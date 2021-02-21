F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルF1の"育成外"セルジオ・ペレス起用は「成熟した決断」ホーナー代表語る

執筆:

アレクサンダー・アルボンに代わり、セルジオ・ペレスを起用することを決めたレッドブル。同チームのクリスチャン・ホーナー代表は、育成ドライバー以外から新たなドライバーを採用したのは”成熟した決断”だったと語る。

レッドブルF1の”育成外”セルジオ・ペレス起用は「成熟した決断」ホーナー代表語る

　レッドブルのクリスチャン・ホーナー代表は、アレクサンダー・アルボンの後任として今季セルジオ・ペレスを起用したことは、”成熟した決断”だったと考えているようだ。

　レッドブルは今季、マックス・フェルスタッペンのチームメイトとしてペレスを起用する。これはレッドブルにとって、2007年のマーク・ウェーバー以来久々に、自社育成以外から起用したドライバーということになる。

　2009年にチームに加入したセバスチャン・ベッテル以降、常に”レッドブル・ジュニア”出身のドライバーがレッドブルのドライバーを務めてきた。しかしダニエル・リカルドの後を受けてフェルスタッペンのチームメイトとなったピエール・ガスリーは、なかなか思うような成績を残すことができずにシーズン半ばで更迭。その後レッドブルに昇格したアレクサンダー・アルボンも、パフォーマンスの面で苦しんだ。

　アルボンの2020年の獲得ポイントは、フェルスタッペンの214に対して105。ダブルスコアに近い差がつくこととなってしまった。

　結局レッドブルはアルボンをリザーブ／開発ドライバーに降格させ、昨年限りでレーシングポイント（今季からアストンマーチン）のシートを失うことが決まっていたペレスを起用することになった。

「非常に難しい決断だった。しかし十分に検討することができたのは幸運だった……実際にはシーズン全体を検討に充てることができたんだ」

　ホーナー代表はmotorsport.comの独占インタビューでそう語った。

「そしてセルジオのような”質”と能力を備えたドライバーを獲得できるというチャンスが訪れるのも、非常に珍しいことだ」

「検討の結果、2021年シーズンに向け、マックスのチームメイトとして経験豊富なドライバーを起用した方が良いと感じることになったのだ」

「我々が育成以外のドライバーに目を向け、セルジオにチャンスを与えたのは、成熟した決断だったと思う」

「彼は昨年、特にシーズンの終盤1/3は、とても素晴らしい活躍を見せた。それは明らかなことだったからね」

　アルボンの将来についてホーナー代表は「アレックスとはコース外で仕事と開発を続ける」と語った。アルボンは今季、この役割と並行してDTMにも参戦することが決まっている。

「彼は今後もチームの一員であり続ける。彼は今、シミュレータでの作業を担当しているんだ」

　ペレスの起用がレッドブルにどんな影響を与えるか、それについてホーナー代表は次のように語った。

「彼は10年にも及ぶF1での経験を持っている。そして、ピレリタイヤを最大限に使うという能力も備えている」

「そしてもちろん、彼が持っている経験の多くをチームにもたらしてくれるだろう。これまでに獲得した多くの表彰台、そして昨年までの間に、決して競争力があるとはいえないマシンで達成したことで培われたモノなどをね」

「セルジオのことは長いこと知っている。彼は何年も前、GP2の頃に私のチームで走ったんだ（2009年のアーデン・インターナショナル）。そして私はいつも、彼のキャリアを興味深く見守ってきた」

「そして今年、マックスと共に戦うことになったのは、ただ状況の問題だったということだ。セルジオにとってそれはチャンスとして目の前に現れ、そして理に適ったモノだった」

美しきF1マシン：「片山右京がデビュー。色も形も”戦い”も、記憶に残る1台」ヴェンチュリLC92

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
