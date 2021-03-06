F1新車”雑感”解説：アルピーヌA521。エンジンカウルの形状が変更、他とは一線を画す

\u30003\u67082\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u7528\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3A521\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u3078\u3068\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u540d\u79f0\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f1\u5e74\u76ee\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u308f\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u81ea\u4f53\u306b\u3082\u5927\u304d\u304f\u7570\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30102021\u5e74F1\u65b0\u8eca\u3011\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccA521\uff1a\u30d5\u30a9\u30c8\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30ea\u30fc\n\n\n\u3000\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u7fa9\u52d9\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u5370\u8c61\u306f\u4f3c\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u666e\u901a\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccA521\u306f\u3001\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u6642\u4ee3\u306eR.S.21\u304b\u3089\u304b\u306a\u308a\u5909\u66f4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u2026\u2026\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u4ee5\u5916\u3067\u3082\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d1\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u8a31\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3092\u884c\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u7d30\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u306f\u958b\u767a\u30c8\u30fc\u30af\u30f3\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f\u8a73\u7d30\u3053\u305d\u660e\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u958b\u767a\u30c8\u30fc\u30af\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u5f8c\u90e8\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u7570\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30dd\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u306eR.S.20\u3067\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e0b\u90e8\u306b\u6289\u308c\u304c\u306a\u3044\u5f62\u72b6\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30dd\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30f3\u4e0a\u9762\u304b\u3089\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3001\u7a7a\u6c17\u304c\u6d41\u308c\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30ab\u30a6\u30eb\u306e\u6700\u3082\u5f8c\u65b9\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30af\u30dc\u30c8\u30eb\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u306f\u3001\u4e0b\u90e8\u304c\u7d5e\u3089\u308c\u3066\u6c17\u6d41\u306e\u901a\u308a\u9053\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3001\u4e0a\u90e8\u306f\u5de6\u53f3\u306b\u5e83\u304c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u5b63\u306eA521\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30dd\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30f3\u4e0b\u90e8\u306b\u5c11\u3057\u6289\u308c\u304c\u6301\u305f\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u4e38\u307f\u3092\u5e2f\u3073\u305f\u5f62\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30ab\u30a6\u30eb\u5f8c\u7aef\u306f\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u6574\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30b5\u30b9\u30da\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a2\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5265\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u591a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u3053\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3068\u3001\u30c8\u30fc\u30af\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306f\u7121\u95a2\u4fc2\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u30dd\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30f3\u6a2a\u306e\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u9ad8\u3055\u304c\u4f4e\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30b3\u30af\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u6a2a\u304b\u3089\u7a81\u304d\u51fa\u305f\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306b\u9699\u9593\u304c\u8a2d\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5f62\u3060\u304c\u3001\u5b9f\u6226\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u524d\u5f8c\u306e\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3084\u306f\u308a\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u5b9f\u6226\u3067\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u524d\u51fa\u306e\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u3082\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6570\u6226\u3067\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d1\u30fc\u30c4\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u4f7f\u3046\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08PU\uff09\u201d\u30eb\u30ce\u30fcE-Tech 20B\u201d\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u304b\u3089\u306e\u9032\u5316\u7248\u3060\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u672c\u6765\u306a\u3089\u3070\u65b0\u958b\u767a\u306ePU\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u6307\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u30671\u5e74\u5ef6\u671f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u65b0\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u672c\u6765\u306e\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u6765\u5e74\u2026\u2026\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u4e00\u65b0\u3055\u308c\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30ca\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u304c\u52a0\u5165\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4f53\u5236\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u3002\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u540d\u524d\u3068\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u7e8f\u3063\u3066\u3069\u3093\u306a\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u5927\u3044\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u65b0\u8eca\u767a\u8868\u306b\u969b\u3057\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u3088\u308a\u3055\u3089\u306b\u524d\u9032\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\n\u30eb\u30ce\u30fc\u30012022\u5e74\u306b\u5411\u3051\u201d\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u578b\u201dPU\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u6295\u5165\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u4e2d\n\u30c0\u30cb\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u5165\u308a\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3002\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\nF1\u65b0\u8eca\u201d\u96d1\u611f\u201d\u89e3\u8aac\uff1a\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3AMR21\u3002\u4eca\u5ea6\u306f\u201d\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u201d\uff1f\nF1\u65b0\u8eca\u201d\u96d1\u611f\u201d\u89e3\u8aac\uff1a\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30eaAT02\u201d\u305d\u306e2\u201d\u3002\u767a\u8868\u6642\u3068\u306f\u30ce\u30fc\u30ba\u3082\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30b5\u30b9\u3082\u307e\u308b\u3067\u9055\u3046\uff01\n\n