F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
6 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
20 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
26 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
40 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
54 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
61 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
75 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
82 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
96 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
110 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
138 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
145 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
152 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
166 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
173 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
180 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
194 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
201 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
209 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
225 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
237 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
246 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

執筆:
協力:
Erwin Jaeggi

アルファタウリ・ホンダのピエール・ガスリーは、中団グループのライバルと目されるマクラーレンやフェラーリと、どんなコースでも互角以上に戦うことができると確信している。

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

　アルファタウリ・ホンダのドライバーを努めるピエール・ガスリーは、今季のマシンAT02について大いに手応えを感じており、マクラーレンやフェラーリと、どんなコースでも互角以上に戦うことができるはずだと自信を持っている。

Read Also:

　開幕戦バーレーンGPのアルファタウリは、印象的な活躍を見せた。ガスリーはレース中にマシンにダメージを負った影響でノーポイントに終わったため、獲得ポイントこそ角田裕毅の9位2ポイントのみだったが、予選ではその速さをいかんなく発揮したのだった。

　予選Q1では角田が総合2番手タイム、Q2では自信の表れとも言えるミディアムタイヤでのアタックを2台が揃って敢行した。角田のアタックはうまくいかなかったが、ガスリーはミディアムタイヤでQ2を突破し、Q3でもアタックをまとめて5番グリッドを手にした。

　また決勝でも、前述の通りわずか2ポイントの獲得に留まったとはいえ、角田はオーバーテイクを次から次に成功させ、後方からのレースとなったガスリーも上位に匹敵するペースで走った。

　この開幕戦のパフォーマンスによりガスリーは、アルファタウリが2021年の中団グループにいる可能性があると自信を持っているようだ。

「週末を通して示すことができたペースは、フェラーリやマクラーレンと接近している。それはポジティブなことだ」

　そうガスリーは語る。

「間違いなく僕らは、彼らと、どんなコースでも戦うことになると思う」

　ただマシンにダメージを受けたことにより、手にできるはずだった大きなポイントを獲得できなかったことについて、ガスリーは悔しがる。

「マクラーレンと接触したことで、レースはほとんど終わってしまった」

「フロントウイングを壊し、フロアを傷つけてしまった。かなりのダメージだった。レースの終わりに向けては、さらにいくつかの問題が発生してしまったため、リタイアせざるを得なかった」

「明らかに、フェラーリやマクラーレンと良い戦いができたはずだから、残念に思っている。そして僕らは、良いポイントを手にするチャンスを逃してしまった」

　アルファタウリは、今後少なくともスペインGPまでは、毎戦何らかのアップデートを投入すると明らかにしている。ガスリーも、今後の戦いにも大いに自信を持っているようだ。

「ポジティブな面を見れば、予選でとても力強いペースを発揮できたと思う。金曜日のロングランも力強いように見えたから、フェラーリやマクラーレンと十分に戦えていたはずだ」

　そうガスリーは語る。

「でも、それは実現できなかった。今は仕事を続け、次のことに集中する。そして次戦では、ポイントを確実に獲得できるようにする必要がある」

「今後の戦いでは、彼らとの戦いに戻ることができるはずだと確信している」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」

前の記事

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ピエール ガスリー
チーム アルファタウリ・ホンダ
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

3時間
2
MotoGP

苦戦するロッシ、欧州ラウンドで改善できるかは「分からない」ヤマハ納得させる成績残せるか？

3時間
3
F1

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」

3時間
4
スーパーGT

GT300連覇を目指すオリベイラ、スーパーGT全レースでの“タイヤ無交換禁止”を望む

21時間
5
その他

英国人ジャーナリスト”ジェイミー”の日本レース探訪記「ジュリアーノ・アレジは父の後を継げるか？」

18時間
最新ニュース
アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」
F1

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

3時間
トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」
F1

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」

3時間
マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感
F1

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感

6時間
ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍
F1

ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍

7時間
ウイリアムズCEO、2021年も戦うが「2022年用マシンの開発を犠牲にはしない」と誓う
F1

ウイリアムズCEO、2021年も戦うが「2022年用マシンの開発を犠牲にはしない」と誓う

19時間
最新のビデオ
Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

More from
Filip Cleeren
マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感

好調アルファタウリ、空力アップデートでさらなる前進目指す。第4戦スペインGPまで毎戦新パーツ用意
F1 / 速報ニュース

好調アルファタウリ、空力アップデートでさらなる前進目指す。第4戦スペインGPまで毎戦新パーツ用意

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

More from
ピエール ガスリー
予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

予選5番手ガスリー、失望のリタイア。アルファタウリ代表「彼は運が悪かっただけだ」

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦でも「仕事しっかり」ホンダ田辺TDの評価。課題は予選に？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

角田裕毅、F1デビュー戦でも「仕事しっかり」ホンダ田辺TDの評価。課題は予選に？

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価 バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、予選Q2ミディアム選択に見える自信……角田の働きにも高評価

More from
アルファタウリ・ホンダ
レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？ バーレーンGP
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

Trending 今日

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

苦戦するロッシ、欧州ラウンドで改善できるかは「分からない」ヤマハ納得させる成績残せるか？
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

苦戦するロッシ、欧州ラウンドで改善できるかは「分からない」ヤマハ納得させる成績残せるか？

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」

GT300連覇を目指すオリベイラ、スーパーGT全レースでの“タイヤ無交換禁止”を望む
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

GT300連覇を目指すオリベイラ、スーパーGT全レースでの“タイヤ無交換禁止”を望む

英国人ジャーナリスト”ジェイミー”の日本レース探訪記「ジュリアーノ・アレジは父の後を継げるか？」
その他 その他 / コラム

英国人ジャーナリスト”ジェイミー”の日本レース探訪記「ジュリアーノ・アレジは父の後を継げるか？」

レッドブル重鎮、フェルスタッペンの走りを称賛も「ハミルトンに譲らなければ良かった」発言には賛同せず
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル重鎮、フェルスタッペンの走りを称賛も「ハミルトンに譲らなければ良かった」発言には賛同せず

バゲット、スーパーGTへのインディ式スタート導入には否定的「DTMとは違い、スタートでリスクは冒せない」
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

バゲット、スーパーGTへのインディ式スタート導入には否定的「DTMとは違い、スタートでリスクは冒せない」

『67年ぶりフランス人のワンツー』はキャリア最高の瞬間！　クアルタラロ、ザルコとの表彰台共演に
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

『67年ぶりフランス人のワンツー』はキャリア最高の瞬間！　クアルタラロ、ザルコとの表彰台共演に

最新ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

トラックリミットの“ブレブレ”裁定はもううんざり？　レッドブル重鎮「壁を設置して終わりにしよう」

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感

ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.