\u30002020\u5e74\u306b\u81ea\u8eab\u901a\u7b977\u5ea6\u76ee\u3068\u306a\u308bF1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30ba\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u306f\u540c\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u4ea4\u6e09\u306b\u306f\u5927\u3044\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u7d50\u5c40\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u304c\u5408\u610f\u306b\u81f3\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u306e2\u6708\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u5951\u7d04\u671f\u9593\u306f1\u5e74\u306e\u307f\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304c\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3082\u3001\u518d\u3073\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u5f7c\u306b\u306f\u3001F1\u3092\u5f15\u9000\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5642\u304c\u6839\u5f37\u304f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u8a71\u984c\u304c\u6bce\u6226\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6301\u3061\u4e0a\u304c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u60f3\u50cf\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u6765\u5b63\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u304c\u7d50\u3070\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u5897\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u6642\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3089\u304f\u306e\u9593\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u5f53\u7136\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u5f15\u304d\u7d9a\u304d\u5927\u304d\u306a\u4fe1\u5ff5\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6210\u679c\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f1\u5e74\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u5ef6\u9577\u306b\u5408\u610f\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u306e\u307f\u306b\u6b62\u307e\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u754c\u306e\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6148\u5584\u57fa\u91d1\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6df1\u3044\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304f\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u8272\u3005\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3082\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u3084\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3082\u3054\u89a7\u3044\u305f\u3060\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u57fa\u91d1\u306b\u306f\u524d\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u884c\u306a\u3046\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u304c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\uff08\u5951\u7d04\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\uff09\u4e00\u5e74\u9593\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305a\u3063\u3068\u8b70\u8ad6\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304c\u50d5\u304c\u6b69\u307f\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3044\u9053\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u6b21\u7b2c\u3060\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5168\u3066\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u3067\u3082\u3001\u3053\u306e\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u5927\u597d\u304d\u3060\u3002\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u50d5\u306f\u5e78\u904b\u306a\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u9577\u671f\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u7d50\uぶ必要はない。この1年がどんなモノに見えるのか、それをしっかりと見極めるように、1年契約を結ぶことに決めたんだ」 