\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3092\u5236\u3057\u305f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u52dd\u5229\u304c\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u6301\u3064\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f2014\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306e138\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5b9f\u306b103\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f4\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u4e2d3\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u52dd\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a08\u7b97\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u671f\u9593\u306b\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306774\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306f\u5358\u306b\u6700\u5f37\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u6210\u3057\u9042\u3052\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6307\u6458\u306f\u6839\u5f37\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8aac\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u7fa4\u96c4\u5272\u62e0\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u3084\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb1\u5f37\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306722\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3084\u30012018\u5e74\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2GP\u3092\u306f\u3058\u3081\u3068\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u6700\u3082\u512a\u4f4d\u3068\u306f\u8a00\u3048\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u52dd\u5229\u306a\u3069\u304c\u7121\u8996\u3055\u308c\u304c\u3061\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u5148\u65e5\u884c\u306a\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u304b\u3089\u4e88\u9078\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u5168\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3002\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u4eca\u5b63\uff08\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306f\uff09\u306e\u6700\u901f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a87\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u629c\u7fa4\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u4f5c\u6226\u3092\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u9042\u884c\u3002\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u6291\u3048\u3066\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\nRead 最速マシンのレッドブルに、王者メルセデスがチームとドライバーの技量で立ち向かう……開幕戦で見えたこの構図は、今季のF1で久々に複数チームによる接戦が繰り広げられるのではないかという期待を、ファンに抱かせている。
　ハミルトンは「これまでのシーズンがどれほど接戦だったか正確には覚えていない」としつつも「今シーズンはこれまでで最も厳しいとまではいかなくとも、かなり厳しいスタートとなったはずだ」と語り、さらにこう続けた。
「レッドブルのペースは信じられないほど速いね」
「今のところ、予選では彼らにかなわない。僕たちにとっては大きなステップが必要だ」
「もちろん、レースでは予選よりも近付けると思っていた。でも思っていたよりも近付けたかもね」
「ただひとつ言えるのは、他の場所で彼らがどのくらい良くなるのか、はたまた悪くなるのかは分からないということだ。それはメルセデスだってそうだ」
「僕たちのマシンはここよりも他の場所で優れているかもしれないし、逆にもっと悪いかもしれない。ひとつ確かなのは、改善するために努力をし続けるということだ」 メルセデスF1、今後の数レースに向け弱気な発言「レッドブルに挑戦できないかもしれない」
角田裕毅は「必ずF1チャンピオンになれる」アルファタウリのトスト代表、大絶賛
メルセデス、開幕戦優勝も「レッドブルに対する強みはない」厳しい1年を覚悟
マゼピン、ほろ苦デビューとなった開幕戦に落胆隠せず「完全に僕のミス。チームに申し訳ない」