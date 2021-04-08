ヒュルケンベルグ、アストンマーチンのリザーブ兼開発ドライバーへ就任。2020年は“スーパーサブ”として活躍

\u30002021\u5e74\u306eF1\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306f4\u67088\u65e5\u3001\u30cb\u30b3\u30fb\u30d2\u30e5\u30eb\u30b1\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u3092\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u517c\u958b\u767a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d2\u30e5\u30eb\u30b1\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306f2010\u5e74\u306b\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30a2\u30e0\u30ba\u304b\u3089F1\u3078\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3057\u3001\u9577\u5e74F1\u3078\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u30012019\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u55aa\u5931\u3057\u3001\u4ee5\u5f8cF1\u306e\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\u3000\u305f\u30602020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u306f\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u3078\u611f\u67d3\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u4ee3\u5f79\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u306e\u524d\u8eab\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u8a083\u6226\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3002\u7b2c5\u6226 70\u5468\u5e74\u8a18\u5ff5GP\u3067\u306f\u4e88\u90783\u756a\u624b\u304b\u3089\u6c7a\u52dd7\u4f4d\u5165\u8cde\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3001\u7b2c11\u6226\u30a2\u30a4\u30d5\u30a7\u30ebGP\u3067\u306f8\u4f4d\u5165\u8cde\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u8870\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u201c\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30b5\u30d6\u201d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3092\u898b\u305b\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30d2\u30e5\u30eb\u30b1\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u540d\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u52a0\u5165\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306b\u3042\u305f\u308a\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u6700\u521d\u306b\u3001\u53bb\u5e74\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u98db\u3073\u4e57\u308b\u524d\u306b\u6e96\u5099\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4f59\u88d5\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3053\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u306b\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3088\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u8d70\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3001\u518d\u3073\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f53\u7136\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\uff08\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\uff09\u3068\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\uff08\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\uff09\u304c\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u305a\u3063\u3068\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9858\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u52a0\u5165\u3067\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u3082\u305d\u306e\u6311\u6226\u3078\u306e\u6e96\u5099\u306f\u6574\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3078\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3057\u3001\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u517cCEO\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u30de\u30fc\u30fb\u30b5\u30d5\u30ca\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u306f\u30d2\u30e5\u30eb\u30b1\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u30b0\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u306b\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u517c\u958b\u767a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30cb\u30b3\u3092\u6b63\u5f0f\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3078\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u6642\u671f\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u6709\u80fd\u3067\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306f\u7279\u306b\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30cb\u30b3\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u98db\u3073\u4e57\u308b\u3068\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u793a\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6e96\u5099\u3068\u6eb6\u3051\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30cb\u30b3\u304c\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d\n 