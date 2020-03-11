F1
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
F1 / 第1戦オーストラリアGP / トップリスト

【フォトギャラリー】開幕迫るF1オーストラリアGP、現地の様子をお届け！

シェア
コメント
【フォトギャラリー】開幕迫るF1オーストラリアGP、現地の様子をお届け！
執筆:
2020/03/11 7:41

2020年F1開幕戦オーストラリアGPは、新型コロナウイルスへの懸念が広がっているものの、通常通り準備が進められている。ドライバーはコースサイドの下見をしたり、ガールフレンドと自転車に乗ったり、思い思いの時間を過ごしている。そんな開幕迫るメルボルンの様子を、フォトギャラリーでお届け。

スライダー
リスト

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives
1/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
2/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
3/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
4/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
5/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
6/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
7/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
8/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
9/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
10/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
11/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
12/100

写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
13/100

写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
14/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
15/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
16/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie
17/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
18/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
19/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
20/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Freight arrives

Red Bull Freight arrives
21/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
22/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini
23/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
24/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
25/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
26/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
27/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
28/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
29/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
30/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
31/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
32/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
33/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
34/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and members of the team walk the track
35/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
36/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
37/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Cyclists ride around the track

Cyclists ride around the track
38/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Cyclists ride around the track

Cyclists ride around the track
39/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
40/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
41/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
42/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
43/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
44/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with members of the team
45/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
46/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
47/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
48/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
49/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
50/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
51/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
52/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
53/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track

Lando Norris, McLaren and members of the team walk the track
54/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team personnel walk the track

Mercedes team personnel walk the track
55/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
56/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
57/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
58/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
59/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing and members of the team walk the track
60/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pirelli branding around the track

Pirelli branding around the track
61/100

写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
62/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
63/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
64/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
65/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
66/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
67/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
68/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
69/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
70/100

写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
71/100

写真：: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
72/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Albert Park atmosphere

Albert Park atmosphere
73/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Albert Park atmosphere

Albert Park atmosphere
74/100

写真：: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
75/100

写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
76/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
77/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
78/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
79/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team with a member of the Renault team

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team with a member of the Renault team
80/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
81/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team
82/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
83/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
84/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
85/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
86/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock

Pirelli personnel wheel tyres through the paddock
87/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Taking bicycles out on track

Taking bicycles out on track
88/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
89/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas' race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
90/100

写真：: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas F1 Team VF-20 nose detail

Haas F1 Team VF-20 nose detail
91/100

写真：: Giorgio Piola

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
92/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
93/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
94/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
95/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
96/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
97/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
98/100

写真：: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
99/100

写真：: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Cyclists ride around the track

Cyclists ride around the track
100/100

写真：: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

 
 

コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント 第1戦オーストラリアGP
執筆者 Charles Bradley

レースハブ

第1戦オーストラリアGP

第1戦オーストラリアGP

9 3月 - 15 3月
セッション 日付
ローカル時刻
ローカル時刻（日本でご視聴頂いている場合は日本時間）
 コンテンツ
F1 Bushfire Appeal
火 21 1月
水 22 1月
22:00
00:00
最新のレース結果 スタンディング

