レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」
F1 / ポルトガルGP ニュース

角田裕毅、苦悩のポルトガルGP「何が起きたのか分からない」突然のペース悪化にアルファタウリ悩む

執筆:
協力:
Adam Cooper

開幕2戦から一転、ポルトガルGPでは良いペースで走ることができなかったアルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅。角田曰く「何が起きたのか分からない」といい、非常に厳しいレースだったと明かした。

角田裕毅、苦悩のポルトガルGP「何が起きたのか分からない」突然のペース悪化にアルファタウリ悩む

　アルファタウリ・ホンダの角田裕毅は、F1ポルトガルGPを15位でフィニッシュした。

　開幕戦バーレーンでは9位入賞、第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPでは無得点に終わったものの、いずれのレースもレースペースは非常に優れていた。しかし今回のポルトガルでは一転、レースペースに競争力はなく、これまでのようにオーバーテイクを連発することはできなかった。一体何があったのか？

　角田はレース後にインタビューに応じ、次のように語った。

「長いレースでした。何が起きたのか、分からないんです」

　角田はそうレースを振り返った。

「レースを通じて、本当に一貫性のないマシンでした。そして最初から、全くペースがありませんでした。何が起きたのか、本当に分からないです。そこで何が起きていたのか、データを見て分析する必要がありますが、本当に奇妙で、ペースを維持することができませんでした」

「バルセロナに向けては、マシンをより良くしなければいけません。でも、現時点では何が起きていたのかは分かりません」

　今回は角田だけが苦しんだわけではない。チームメイトのピエール・ガスリーも、なんとか10位に入って1ポイントを手にしたものの、開幕2戦のような速さはなかった。ただ角田曰く、ガスリーが悩まされていた問題と自身の問題は、全く違うようだという。

「チームメイトと比べても、全く異なっているように見えます。ですから正直に言って、彼に何が起きたのかは分からないんです。例えばエンジニアと話をして、彼と同じようなマシンを作ろうとしても、似たようなモノができないんです。そして僕らは常に、マシンから逆のフィードバックを得ています。だから、そこで何が起きたのかを分析する必要があります」

　ボッタスに進路を譲る際に、コーナーをワイドに走るというシーンもあった。その時のことについて角田は、次のように語る。

「ロックアップするとは思いませんでした。普通にブレーキをかけたところ、突然フロントがロックしてしまいました。正直言って、ドライブするのが本当に大変なマシンでした」

　またレース序盤には、コース外走行を2度取られ、警告まであと1回に迫るシーンもあった。エンジニアからはもうコースを外れないようにという指示もあったが、これがペースに影響を与えたのか？

「いや、それほど影響はありませんでした。その後は、トラックリミットを守ったからです。マシンのパフォーマンスには影響していないです。もっと良いペースで走るために、マシンを改善できるところはまだたくさんあります。ですから、トラックリミットがラップタイムに影響を及ぼしたとは考えていないです」

　次のスペインGPまではあと1週間。それまでに今回見舞われた問題を解決できるのか？　チームの真価が問われる。

 

レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント ポルトガルGP
サブイベント Race
ドライバー 角田 裕毅
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 田中 健一

