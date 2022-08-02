チケット
/ フェルスタッペン、ハンガリーでの勝利を引き寄せた“超冷静”な戦略家を称賛「僕たちのチームには優秀な人材がたくさんいる」 / ベッテルの引退、アロンソの移籍……ふたりのチャンピオンの電撃的な動きで、移籍市場にどんな影響が？
F1 ニュース

【ギャラリー】その旅路はまだまだ続く……フェルナンド・アロンソ F1参戦全マシン

フェルナンド・アロンソがドライブし、グランプリに参戦した全F1マシンを紹介。

ミナルディPS01：2001年
ミナルディPS01：2001年
1/25

写真：: Russell Batchelor / Motorsport Images

ルノーR23：2003年
ルノーR23：2003年
2/25

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

ルノーR24：2004年
ルノーR24：2004年
3/25

写真：: James Moy

ルノーR25：2005年
ルノーR25：2005年
4/25

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

ルノーR26：2006年
ルノーR26：2006年
5/25

写真：: Sutton Images

マクラーレンMP4-22・メルセデス：2007年
マクラーレンMP4-22・メルセデス：2007年
6/25

写真：: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

ルノーR28：2008年
ルノーR28：2008年
7/25

写真：: Sutton Images

ルノーR29：2009年
ルノーR29：2009年
8/25

写真：: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

フェラーリF10：2010年
フェラーリF10：2010年
9/25

写真：: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

フェラーリF150°Italia：2011年
フェラーリF150°Italia：2011年
10/25

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

フェラーリF2012：2012年
フェラーリF2012：2012年
11/25

写真：: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

フェラーリF138：2013年
フェラーリF138：2013年
12/25

写真：: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

フェラーリF14T：2014年
フェラーリF14T：2014年
13/25

写真：: Sutton Images

マクラーレンMP4-30・ホンダ：2015年
マクラーレンMP4-30・ホンダ：2015年
14/25

写真：: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

マクラーレンMP4-31・ホンダ：2016年
マクラーレンMP4-31・ホンダ：2016年
15/25

写真：: XPB Images

マクラーレンMCL32・ホンダ：2017年
マクラーレンMCL32・ホンダ：2017年
16/25

写真：: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

マクラーレンMCL33・ルノー：2018年
マクラーレンMCL33・ルノー：2018年
17/25

写真：: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

アルピーヌA521：2021年
アルピーヌA521：2021年
18/25

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

アルピーヌA522：2022年
アルピーヌA522：2022年
19/25

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

【番外編】トヨタTS050：2018年ル・マン24時間
【番外編】トヨタTS050：2018年ル・マン24時間
20/25

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

【番外編】トヨタTS050：2019年ル・マン24時間
【番外編】トヨタTS050：2019年ル・マン24時間
21/25

写真：: Marc Fleury

【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2017年インディ500
【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2017年インディ500
22/25

写真：: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2019年インディ500
【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2019年インディ500
23/25

写真：: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2020年インディ500
【番外編】ダラーラDW12：2020年インディ500
24/25

写真：: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

【番外編】キャデラック・DPi-V.R：2019年デイトナ24時間
【番外編】キャデラック・DPi-V.R：2019年デイトナ24時間
25/25

写真：: Brian Cleary

Listen to this article
 
