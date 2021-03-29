F1
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」

執筆:

アルファタウリ・ホンダのピエール・ガスリーは、予選5番手と好位置からスタートしながら、他車との接触によりリタイアに終わった。これについてチームのフランツ・トスト代表は「運が悪かっただけ」だと語った。

予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」

　アルファタウリ・ホンダのピエール・ガスリーは、2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPをリタイアという結果で終えた。

Read Also:

　ガスリーは初日のフリー走行から速さを発揮。予選でも勢いそのままに、5番グリッドを獲得してみせた。しかも予選Q2をミディアムタイヤで突破するという、あたかもトップチームのような戦略を成功させた上での5番グリッド。その速さと、チームが持つ自信を示した形となった。

　しかしレースではうまくいかなかった。最初のスタートこそ5番手をキープしたが、セーフティカー明けの再スタート時にマクラーレンのダニエル・リカルドに抜かれ、さらにその後の攻防でフロントウイングを破損。これでピットに戻らざるを得ず、ここで勝負権を失うことになった。

「バーレーンにやってきてから、非常に力強い週末を過ごしていた。だからこの結果には、とても失望している」

　ガスリーはチームのプレスリリースにそうコメントを寄せた。

「今日は5番手から、良いポイントを獲得することを期待していた。でも、（セーフティカー明け）1周目にダニエルと接触して、僕のレースはほぼ終わってしまった。フロントウイングを壊し、フロアにダメージを受けてしまったんだ。この周でかなり遅れてしまったから、もう勝負権はなかった」

「週末を通じて、良いペースを見せていた。その報いを受けることができなかったので、それは大いに残念なことだ。ただ、今週末から持ち帰ることができるポジティブな部分が、かなりあると思う。次のイモラでもう一度それを見たいと思う」

　チーム代表のフランツ・トストは、ガスリーの今回の結果は「運が悪かっただけ」だと語っている。

「ピエールのレースは、フロアにダメージを受けたために妥協を強いられ、パフォーマンスが大幅に低下してしまった。にも関わらず、彼はいくつかの素晴らしいラップタイムを記録した。最速のマシンのひとつだったと言えるだろう」

「残念ながら最後は、ギヤボックスの問題が疑われたため、レース終盤に彼をリタイアさせる必要があった。ポイントを獲得することはできなかったが、彼は予選で素晴らしい仕事をし、今日はレースでのペースが優れていることを示した」

「今日の彼は運が悪かっただけだ」

 
 

Read Also:

