/ アルファタウリ・ホンダ代表、角田裕毅のF1初戦を絶賛「彼のデビューイヤーを共に楽しめそうだ」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

勝てると思わなかった……ハミルトン、フェルスタッペンとの最高で”恐ろしい”バトル振り返る

執筆:

F1バーレーンGPで優勝したルイス・ハミルトンは、レース終盤のバトルでレッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペンを抑えておけないのではないかという”恐怖”を感じていたと語った。

勝てると思わなかった……ハミルトン、フェルスタッペンとの最高で”恐ろしい”バトル振り返る

　メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンは、マックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）との最終ラップまで続く一騎討ちの末に、F1開幕戦バーレーンGPに勝利したが、フェルスタッペンとのバトルは恐かったと語った。

　予選ではフェルスタッペンに0.388秒という大差をつけられ、2番手に甘んじたハミルトンだが、決勝レースでは早め早めにピットインするメルセデスの戦略がハマり、フェルスタッペンをアンダーカットすることに成功した。

　フェルスタッペンが最後のピットストップを終えた残り17周の時点で、首位を走るハミルトンとのギャップは8秒ほど。両車ハードタイヤを履いていたが、ハミルトンはこのタイヤですでに11周走ったところだった。

　フェルスタッペンはタイヤの差を活かしてハミルトンを猛追。残り4周のところで追いつきDRSを使ってターン4で前に出た。ところが、ターン4のコース外を走行しながらのオーバーテイクだったため、フェルスタッペンはハミルトンに先を譲り、ポジションを戻さざるをえなかった。

　そして再度逆転を狙って迫るフェルスタッペンを振り切ったハミルトンが、0.745秒差でトップチェッカー。F1通算96勝目を達成した。

Read Also:

　レース後の記者会見で最終ラップにどう感じていたか訊かれ、ハミルトンは「恐ろしかったよ！」と、ジョーク交じりに語った。

「最高ではなかったね。終盤はマシンのリヤエンドに苦労していた。リヤタイヤがだめになってしまっていた。マックスのタイヤとは8周くらいの差があったんじゃないかな」

「だから残り10周くらいの時点で彼に追いつかれることは分かっていたし、『彼を抑えるのはほとんど不可能だろう』と思っていたんだ。でも、何とか彼を抑えておくことができたんだ」

「彼は僕のすぐ後ろにいて、詰まっていた。ある場所ではなかなか近づけず、ワイドになっていた。それで少し有利になったんだ。ここ（バーレーン）はついていくのが難しいコースなんだ」

　プレッシャーはあったものの、ハミルトンはフェルスタッペンとのバトルを楽しんだという。

「この週末、全ての瞬間が好きだった」

「チームとしては、自分たちがパフォーマンスの面で遅れをとっていることを知っていた。彼ら（レッドブル）はこれまで良い仕事をしてきたんだ」

「今週末は最速ではなかったにも関わらず、こんな結果を出すことができたのは、本当に素晴らしいことだと思う」

　ハミルトンはまた、56周の最終ラップまで勝つことができるとは思わなかったと説明した。

「ボノ（ピーター・ボニントン／ハミルトンのレースエンジニア）が、残りの周回数をずっと教えてくれていたんだ！　彼は『あと3周、2周……』と言っていたんだけど、僕は『自分で数えられるよ！　分かったって！』という感じだった」

「彼はただナーバスになっていたんだ。でもボノと彼の忍耐力には感謝している。最後の1周が勝負だったと思う。ターン4を抜けた時点で、（優勝に向けて）自分がいいポジションにいることが分かっていたんだ」

「でもターン10ではオーバーステア、ターン11ではナーバスになって、ターン13では急にスナップオーバーステアになった。本当にひどかったんだ」

「僕は『終わりだ。彼に捕まる』と思った。でも、彼も同じことを感じていたと思う」

Read Also:

