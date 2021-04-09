\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52aa\u3081\u308b\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3AT02\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5927\u3044\u306b\u624b\u5fdc\u3048\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3084\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3068\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u3082\u4e92\u89d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u6226\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead 開幕戦バーレーンGPのアルファタウリは、印象的な活躍を見せた。ガスリーはレース中にマシンにダメージを負った影響でノーポイントに終わったため、獲得ポイントこそ角田裕毅の9位2ポイントのみだったが、予選ではその速さをいかんなく発揮したのだった。
　予選Q1では角田が総合2番手タイム、Q2では自信の表れとも言えるミディアムタイヤでのアタックを2台が揃って敢行した。角田のアタックはうまくいかなかったが、ガスリーはミディアムタイヤでQ2を突破し、Q3でもアタックをまとめて5番グリッドを手にした。
　また決勝でも、前述の通りわずか2ポイントの獲得に留まったとはいえ、角田はオーバーテイクを次から次に成功させ、後方からのレースとなったガスリーも上位に匹敵するペースで走った。
　この開幕戦のパフォーマンスによりガスリーは、アルファタウリが2021年の中団グループにいる可能性があると自信を持っているようだ。
「週末を通して示すことができたペースは、フェラーリやマクラーレンと接近している。それはポジティブなことだ」
　そうガスリーは語る。
「間違いなく僕らは、彼らと、どんなコースでも戦うことになると思う」
　ただマシンにダメージを受けたことにより、手にできるはずだった大きなポイントを獲得できなかったことについて、ガスリーは悔しがる。
「マクラーレンと接触したことで、レースはほとんど終わってしまった」
「フロントウイングを壊し、フロアを傷つけてしまった。かなりのダメージだった。レースの終わりに向けては、さらにいくつかの問題が発生してしまったため、リタイアせざるを得なかった」
「明らかに、フェラーリやマクラーレンと良い戦いができたはずだから、残念に思っている。そして僕らは、良いポイントを手にするチャンスを逃してしまった」
　アルファタウリは、今後少なくともスペインGPまでは、毎戦何らかのアップデートを投入すると明らかにしている。ガスリーも、今後の戦いにも大いに自信を持っているようだ。
「ポジティブな面を見れば、予選でとても力強いペースを発揮できたと思う。金曜日のロングランも力強いように見えたから、フェラーリやマクラーレンと十分に戦えていたはずだ」
　そうガスリーは語る。
「でも、それは実現できなかった。今は仕事を続け、次のことに集中する。そして次戦では、ポイントを確実に獲得できるようにする必要がある」
「今後の戦いでは、彼らとの戦いに戻ることができるはずだと確信している」01\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u9762\u3092\u898b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3068\u3066\u3082\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\u306e\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u3082\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3084\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3068\u5341\u5206\u306b\u6226\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5b9f\u73fe\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6b21\u6226\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u7372\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u6226\u3044\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3068\u306e\u6226\u3044\u306b\u623b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n 