【フォトギャラリー】開幕迫るF1オーストラリアGP、現地の様子をお届け！
2020年F1開幕戦オーストラリアGPは、新型コロナウイルスへの懸念が広がっているものの、通常通り準備が進められている。ドライバーはコースサイドの下見をしたり、ガールフレンドと自転車に乗ったり、思い思いの時間を過ごしている。そんな開幕迫るメルボルンの様子を、フォトギャラリーでお届け。
Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the history of Formula One
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the history of Formula One
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hospitality is setup
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the Formula One drivers
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the Formula One drivers
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hospitality is setup
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Cyclists ride around the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Cyclists ride around the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track detail
写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Albert Park atmosphere
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Albert Park atmosphere
写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team with a member of the Renault team
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Taking bicycles out on track
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas F1 Team VF-20 nose detail
写真：: Giorgio Piola
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
写真：: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Cyclists ride around the track
写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
