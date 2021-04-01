F1
バーレーンGP
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

開幕戦制したハミルトン、"非最速マシン"の今季は自らの価値をさらに高めるチャンス？

執筆:

ルイス・ハミルトンは、バーレーンGPで純粋な速さにおいて勝るレッドブルを下したことで、今季は「ハミルトンはマシンのおかげで勝てている」という風潮が間違っていることを証明するチャンスだと考えている。

開幕戦制したハミルトン、“非最速マシン”の今季は自らの価値をさらに高めるチャンス？

　2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPを制したルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）。彼は今季の勝利が過去数年間とは異なる価値を持つ可能性があると考えている。

　メルセデスは2014年以降の138レースにおいて、実に103勝を挙げている。これは4レース中3レースはメルセデスが勝ってきたという計算となる。ハミルトンはこの期間に同チームで74勝を挙げており、彼の成功は単に最強のマシンに乗っていたからこそ成し遂げられたものだという指摘は根強い。

　ただしこのような説では、ハミルトンが群雄割拠の時代やレッドブル1強時代にマクラーレンで22勝を挙げたことや、2018年イタリアGPをはじめとするメルセデスが最も優位とは言えない状況で手にした勝利などが無視されがちだ。

　先日行なわれたバーレーンGPでは、レッドブルがフリー走行から予選にかけて全セッションでトップタイムをマーク。間違いなく今季（少なくとも開幕戦は）の最速マシンであることを誇示した。しかしながらハミルトンは、決勝で抜群のタイヤマネジメント力を発揮しながらメルセデスの作戦を完璧に遂行。マックス・フェルスタッペンを抑えてトップでチェッカーを受けた。

Read Also:

　今回のレースを制したことで、世間の見方が間違っていたことを証明できたと思うかを問われたハミルトンは、次のように答えた。

「（決勝レースは）間違いなく天からの恵みだった。災い転じて福となす、と言えばいいかな」

「人々が間違っていると証明する機会は常にある。今回のレースも間違いなくそのひとつだったと思いたいね」

「ただ、こういうことはこれまでにも何回かあったと思う。今回（バーレーンで）僕が見せられたようなものを、これからも見せられる機会がたくさんあることを願っているよ」

　最速マシンのレッドブルに、王者メルセデスがチームとドライバーの技量で立ち向かう……開幕戦で見えたこの構図は、今季のF1で久々に複数チームによる接戦が繰り広げられるのではないかという期待を、ファンに抱かせている。

　ハミルトンは「これまでのシーズンがどれほど接戦だったか正確には覚えていない」としつつも「今シーズンはこれまでで最も厳しいとまではいかなくとも、かなり厳しいスタートとなったはずだ」と語り、さらにこう続けた。

「レッドブルのペースは信じられないほど速いね」

「今のところ、予選では彼らにかなわない。僕たちにとっては大きなステップが必要だ」

「もちろん、レースでは予選よりも近付けると思っていた。でも思っていたよりも近付けたかもね」

「ただひとつ言えるのは、他の場所で彼らがどのくらい良くなるのか、はたまた悪くなるのかは分からないということだ。それはメルセデスだってそうだ」

「僕たちのマシンはここよりも他の場所で優れているかもしれないし、逆にもっと悪いかもしれない。ひとつ確かなのは、改善するために努力をし続けるということだ」

 

Read Also:

