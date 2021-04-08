F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は"スーパーサブ"として活躍

執筆:

アストンマーチンF1はニコ・ヒュルケンベルグを2021年シーズンのリザーブ兼テストドライバーとして任命すると発表した。

ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍

　2021年のF1に参戦するアストンマーチンは4月8日、ニコ・ヒュルケンベルグを同チームのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーとして起用することを発表した。

　ヒュルケンベルグは2010年にウイリアムズからF1へデビューし、長年F1へ参戦してきたが、2019年シーズンを最後にシートを喪失し、以後F1のレギュラーシートを確保できていない。

　ただ2020年シーズンには新型コロナウイルスへ感染したドライバーの代役として、アストンマーチンの前身であるレーシングポイントから計3戦に参加。第5戦 70周年記念GPでは予選3番手から決勝7位入賞を記録、第11戦アイフェルGPでは8位入賞を記録しており、その能力が衰えていないことを示してきた。

　レーシングポイントで“スーパーサブ”として活躍を見せてきたヒュルケンベルグは、新たに名を変えたアストンマーチンへの加入決定にあたり、次のようにコメントを寄せた。

「まず最初に、去年はマシンに飛び乗る前に準備する時間があまりなかったから、余裕を持ってこの契約にサインできてよかったよ」

「僕のキャリアを通じて何度も一緒に走ってきたこのチームと、再び仕事ができることを本当に嬉しく思う」

「当然ながらセバスチャン（ベッテル）とランス（ストロール）が今シーズンをずっと楽しんでくれることを願っている。ただチームは僕の加入で、優れた仕事をすることを期待していると分かっているし、僕もその挑戦への準備は整っている」

「シーズンを通じてチームの開発へ貢献することも興味深いだろうし、素晴らしいラップタイムを引き出せることを、本当に楽しみにしているよ」

　チーム代表兼CEOを務めるオットマー・サフナウアーはヒュルケンベルグのチームに加入に、次のようにコメントした。

「アストンマーチンF1チームのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーとして、ニコを正式にチームへ迎えることができて嬉しく思う」

「この困難な時期において、有能で経験のあるリザーブドライバーの必要性は特に高まっている」

「ニコは昨年、マシンに飛び乗るとその瞬間に素晴らしいパフォーマンスを示せることを証明した。今では、準備と溶け込むためのさらなる余地が増えており、我々はニコが素晴らしい仕事をしてくれると期待することができる」

 

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ニコ ヒュルケンベルグ
チーム アストンマーチン・レーシング
