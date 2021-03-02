F1
アルピーヌF1"初代"マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う / 【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー
F1 / 速報ニュース

ダニール・クビアト、アルピーヌF1入りが発表。リザーブドライバーに就任

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

2020年限りでアルファタウリ・ホンダのシートを失ったダニール・クビアトは、2021年にはアルピーヌF1に加わり、リザーブドライバーを務めることになった。

ダニール・クビアト、アルピーヌF1入りが発表。リザーブドライバーに就任

　昨シーズン限りでアルファタウリのシートを失ったダニール・クビアトが、アルピーヌF1のリザーブドライバーを務めることが決まった。

　アルファタウリは、2021年のドライバーとしてピエール・ガスリーと角田裕毅を起用することを決断。その結果、クビアトは2021年シーズンはF1でのシートを確保できないことになった。

　しかし3月2日、アルピーヌはニューマシンA521の発表と共に、クビアトの加入を発表。リザーブドライバーを務めることを明らかにした。

「今シーズンのリザーブドライバーとしてダニール・クビアトがチームに加わることになった。これは、非常に心強いことだ」

　アルピーヌのCEOであるローラン・ロッシはそう語った。

「（新型コロナウイルスの）パンデミックが続く状況では、強力なバックアップを抱えていることが重要である。ダニールは非常に難しい状況に非常に迅速に、信頼できるドライバーであることを証明した。我々はそれについてかなり満足している」

「彼はまだ26歳だが、すでに3つの表彰台を獲得している。だから必要性が生じた際に代役としてポイントを狙うことができる。そのことを非常に嬉しく思う」

「我々は力強い味方が加わったことに、非常に満足している」

　クビアト自身もアルピーヌ加入に際しコメントを発表。昨シーズン前進したチームをさらに前に進めるために貢献したいと語った。

「アルピーヌF1の一員に加わることについて、とてもワクワクしている。チームは過去1年の間にいくつかの素晴らしい結果を手にし、テクノロジーの面でも進歩している」

　クビアトはそう語る。

「開発は順調に進んでいる。この前向きな傾向に貢献していきたいと考えている。僕のコース内外の経験を活かし、A521、そして将来のマシンの開発を手助けしたいと思う」

「リザーブドライバーとして、鋭さを保っておく必要がある。そしていくつか部分で、チームと共に働くのを楽しみにしている」

アルピーヌF1"初代"マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う

前の記事

前の記事

アルピーヌF1"初代"マシンA521が発表。ブルー基調の美しいカラーリングを纏う

次の記事

次の記事

【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー

【2021年F1新車】アルピーヌA521：フォトギャラリー
