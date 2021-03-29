F1
/ F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」

執筆:

アルファタウリ・ホンダのフランツ・トスト代表は、F1デビュー戦を迎えた角田裕毅の戦いぶりを称賛。今後さらなる結果を期待できそうだと語った。

アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」

　アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅は、F1デビュー戦となるバーレーンGPの決勝レースを13番グリッドからスタートし、9位入賞を果たした。日本人ドライバーとしてのF1デビュー戦最高位（中嶋悟と中野信治の7位）には及ばなかったものの、日本人ドライバー初のデビュー戦入賞を果たした（中嶋、中野がデビューした当時は、入賞は6位までだった）。

Read Also:

　角田は「慎重になりすぎた」と本人も語るように、スタート直後に16番手まで順位を落とした。しかしその後は堅実に走り、道中セバスチャン・ベッテル（アストンマーチン）やキミ・ライコネン（アルファロメオ）、そしてフェルナンド・アロンソ（アルピーヌ）らを次々とオーバーテイクし、入賞圏内まで返り咲いた。

　この走りを、チーム代表のフランツ・トストは称賛する。

「私はユウキが素晴らしい仕事をしたと言わなければならないだろう」

　トスト代表は、チームのプレスリリースにそうコメントを寄せた。

「ユウキはまずまずのスタートを切ったが、数人のドライバーに抜かれてしまった。そしてオコン（エステバン・オコン／アルピーヌ）の後ろで激しくブレーキをかけなければならず、右フロントタイヤにフラットスポットを作ってしまった。そして振動が出てしまったんだ」

「今回の目標は、1周目に混乱に巻き込まれず、ダメージのないマシンで走ることだと、レース前に彼に言っていた。そして、それはまさに彼が成し遂げたことだ。彼は多くの優れたオーバーテイクを成功させた。レース中、最も多くのオーバーテイクをしたドライバーだったと思う」

「ラップタイムの面でも、ミディアムタイヤでも、ハードタイヤでも、非常に競争力があった。彼は9位に値するし、キミやランス（ストロール／アストンマーチン）との戦いは本当に素晴らしかった。彼と共に、これからのデビューシーズンを楽しむことができると思う」

　トスト代表は、角田が日本人として初めてデビュー戦で入賞したことを祝福。そして、パワーユニットを供給するホンダも素晴らしい仕事をしてくれたと感謝の言葉を述べた。

「彼はデビュー戦でポイントを獲得した、最初の日本人ドライバーということになった。彼が我々と共にこの結果を達成してくれたことは、素晴らしいことだ」

　そうトスト代表は語る。

「そして我々のパフォーマンスには欠かせない、この競争力のあるパワーユニットを提供するために、この冬の間に素晴らしい数多くの作業を行なってくれたホンダの皆さんにも、心から感謝したい」

　角田が9位になったとはいえ、チームメイトのピエール・ガスリーは5番グリッドからスタートしながら、他車との接触によりリタイアしてしまった。ただ予選でのガスリーと角田のパフォーマンス、そしてレース中のふたりのペースを見れば、もっともっと好結果を目指せそう……アルファタウリにはそんな期待感もある。

　トスト代表も、もっと良い結果を期待できたはずだと語る。そして次戦はイモラ・サーキット……オフシーズン中にアルファタウリが、旧型のマシンを使って走り込んだサーキットだ。

「今週末はもっと良い結果を期待することができたし、それをまとめ切ることができなかった。本当に強力なパッケージを持っている。今我々は、次のイモラでのレース（エミリア・ロマーニャGP）を楽しみにしている」

 
 

F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで"シェイクスピア"？

前の記事

F1開幕戦で物議醸したトラックリミット問題、解釈が一貫しない様はまるで“シェイクスピア”？
