アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」

\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u3001F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u309213\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u30019\u4f4d\u5165\u8cde\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306eF1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u6700\u9ad8\u4f4d\uff08\u4e2d\u5d8b\u609f\u3068\u4e2d\u91ce\u4fe1\u6cbb\u306e7\u4f4d\uff09\u306b\u306f\u53ca\u3070\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u521d\u306e\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u5165\u8cde\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\uff08\u4e2d\u5d8b\u3001\u4e2d\u91ce\u304c\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u5f53\u6642\u306f\u3001\u5165\u8cde\u306f6\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u3060\u3063\u305f\uff09\u3002\n\nRead 角田は「慎重になりすぎた」と本人も語るように、スタート直後に16番手まで順位を落とした。しかしその後は堅実に走り、道中セバスチャン・ベッテル(アストンマーチン)やキミ・ライコネン(アルファロメオ)、そしてフェルナンド・アロンソ(アルピーヌ)らを次々とオーバーテイクし、入賞圏内まで返り咲いた。
　この走りを、チーム代表のフランツ・トストは称賛する。
「私はユウキが素晴らしい仕事をしたと言わなければならないだろう」
　トスト代表は、チームのプレスリリースにそうコメントを寄せた。
「ユウキはまずまずのスタートを切ったが、数人のドライバーに抜かれてしまった。そしてオコン(エステバン・オコン/アルピーヌ)の後ろで激しくブレーキをかけなければならず、右フロントタイヤにフラットスポットを作ってしまった。そして振動が出てしまったんだ」
「今回の目標は、1周目に混乱に巻き込まれず、ダメージのないマシンで走ることだと、レース前に彼に言っていた。そして、それはまさに彼が成し遂げたことだ。彼は多くの優れたオーバーテイクを成功させた。レース中、最も多くのオーバーテイクをしたドライバーだったと思う」
「ラップタイムの面でも、ミディアムタイヤでも、ハードタイヤでも、非常に競争力があった。彼は9位に値するし、キミやランス(ストロール/アストンマーチン)との戦いは本当に素晴らしかった。彼と共に、これからのデビューシーズンを楽しむことができると思う」
　トスト代表は、角田が日本人として初めてデビュー戦で入賞したことを祝福。そして、パワーユニットを供給するホンダも素晴らしい仕事をしてくれたと感謝の言葉を述べた。
「彼はデビュー戦でポイントを獲得した、最初の日本人ドライバーということになった。彼が我々と共にこの結果を達成してくれたことは、素晴らしいことだ」b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3053\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u51ac\u306e\u9593\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u6570\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u7686\u3055\u3093\u306b\u3082\u3001\u5fc3\u304b\u3089\u611f\u8b1d\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u89d2\u7530\u304c9\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f5\u756a\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u4ed6\u8eca\u3068\u306e\u63a5\u89e6\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306e\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3068\u89d2\u7530\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d\u306e\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u3082\u3063\u3068\u597d\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u305b\u305d\u3046\u2026\u2026\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306b\u306f\u305d\u3093\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u611f\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u4ee3\u8868\u3082\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6b21\u6226\u306f\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u2026\u2026\u30aa\u30d5\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4e2d\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u304c\u3001\u65e7\u578b\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u8d70\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u307e\u3068\u3081\u5207\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30a4\u30e2\u30e9\u3067\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\uff08\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30ed\u30de\u30fc\u30cb\u30e3GP\uff09\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n 【F1動画】2021年F1第1戦バーレーンGP決勝ハイライト
角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦でも「仕事しっかり」ホンダ田辺TDの評価。課題は予選に？
角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦で入賞……日本人初の快挙「アロンソを抜いた時は感動した」
【特集】歴代日本人F1ドライバーの"初陣"を振り返る……角田裕毅は歴史を塗り替えるか？
日本人初のF1優勝ドライバーになる……角田裕毅、"速く走る"ためのモチベーション