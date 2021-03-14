F1
F1 / Bahrain March testing / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、テストプログラムの遅れは気にせず「自分たちの仕事に集中する」

執筆:
Grand prix editor

メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンは、F1プレシーズンテスト2日間で走行距離が伸ばせていないことについて、心配する必要はないと語った。

ハミルトン、テストプログラムの遅れは気にせず「自分たちの仕事に集中する」

　バーレーンで行なわれているF1プレシーズンテスト。メルセデスは初日午前にギヤボックストラブル、午後にマシンバランスの問題があって、わずか48周しかできなかった。これは全チーム中最低の走行距離で、チームもテストプログラムがかなり遅れていると認めた。

　テスト2日目は、午後のセッションを担当したバルテリ・ボッタスが58周を走りトップタイムをマーク。午前のセッションもルイス・ハミルトンが58周を走っており、ようやくしっかりとテストを進めることができた。

　ただハミルトンはセッション中盤にターン13でスピン、グラベルにスタックしてしまい走行時間をロス。幸いマシンに大きなダメージはなかったが、15番手に留まった。

　これまでの周回数は162周。依然として走行距離は全チーム中最下位であり、周回数最多のアルピーヌ（257周）や、主なライバルであるレッドブル（256周）と大きな差がついている。

　そんな中、ハミルトンはメルセデスがトラブルに見舞われているのではないかと訊かれるも、その可能性を否定した。

「テストは2日目だし、僕らは自分の仕事をすることに集中しているから、今のところそんなことはないよ」

　テスト2日目午前のセッションを終えたハミルトンは、そう語った。

「今はクルマを理解することに集中している。まだ心配する必要はない。みんながそれぞれのプログラムに集中している。僕たちもそれを実践しているんだ」

　ハミルトンは、チームの新車W12のフィーリングについて、初めて乗ったときからほとんど変わっていないと話す。ただ、テスト初日は強風と砂嵐によってコースコンディションが悪かったことから、テスト2日目はより満足できる内容になったという。

　またターン13でのスピンについては、風の影響が大きかったと説明した。

「今日は風向きが180度変わってしまったので、コースも大きく変わった。昨日まではプッシュできなかったところがプッシュできるようになり、ターン13でも分かったように突風がとても強かった」

「今回の（空力）レギュレーション変更で、リヤのフィーリングはあまり良くないけど、スイートスポットを見つけようとしているんだ」

　W12を改善する上で、テストがどれほど役に立っているかと訊かれ、ハミルトンは「過去と比べて、それほど役に立っていない」と答えた。

「僕が走ったのは、60ラップくらい？　バルテリはこれからだ。例年よりもテストの日数は多くないけど、僕たちはできる限り効率的にやろうとしている」

「これまでのところ、レッドブルとか他のチームと比べて走行距離が少ないね。僕たちは自分たちのプログラムに忠実に、周回数を管理してできる限り効率的に走ることを目指しているんだ」

　メルセデスは、テスト最終日もハミルトンとボッタスがそれぞれ4時間走行する予定。また、26～28日に行なわれる開幕戦バーレーンGPに先立ち、来週バーレーンでフィルミングデーの走行を実施することを計画している。

シリーズ F1
イベント Bahrain March testing
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Luke Smith

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

