/ 失意のハミルトン、イモラでの無得点に「チームのみんなが苛立ちを感じている」 / フェルスタッペン、ローレウス世界スポーツ賞の最優秀男子選手賞を受賞。MotoGPの伝説ロッシも表彰
F1 / エミリア・ロマーニャGP ニュース

【動画】角田裕毅、オーバーテイク連発！　殊勲の走りでイモラ7位

F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPで、アルファタウリの角田裕毅がオーバーテイクを連発。完璧な走りで7位を手にした。

【動画】角田裕毅、オーバーテイク連発！　殊勲の走りでイモラ7位
