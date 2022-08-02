【ギャラリー】その旅路はまだまだ続く……フェルナンド・アロンソ F1参戦全マシン
フェルナンド・アロンソがドライブし、グランプリに参戦した全F1マシンを紹介。
最新ニュース
motorspot.com日本版のYouTubeチャンネルでは、YouTubeライブ「motorsport.cast」を8月4日（木）の20時から実施。今季のF1も現地で取材を行なうジャーナリスト、尾張正博氏を招き、現地からの”リアルな声”をお届けします。
アルピーヌのオットマー・サフナウアー代表は、フェルナンド・アロンソがアストンマーチンと契約を知ったのは、プレスリリースを読んだときだったと明かした。
今季ランキング9番手につけているアストンマーチンは、ハンガリーGPで絶品のレースペースを披露。シーズン後半戦は、注目の1チームになるかもしれない。
日本モータースポーツフォトグラファーの草分けのひとりである間瀬明さんが7月31日、88歳で逝去した。