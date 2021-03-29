勝てると思わなかった……ハミルトン、フェルスタッペンとの最高で”恐ろしい”バトル振り返る

\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u3068\u306e\u6700\u7d42\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u307e\u3067\u7d9a\u304f\u4e00\u9a0e\u8a0e\u3061\u306e\u672b\u306b\u3001F1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306b\u52dd\u5229\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u306f\u6050\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b0.388\u79d2\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5927\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u30012\u756a\u624b\u306b\u7518\u3093\u3058\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3060\u304c\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u65e9\u3081\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30a4\u30f3\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u6226\u7565\u304c\u30cf\u30de\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u30a2\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u304c\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u6b8b\u308a17\u5468\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u9996\u4f4d\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u306f8\u79d2\u307b\u3069\u3002\u4e21\u8eca\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u5c65\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u3059\u3067\u306b11\u5468\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306e\u5dee\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3066\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u731b\u8ffd\u3002\u6b8b\u308a4\u5468\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304dDRS\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u30bf\u30fc\u30f34\u3067\u524d\u306b\u51fa\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30f34\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5916\u3092\u8d70\u884c\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u3060\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306b\u5148\u3092\u8b72\u308a\u3001\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u623b\u3055\u3056\u308b\u3092\u3048\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u305d\u3057\u3066\u518d\u5ea6\u9006\u8ee2\u3092\u72d9\u3063\u3066\u8feb\u308b\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3092\u632f\u308a\u5207\u3063\u305f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u30010.745\u79d2\u5dee\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3002F1\u901a\u7b9796\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\nF1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\uff1a\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u307e\u3067\u624b\u306b\u6c57\u63e1\u308b\u653b\u9632\u3092\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u5236\u3059\u3002\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306f\u6b8a\u52f2\u306e9\u4f4d\u5165\u8cde\n\n\n\u3000\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u6700\u7d42\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3069\u3046\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u300c\u6050\u308d\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\uff01\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30af\u4ea4\u3058\u308a\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6700\u9ad8\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306d\u3002\u7d42\u76e4\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30ea\u30e4\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u3060\u3081\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3068\u306f8\u5468\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u5dee\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u304b\u306a\u300d\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u6b8b\u308a10\u5468\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u5f7c\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u304b\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001\u300e\u5f7c\u3092\u6291\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u4f55\u3068\u304b\u5f7c\u3092\u6291\u3048\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u3059\u3050\u5f8c\u308d\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3001\u8a70\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3042\u308b\u5834\u6240\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u8fd1\u3065\u3051\u305a\u3001\u30ef\u30a4\u30c9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3067\u5c11\u3057\u6709\u5229\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3053\u3053\uff08\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\uff09\u306f\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u30d0\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u304c\u597d\u304d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u304c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u9045\u308c\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306f\u6700\u901f\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u3053\u3093\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u307e\u305f\u300156\u5468\u306e\u6700\u7d42\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u307e\u3067\u52dd\u3064\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u308f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30dc\u30ce\uff08\u30d4\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30dc\u30cb\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\uff0f\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\uff09\u304c\u3001\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u5468\u56de\u6570\u3092\u305a\u3063\u3068\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\uff01\u3000\u5f7c\u306f\u300e\u3042\u30683\u5468\u30012\u5468\u2026\u2026\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u300e\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u6570\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\uff01\u3000\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3063\u3066\uff01\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u611f\u3058\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u305f\u3060\u30ca\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30dc\u30ce\u3068\u5f7c\u306e\u5fcd\u8010\u529b\u306b\u306f\u611f\u8b1d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6700\u5f8c\u306e1\u5468\u304c\u52dd\u8ca0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30bf\u30fc\u30f34\u3092\u629c\u3051\u305f\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u3001\uff08\u512a\u52dd\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\uff09\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u3044\u3044\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u30bf\u30fc\u30f310\u3067\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30f311\u3067\u306f\u30ca\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30bf\u30fc\u30f313\u3067\u306f\u6025\u306b\u30b9\u30ca\u30c3\u30d7\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u3072\u3069\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u300e\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u306b\u6355\u307e\u308b\u300f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5f7c\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d42\u76e4\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306b\u201c\u518d\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u201d\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u7406\u7531\u3068\u306f\uff1f\n\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3001F1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u9003\u3052\u5207\u308a\u52dd\u5229\u300c\u4eca\u307e\u3067\u3067\u4e00\u756a\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u3067\u5165\u8cde\u2026\u2026\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u521d\u306e\u5feb\u6319\u300c\u30a2\u30ed\u30f3\u30bd\u3092\u629c\u3044\u305f\u6642\u306f\u611f\u52d5\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u7530\u8fba\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306f\u300c\u6b8b\u5ff5\u2026\u2026\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a1\u6226\u300d\n\n