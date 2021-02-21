レッドブルF1の”育成外”セルジオ・ペレス起用は「成熟した決断」ホーナー代表語る

\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30ec\u30af\u30b5\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306e\u5f8c\u4efb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u5b63\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u201d\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u6c7a\u65ad\u201d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u30012021\u5e74\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b5\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u59cb\u52d5\u97f3\u58f0\u516c\u958b\n\n\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u30012007\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u4ee5\u6765\u4e45\u3005\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u80b2\u6210\u4ee5\u5916\u304b\u3089\u8d77\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\u30002009\u5e74\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u201d\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u201d\u51fa\u8eab\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f8c\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u601d\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6210\u7e3e\u3092\u6b8b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305a\u306b\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u534a\u3070\u3067\u66f4\u8fed\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u6607\u683c\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30ec\u30af\u30b5\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u3082\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306e2020\u5e74\u306e\u7372\u5f97\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e214\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066105\u3002\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30b9\u30b3\u30a2\u306b\u8fd1\u3044\u5dee\u304c\u3064\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u7d50\u5c40\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u3092\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\uff0f\u958b\u767a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u964d\u683c\u3055\u305b\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\uff09\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u6c7a\u65ad\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5341\u5206\u306b\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f\u5e78\u904b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u2026\u2026\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u306b\u5145\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306fmotorsport.com\u306e\u72ec\u5360\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3067\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u201d\u8cea\u201d\u3068\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5099\u3048\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u8a2a\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3082\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u73cd\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u691c\u8a0e\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u30012021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3057\u305f\u65b9\u304c\u826f\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u304c\u80b2\u6210\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u5411\u3051\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u306b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u6c7a\u65ad\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u7d42\u76e41\/3\u306f\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u300c\u30a2\u30ec\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5916\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u958b\u767a\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u4e26\u884c\u3057\u3066DTM\u306b\u3082\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3067\u3042\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u4eca\u3001\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u8d77\u7528\u304c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f10\u5e74\u306b\u3082\u53ca\u3076F1\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d4\u30ec\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u4f7f\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u80fd\u529b\u3082\u5099\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u591a\u304f\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306e\u9593\u306b\u3001\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u306a\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u57f9\u308f\u308c\u305f\u30e2\u30ce\u306a\u3069\u3092\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9577\u3044\u3053\u3068\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u524d\u3001GP2\u306e\u9803\u306b\u79c1\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\uff082009\u5e74\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\uff09\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u79c1\u306f\u3044\u3064\u3082\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u304f\u898b\u5b88\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u5e74\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u5171\u306b\u6226\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u305f\u3060\u72b6\u6cc1\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u76ee\u306e\u524d\u306b\u73fe\u308c\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7406\u306b\u9069\u3063\u305f\u30e2\u30ce\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u201c\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u201d\u3092\u98fe\u308b\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u300eRB16B\u300f\u306e\u767a\u8868\u65e5\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u65b0F1\u7528PU\u201dRA621H\u201d\u306f\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u3067\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u901a\u308a\u300d\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbTD\u304c\u8aac\u660e\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u30012021\u5e74\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u30b5\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3002\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u304c\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u59cb\u52d5\u97f3\u58f0\u516c\u958b\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u306b\u201d\u89e3\u9664\u6761\u9805\u201d\u306e\u5b58\u5728\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u300c\u305f\u3060\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u4eba\u9593\u95a2\u4fc2\u300d\n\u65e5\u672c\u4eba\u521d\u306eF1\u512a\u52dd\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u2026\u2026\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u201d\u901f\u304f\u8d70\u308b\u201d\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\n\n