\u3057\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u8efd\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306f\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u5f53\u7136\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u305b\u305a\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u307e\u3067\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u3092\u3082\u305f\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u308c\u304c\u529f\u3092\u594f\u3057\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f1\u520634\u79d2\u53f0\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u305a\u30fc\u3063\u3068\u4e26\u3079\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u307e\u3067\u99c6\u3051\u629c\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30012\u56de\u76ee\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u4ea4\u63db\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u5c65\u3044\u305f\u5f8c\u30011\u520633\u79d2228\uff0841\u5468\u76ee\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9a5a\u7570\u7684\u306a\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3001\u5148\u884c\u3059\u308b\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u8ffd\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3067\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304d\u306f\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30c7\u30b0\u30e9\u30c7\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u751f\u3058\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u3044\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u5f53\u6642\u5c65\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u304c\u77ed\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30f3\u30c6\u30fc\u30b8\u306f\u6d88\u6ec5\u2026\u2026\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u653b\u7565\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u4e00\u5ea6\u3057\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5916\u306b\u51fa\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u6d88\u6ec5\u3002\u3082\u3046\u5f7c\u306b\u4f59\u529b\u306f\u6b8b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff0b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u5727\u5012\u7684\u6709\u5229\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff0b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u982d\u8133\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u3001\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u3082\u304e\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3093\u306a\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u3053\u308c\u306f\u305f\u3089\u308c\u3070\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3082\u3057\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u3082\u30461\u53f0\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u4e0a\u4f4d\u3092\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6226\u7565\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306e\u5931\u6557\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u898b\u821e\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f8c\u65b9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5f37\u3044\u3089\u308c\u3001\u4e0a\u4f4d\u4e89\u3044\u306b\u306f\u52a0\u308f\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbF1\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3082\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u9078\u624b\u304c\u4e0b\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6575\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306f2\u53f0\u3067\u4f5c\u6226\u3092\u5206\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30022\u5bfe1\u306e\u5bfe\u6c7a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u7372\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u30011\u53f0\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c6\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u53cd\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3001\u3082\u30461\u53f0\u306b\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u2026\u2026\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6c17\u3092\u9063\u3046\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u306e\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u60a9\u307f\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5c55\u958b\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u6709\u5229\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u2026\u2026\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30d9\u30c6\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306b\u767d\u7fbd\u306e\u77e2\u304c\u7acb\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u79c0\u9038\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6b21\u6226\u3067\u4e88\u9078\u3092\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u6226\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3055\u3048\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u3092\u8a31\u3055\u305a\u3001\u52d5\u304d\u3092\u5c01\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5e95\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u898b\u3069\u3053\u308d\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n2021\u5e74\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u5206\u6790\nPhoto Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan 