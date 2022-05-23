チケット
/ ペレス、チームオーダーに不満燻る？　ホーナー代表「正しいことだったと分かってもらえる」 / ハミルトン「接触なければレッドブルと優勝争いできた」小児患者との交流も鼓舞する力に
F1 / スペインGP ニュース

【動画】まさか！　フェルスタッペンとサインツJr.を翻弄した”魔の”ターン4

レッドブルのマックス・フェルスタッペンとフェラーリのカルロス・サインツJr.、F1スペインGP決勝”ターン4”でスピン！

ペレス、チームオーダーに不満燻る？　ホーナー代表「正しいことだったと分かってもらえる」
ハミルトン「接触なければレッドブルと優勝争いできた」小児患者との交流も鼓舞する力に

最新ニュース

大渋滞にトイレには長蛇の列……F1、スペインGP主催側に「到底受け入れられない」アクセス問題の解決を促す
フェルスタッペン3連勝達成も、レース序盤のハーフスピンは「本当に驚いた」
ハミルトン「接触なければレッドブルと優勝争いできた」小児患者との交流も鼓舞する力に
【動画】まさか！　フェルスタッペンとサインツJr.を翻弄した”魔の”ターン4
