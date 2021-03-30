F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
16 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
30 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
36 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
50 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
64 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
71 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
85 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
92 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
106 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
120 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
148 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
155 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
162 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
176 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
183 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
190 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
204 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
211 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
219 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
236 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
247 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
256 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
F1 / バーレーンGP / 分析

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

執筆:

下馬評を覆し、2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPを制したルイス・ハミルトン。決勝レースのペースを分析してみると、彼の抜群なタイヤマネジメント術が見えてきた。

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

　2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGP。勝利を手にしたのは、メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンだった。

　下馬評では、ポールポジションを獲得したレッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペンが圧倒的に有利である……そんな見方が強かった。しかし蓋を開けて見れば、ハミルトンが激戦を制し、トップチェッカーを受ける結果に終わった。

Read Also:

　フリー走行のデータを分析すれば、ペースのみならず、デグラデーション（タイヤの性能劣化）の面でも、メルセデスはレッドブルに対して分が悪かった。つまりメルセデスとしては”絶体絶命”とも言える状況。そのためか、メルセデスは決勝レースに向け新品のハードタイヤを2セット温存。レッドブルのフェルスタッペンはハードとミディアムをそれぞれ1セットずつ新品として残し、決勝レースを迎えた。

　その決勝レースでハミルトンは、ミディアム-ハード-ハードと繋ぐ戦略を遂行。対するフェルスタッペンはミディアム-ミディアム-ハードと繋いだ。しかもハミルトンは、ハードタイヤを履いた2スティント目を短く終え、28周目で2回目のストップを実施……つまり最後のハードタイヤで、28周という超ロングスティントを走ったわけだ。

　この時チームは、早めにピットストップを行なった理由について無線で「フェルスタッペンにアンダーカットされるの可能があるため」と説明していた。しかしあまりにもタイミングが早すぎる……当時はそう思った人も多かったのではないか。これでは最後にもう一度タイヤを交換する3ストップも避けられないだろう……と。

　1回目のタイヤ交換明けと同じように走り出していたら、ハミルトンのタイヤはおそらく最後までもたず、もう一度ピットストップをするか、あるいはコース上で抜かれるかして、フェルスタッペンに勝利を献上していたはずだ。しかしハミルトンはそうさせなかった。

　レース中のラップタイム推移（ページ下部に記載）を見ると、2回目のタイヤ交換を行なった後、実に慎重に走り出しているのが分かる。1回目のピットストップでハードタイヤを履いた直後のラップタイムは1分34秒057（15周目）だったのに対し、2回目のピットストップ直後のペースは1分34秒365（30周目）……通常なら、燃料を消費しマシンが軽くなっている状態であるため、ラップタイムは上がって当然。しかしハミルトンはプッシュせず、最後までタイヤのライフをもたせることに集中したのだ。

　これが功を奏し、ハミルトンは1分34秒台のラップタイムをずーっと並べ、チェッカーまで駆け抜けた。

　対するフェルスタッペンは、2回目のタイヤ交換を終えてハードタイヤを履いた後、1分33秒228（41周目）という驚異的なペースで、先行するハミルトンを追った。これでハミルトンに追いつきはしたものの、デグラデーションが生じてしまっており、追いついた時には当時履いていたタイヤの走行距離が短いというアドバンテージは消滅……ハミルトンを攻略するチャンスは一度しかなかった。しかしそのチャンスは、コース外に出てしまったことで消滅。もう彼に余力は残っていなかった。

　様々な観点から、今回のグランプリはレッドブル＋フェルスタッペンが圧倒的有利であったはずだ。しかしハミルトン＋メルセデスが完璧な頭脳プレーを成功させ、勝利をもぎ取った。そんなレースだったと言えるだろう。

　ただこれはたらればではあるが、もしレッドブルのもう1台、セルジオ・ペレスが上位を走っていれば、ハミルトンが今回のような戦略を実施するのは簡単ではなかったはずだ。ペレスは予選での失敗、そしてフォーメーションラップでトラブルに見舞われたことで、後方からのレースを強いられ、上位争いには加われなかった。

　ホンダの田辺豊治F1テクニカルディレクターも、次のように語っている。

「ペレス選手が下がってしまったこともあり、敵（メルセデス）は2台で作戦を分けることができる。2対1の対決になってしまったことで、ポールポジションは獲ったものの、1台のストラテジーに反応してしまうと、もう1台にカバーされてしまう……チームとしては、非常に気を遣うレースになってしまったと思います」

　この問題は、ここ数年のレッドブルの悩みだった。フェルスタッペンのチームメイトは、彼と同様のパフォーマンスを発揮することができず、レース展開はメルセデス有利になっていった……そのため今季、ベテランであるペレスに白羽の矢が立ったのだ。

