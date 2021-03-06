F1
ウイリアムズF1の新カラーリングは、"先頭争い"に戻るという決意の表れ
F1 / 分析

F1新車"雑感"解説：アルピーヌA521。エンジンカウルの形状が変更、他とは一線を画す

執筆:

エンジンカウルが大幅変更されたアルピーヌA521。新パワーユニットの投入は来年に延期されたため、真の意味での躍進を目指すのは、来年になるのかもしれない。

F1新車”雑感”解説：アルピーヌA521。エンジンカウルの形状が変更、他とは一線を画す

　3月2日、アルピーヌは2021年シーズン用のニューマシンA521を発表した。ルノーからアルピーヌへと、チームの名称が変わった1年目。そのマシンカラーリングは大きく変わり、マシン自体にも大きく異なった印象を受ける。

Read Also:

　レギュレーションにより、今季のマシンは昨年から基本的な部分を継続使用することが義務付けられている。そのため、全体的な印象は似てくることが普通だと言える。しかしこのアルピーヌA521は、ルノー時代のR.S.21からかなり変更されているように見える……カラーリング以外でもだ。

　シャシー部門のテクニカルディレクターであるパット・フライは、レギュレーションで許されている限りの変更を行なったと説明している。ノーズは細くなったような印象を受けるが、この変更には開発トークンが必要であるため、実際には変わっておらず、カラーリングの変更によるものだろう。

　アルピーヌは詳細こそ明かしていないものの、リヤエンドの変更に開発トークンを使ったとしている。そのマシン後部を見ると、昨シーズンのマシンとは大きく異なっている。

　サイドポンツーンは、昨年のR.S.20ではその下部に抉れがない形状になっていた。そしてサイドポンツーン上面からフロアに向け、空気が流れていくような形だった。そしてカウルの最も後方、コークボトルと言われる部分は、下部が絞られて気流の通り道を確保し、上部は左右に広がるような形だった。

　しかし今季のA521は、サイドポンツーン下部に少し抉れが持たされた、全体的に丸みを帯びた形になった。ただカウル後端は全体的にコンパクトに整えられた。その結果、サスペンションアームの剥き出しになった部分が多くなっている。おそらくこの変更と、トークンを使っての変更は無関係ではないだろう。

　なおサイドポンツーン横のディフレクターは、高さが低くなり、コクピット横から突き出たフィンとの間に隙間が設けられている。これは今季多くのマシンが採用している形だが、実戦までには変わってくることも予想される。

　前後のウイングも昨年のモノと同じように見えるため、やはりテストや実戦で変わってくるだろう。前出のフライも、テストや最初の数戦で、新たなパーツを投入する予定だと語っている。

　なお彼らが使う今季のパワーユニット（PU）”ルノーE-Tech 20B”は、昨年型からの進化版だと説明されている。本来ならば新開発のPUを投入することが目指されていたが、新型コロナウイルスの影響で1年延期。ただコンセプトから一新されると言われているため、彼らが本来の力を発揮するのは来年……ということになるかもしれない。

　マネジメントのメンバーが一新され、さらにフェルナンド・アロンソが加入するなど、チーム体制が大きく変わったアルピーヌ。新たな名前とカラーリングを身に纏ってどんな活躍を見せるのか？　大いに注目である。

ウイリアムズF1の新カラーリングは、”先頭争い”に戻るという決意の表れ

ウイリアムズF1の新カラーリングは、”先頭争い”に戻るという決意の表れ
