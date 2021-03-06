\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u306eF1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u5927\u4e8b\u6545\u3002\u30d0\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u6fc0\u7a81\u3057\u305f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u771f\u3063\u4e8c\u3064\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30e2\u30ce\u30b3\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u7a81\u304d\u523a\u3055\u3063\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u708e\u4e0a\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30a2\u30af\u30b7\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 昨年のF1バーレーンGPで発生したロマン・グロージャンの大事故。バリアに激突したグロージャンのマシンは真っ二つとなり、モノコックがガードレールに突き刺さった状態で炎上するなど、非常に大きなアクシデントとなった。

　グロージャンは幸いコックピットを自力で脱出することができ、手の火傷のみで済んだが、FIAはこの事故について全面的な調査を行なうことを表明していた。そしてこの度、FIAから事故報告書が発表され、事故の原因や改善策などが示された。
　報告書にはこう綴られている。
「マシンは衝撃でパワートレインアッセンブリーとサバイバルセルが分離するなど、広範囲にダメージを受けた」
「シャシー左側にある燃料タンクの蓋は外れ、燃料供給接続部が燃料タンクの"安全袋"から切り離されてしまった。これらは燃料が漏れ出す道筋を作り出してしまった」
「ヘルメット、HANS、セーフティハーネス、そしてサバイバルセルやシート、ヘッドレスト、HALOなどのドライバー安全装備に関しては、それぞれがその仕様に沿う形で機能し、ドライバーが生存するためのスペースを確保しただけでなく、衝突時にドライバーにかかる衝撃を抑えた」
「エネルギー回生システム(ERS)の高電圧なバッテリーは著しくダメージを受けており、ERSバッテリーの部品の一部はパワートレインと一緒に残っていて、他はサバイバルセルに付いたままとなっていた」
「火災はバリアに衝突した最後の瞬間に発生した。それはサバイバルセルの後方から始まり、徐々に炎がドライバーの方へと向かっていった」
　FIAは、この年のF1で18の大きな事故が発生しているとして、事故調査が終わり次第いくつかの作業を完了させると語った。特にグロージャンの事故ではマシンが激しく炎上してドライバーを危険に晒してしまったため、燃料が漏れださないようにすることに重点的に取り組むようだ。
　FIAによると、以下のことが検討の対象になるという。
・FIAの全シングルシーターカテゴリーにおいて導入されている燃料の安全袋のデザイン見直し・燃料の安全袋の装着について最優良事例を推奨・燃料の安全袋に関するFIA企画の更新・燃料の安全袋の接続部及び検査カバーのデザインに関する規則見直し・安全袋の素材、特定の燃料との適合性を含むホモロゲーション
　FIAはまた、ダメージの影響でグロージャンの左足が一時コックピットに挟まってしまっていたことを受け「サバイバルセルのフロント部分の規制と、その領域における追加の負荷テスト」と「ステアリングコラムの取り付け要件の見直し」を実施するとも述べている。
　また報告書には、「ヘッドレストの部品に関するレギュレーション、ホモロゲーション要件の見直し」と「パワーユニットの取り付けと取り付け失敗モデルの分析」を実施することも記載されている。
　グロージャンはこの事故で27秒間にもわたって炎に包まれていたが、2020年に更新された高い安全基準を誇るFIAのレーシングスーツに助けられ、生還することができた。ただ彼が手に火傷を負ってしまったことから、レーシンググローブの熱伝導率の改善に関する調査が行なわれるという。
　また報告書によると、オープンホイールマシンの消火器システムに関連した研究プロジェクトが進行中であることや、ヘルメットのバイザーが火に晒された後も確実に機能することを保証できるよう取り組んでいくようだ。
　FIAの安全部門は、現在計画しているさらなる研究プロジェクトとして、以下を挙げた。
・近接警告システムや電子的視認性補助のオプションを調査・既存のガードレールバリアの衝撃性能向上のため、改修とアップグレードオプションの調査・幅広い衝撃に効果的な新しいバリアシステムの研究・現行の消火媒体及び耐火装備、個人保護装備の再評価、新技術の研究
　FIA会長であるジャン・トッドは、今回の調査に付いて次のようにコメントを寄せた。
「今回の調査から得られた重要な教訓は、F1と世界のモータースポーツの安全性を向上させるという我々の使命を後押しするものだ」
「FIA、特にその安全部門が、モータースポーツにおけるリスク軽減に関して永続的に尽力をしてきたおかげで、ロマン・グロージャンは意識を保って大事故から生還することができた。安全はこれからもFIAの最優先事項であり続ける」98b\u76f4\u3057\u30fb\u5b89\u5168\u888b\u306e\u7d20\u6750\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u71c3\u6599\u3068\u306e\u9069\u5408\u6027\u3092\u542b\u3080\u30db\u30e2\u30ed\u30b2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\n\u3000FIA\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u5de6\u8db3\u304c\u4e00\u6642\u30b3\u30c3\u30af\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u631f\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u300c\u30b5\u30d0\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30eb\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u90e8\u5206\u306e\u898f\u5236\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u9818\u57df\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u8ffd\u52a0\u306e\u8ca0\u8377\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u300d\u3068\u300c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30b3\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u8981\u4ef6\u306e\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u300d\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3082\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u90e8\u54c1\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30db\u30e2\u30ed\u30b2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u8981\u4ef6\u306e\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