F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、1年契約もプレッシャーはなし「こういうのは初めてじゃないからね」

執筆:
協力:
Alex Kalinauckas

メルセデスのルイス・ハミルトンは、契約延長が大きく遅れた上、その契約期間も1年のみという状況にも関わらず、シーズン中に気を紛らわせてしまう原因にはならないと考えている。

ハミルトン、1年契約もプレッシャーはなし「こういうのは初めてじゃないからね」

　2020年に自身通算7度目となるF1ドライバーズタイトルを獲得したルイス・ハミルトン。しかしメルセデスとの契約は同年限りであり、その延長交渉には大いに時間がかかった。

　結局ハミルトンとメルセデスが合意に至ったのは、今年の2月になってから。しかも契約期間は1年のみであり、今シーズンが終わった後も、再び同じような状況になる可能性がある。また彼には、F1を引退するのではないかという噂が根強く、今後も同様の話題が毎戦のように持ち上がるだろうことは、想像に難しくない。

　しかしハミルトンはこの状況を気にしておらず、来季の契約が結ばれていない状況でも、プレッシャーが増すことにはならないと考えているようだ。

「時がそれを教えてくれるだろう。僕にとっては、初めての状況じゃないからね」

　そうハミルトンは語った。

「僕はしばらくの間、この質問を受け続けてきたと思う。だから、そういう意味ではあまりプレッシャーは感じていない」

「当然のことながら、僕は引き続き大きな信念を持っており、常に自分自身に自信を持っている。成果を実現するために何が必要なのか、それも分かっているんだ」

　ハミルトンとメルセデスは1年の契約延長に合意したが、それはコース上での業務のみに止まらず、モータースポーツ界の多様性を高めるための慈善基金を作り上げることも含まれている。

「僕はメルセデスと非常に深い関係を築いていると思う。レースだけじゃなく、おそらく色々なことも一緒にやることになるだろう」

　そうハミルトンは付け加えた。

「これまでもご覧いただいてきたように、この基金には前進していくために行なう、素晴らしいモノがたくさん存在するんだ」

「（契約に関しては）一年間を通して、ずっと議論になるだろう。それはわかっている。これが僕が歩み続けたい道だと思うのか……それは僕次第だと確信している」

「今シーズン全てを尽くすことに、完全に集中している。今でも、この自分の仕事が大好きだ。基本的に僕は幸運なポジションにあり、長期契約を結ぶ必要はない。この1年がどんなモノに見えるのか、それをしっかりと見極めるように、1年契約を結ぶことに決めたんだ」

F1新車”雑感”解説：ウイリアムズFW43B。昨年のレーシングポイントのようなサイドポンツーン

F1新車”雑感”解説：ウイリアムズFW43B。昨年のレーシングポイントのようなサイドポンツーン

【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言

【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言
【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言
F1 F1 / インタビュー

【トップインタビュー】F1引退を決めた中嶋悟。その心を晴らした本田宗一郎からの一言

ハミルトン、1年契約もプレッシャーはなし「こういうのは初めてじゃないからね」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、1年契約もプレッシャーはなし「こういうのは初めてじゃないからね」

F1新車”雑感”解説：ウイリアムズFW43B。昨年のレーシングポイントのようなサイドポンツーン
F1 F1 / 分析

F1新車”雑感”解説：ウイリアムズFW43B。昨年のレーシングポイントのようなサイドポンツーン

F1の“速さと技術”が伝わらない高額投資はムダなのか？　現状憂うフェラーリ副会長が一刀両断
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1の“速さと技術”が伝わらない高額投資はムダなのか？　現状憂うフェラーリ副会長が一刀両断