　しかしペレスのレースペースは秀逸だった。次戦で予選をしっかり戦うことができさえすれば、メルセデスに今回のような振る舞いを許さず、動きを封じることができるはずだ。

　とはいえメルセデスとハミルトンが、それに対処するためどんな底力を発揮してくるのだろうか？　今シーズンの見どころのひとつと言えるかもしれない。

2021年バーレーンGP決勝ラップタイム分析

2021年バーレーンGP決勝ラップタイム分析

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

 
 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス

前の記事

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
サブイベント Race
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン , マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム メルセデス , レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

Trending

1
F1

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP決勝ハイライト

1d
2
F1

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス

31min
3
Other open wheel

Juju、アメリカF4参戦見送りを発表。開幕戦FPではトップタイムも「多岐にわたる問題」が解決せず

18時間
4
F1

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

30min
5
F1

角田裕毅は”ここ数年で最高のルーキー”。F1重鎮ロス・ブラウンが高評価「鈴鹿が楽しみ」

1時間
最新ニュース
【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破
F1

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

30分
角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
F1

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス

31分
F1レースディレクター、バーレーンGPのトラックリミット裁定基準は「ブレていない」と断言
F1

F1レースディレクター、バーレーンGPのトラックリミット裁定基準は「ブレていない」と断言

31分
メルセデス、開幕戦優勝も「レッドブルに対する強みはない」厳しい1年を覚悟
F1

メルセデス、開幕戦優勝も「レッドブルに対する強みはない」厳しい1年を覚悟

1時間
角田裕毅は”ここ数年で最高のルーキー”。F1重鎮ロス・ブラウンが高評価「鈴鹿が楽しみ」
F1

角田裕毅は”ここ数年で最高のルーキー”。F1重鎮ロス・ブラウンが高評価「鈴鹿が楽しみ」

1時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

More from
田中 健一
アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」

予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦でも「仕事しっかり」ホンダ田辺TDの評価。課題は予選に？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦でも「仕事しっかり」ホンダ田辺TDの評価。課題は予選に？

More from
ルイス ハミルトン
勝てると思わなかった……ハミルトン、フェルスタッペンとの最高で”恐ろしい”バトル振り返る バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

勝てると思わなかった……ハミルトン、フェルスタッペンとの最高で”恐ろしい”バトル振り返る

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、フロアの空力規則変更に苦言「メルセデスを遅くするためのルールだ」

「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す
F1 / 速報ニュース

「レッドブルは速すぎた」ハミルトン、全力でも敵わず……決勝ではメルセデス2台総力戦で打倒目指す

More from
メルセデス
F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、回生システムに問題アリ。ホンダPUの競争力は「受け入れざるを得ない」とウルフ代表

メルセデス、空力規則の変更で「レッドブルより大きなダメージを受けた」コンセプトの違いが差に
F1 / ニュース

メルセデス、空力規則の変更で「レッドブルより大きなダメージを受けた」コンセプトの違いが差に

Trending 今日

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP決勝ハイライト
F1 F1 / レースレポート

【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP決勝ハイライト

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス

Juju、アメリカF4参戦見送りを発表。開幕戦FPではトップタイムも「多岐にわたる問題」が解決せず
Other open wheel Other open wheel / 速報ニュース

Juju、アメリカF4参戦見送りを発表。開幕戦FPではトップタイムも「多岐にわたる問題」が解決せず

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

角田裕毅は”ここ数年で最高のルーキー”。F1重鎮ロス・ブラウンが高評価「鈴鹿が楽しみ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅は”ここ数年で最高のルーキー”。F1重鎮ロス・ブラウンが高評価「鈴鹿が楽しみ」

F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？

モルビデリ、まさかの開幕戦18位。その原因はホールショットデバイスにあり？
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

モルビデリ、まさかの開幕戦18位。その原因はホールショットデバイスにあり？

マックス・フェルスタッペン、レース終盤ハミルトンに“再アタック”できなかった理由とは？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マックス・フェルスタッペン、レース終盤ハミルトンに“再アタック”できなかった理由とは？

最新ニュース

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破
F1 F1 / 分析

【F1分析：バーレーンGP決勝】ハミルトンの秀逸すぎるタイヤマネジメント……絶体絶命の状況を打破

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅の鮮烈なデビュー戦をF1公式YouTubeも紹介！　得意のブレーキングで王者を次々パス

F1レースディレクター、バーレーンGPのトラックリミット裁定基準は「ブレていない」と断言
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1レースディレクター、バーレーンGPのトラックリミット裁定基準は「ブレていない」と断言

メルセデス、開幕戦優勝も「レッドブルに対する強みはない」厳しい1年を覚悟
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデス、開幕戦優勝も「レッドブルに対する強みはない」厳しい1年を覚悟

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.