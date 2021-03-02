\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u9650\u308a\u3067\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5931\u3063\u305f\u30c0\u30cb\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u3068\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c7a\u65ad\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306fF1\u3067\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u30573\u67082\u65e5\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306f\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30b7\u30f3A521\u306e\u767a\u8868\u3068\u5171\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u306e\u52a0\u5165\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3002\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30c0\u30cb\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u304c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5fc3\u5f37\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ed\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u30fb\u30ed\u30c3\u30b7\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\uff08\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u30a6\u30a4\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\uff09\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u7d9a\u304f\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u30c0\u30cb\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u307e\u306026\u6b73\u3060\u304c\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b3\u3064\u306e\u8868\u5f70\u53f0\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u304c\u751f\u3058\u305f\u969b\u306b\u4ee3\u5f79\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u72d9\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u5473\u65b9\u304c\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u81ea\u8eab\u3082\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30cc\u52a0\u5165\u306b\u969b\u3057\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3002\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u524d\u9032\u3057\u305f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u524d\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u30ef\u30af\u30ef\u30af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u904e\u53bb1\u5e74\u306e\u9593\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u9762\u3067\u3082\u9032\u6b69\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u958b\u767a\u306f\u9806\u8abf\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306a\u50be\u5411\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5185\u5916\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3057\u3001A521\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u92ed\u3055\u3092\u4fdd\u3063\u3066\u304a\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5171\u306b\u50cd\u304f\u306e\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30a2\u30eb\u30d4\u30fc\u30ccF1\u201d\u521d\u4ee3\u201d\u30de\u30b7\u30f3A521\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3002\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u57fa\u8abf\u306e\u7f8e\u3057\u3044\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u7e8f\u3046\n\u300c\u3088\u308a\u5b8c\u6210\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u4eca\u306a\u3089\u2026\u2026\uff01\u300d\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u30012\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u55aa\u5931\u306b\u3082\u524d\u5411\u304d\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u304c\u201d\u7d76\u5927\u306a\u308b\u201d\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u7406\u7531\u2026\u2026\u4eca\u5b63\u6700\u3082\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\n\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3092\u8fce\u3048\u308b\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u304c\u201c\u899a\u609f\u201d\u3092\u8a9e\u308b\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u53bb\u5c31\u6c7a\u307e\u3089\u306c\u30af\u30d3\u30a2\u30c8\u3001\u9045\u308c\u308b\u6b63\u5f0f\u767a\u8868\u306b\u30e2\u30e4\u30e2\u30e4\u3002\u672c\u4eba\u306f2022\u5e74\u306eF1\u5fa9\u5e30\u306b\u7167\u6e96\n\n