u300d\u3068\u300c\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u3068\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u5931\u6557\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u5206\u6790\u300d\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8a18\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u4e8b\u6545\u306727\u79d2\u9593\u306b\u3082\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u708e\u306b\u5305\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u30012020\u5e74\u306b\u66f4\u65b0\u3055\u308c\u305f\u9ad8\u3044\u5b89\u5168\u57fa\u6e96\u3092\u8a87\u308bFIA\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30fc\u30c4\u306b\u52a9\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3001\u751f\u9084\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5f7c\u304c\u624b\u306b\u706b\u50b7\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d6\u306e\u71b1\u4f1d\u5c0e\u7387\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u8abf\u67fb\u304c\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u6d88\u706b\u5668\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u305f\u7814\u7a76\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u9032\u884c\u4e2d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3084\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30e1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u304c\u706b\u306b\u6652\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u3082\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000FIA\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u8a08\u753b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u7814\u7a76\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4ee5\u4e0b\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\n\u30fb\u8fd1\u63a5\u8b66\u544a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u96fb\u5b50\u7684\u8996\u8a8d\u6027\u88dc\u52a9\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u30fb\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c9\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u30d0\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u885d\u6483\u6027\u80fd\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6539\u4fee\u3068\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u30fb\u5e45\u5e83\u3044\u885d\u6483\u306b\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d0\u30ea\u30a2\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u7814\u7a76\u30fb\u73fe\u884c\u306e\u6d88\u706b\u5a92\u4f53\u53ca\u3073\u8010\u706b\u88c5\u5099\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u4fdd\u8b77\u88c5\u5099\u306e\u518d\u8a55\u4fa1\u3001\u65b0\u6280\u8853\u306e\u7814\u7a76\n\u3000FIA\u4f1a\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30c8\u30c3\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u4ed8\u3044\u3066\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u304b\u3089\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6559\u8a13\u306f\u3001F1\u3068\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6211\u3005\u306e\u4f7f\u547d\u3092\u5f8c\u62bc\u3057\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u300d\n\u300cFIA\u3001\u7279\u306b\u305d\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u3001\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u8efd\u6e1b\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u6c38\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u5c3d\u529b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304a\u304b\u3052\u3067\u3001\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306f\u610f\u8b58\u3092\u4fdd\u3063\u3066\u5927\u4e8b\u6545\u304b\u3089\u751f\u9084\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u5b89\u5168\u306f\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3082FIA\u306e\u6700\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u3067\u3042\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u300d\n 