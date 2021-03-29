\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3092\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d50\u679c\u3067\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\nRead ガスリーは初日のフリー走行から速さを発揮。予選でも勢いそのままに、5番グリッドを獲得してみせた。しかも予選Q2をミディアムタイヤで突破するという、あたかもトップチームのような戦略を成功させた上での5番グリッド。その速さと、チームが持つ自信を示した形となった。
　しかしレースではうまくいかなかった。最初のスタートこそ5番手をキープしたが、セーフティカー明けの再スタート時にマクラーレンのダニエル・リカルドに抜かれ、さらにその後の攻防でフロントウイングを破損。これでピットに戻らざるを得ず、ここで勝負権を失うことになった。
「バーレーンにやってきてから、非常に力強い週末を過ごしていた。だからこの結果には、とても失望している」
　ガスリーはチームのプレスリリースにそうコメントを寄せた。
「今日は5番手から、良いポイントを獲得することを期待していた。でも、（セーフティカー明け）1周目にダニエルと接触して、僕のレースはほぼ終わってしまった。フロントウイングを壊し、フロアにダメージを受けてしまったんだ。この周でかなり遅れてしまったから、もう勝負権はなかった」
「週末を通じて、良いペースを見せていた。その報いを受けることができなかったので、それは大いに残念なことだ。ただ、今週末から持ち帰ることができるポジティブな部分が、かなりあると思う。次のイモラでももう一度それを見たいと思う」
　チーム代表のフランツ・トストは、ガスリーの今回の結果は「運が悪かっただけ」だと語っている。
「ピエールのレースは、フロアにダメージを受けたために妥協を強いられ、パフォーマンスが大幅に低下してしまった。にも関わらず、彼はいくつかの素晴らしいラップタイムを記録した。最速のマシンのひとつだったと言えるだろう」
「残念ながら最後は、ギヤボックスの問題が疑われたため、レース終盤に彼をリタイアさせる必要があった。ポイントを獲得することはできなかったが、彼は予選で素晴らしい仕事をし、今日はレースでのペースが優れていることを示した」
「今日の彼は運が悪かっただけだ」u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u512a\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u5f7c\u306f\u904b\u304c\u60aa\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\n  