フェラーリのルクレール、今季のF1マシンは「コーナー進入が難しい」と解説

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u9032\u5165\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306eF1\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u3078\u306e\u8ca0\u8377\u3092\u6e1b\u5c11\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u524a\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u9762\u7a4d\u304c\u524a\u6e1b\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30ea\u30e4\u306e\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30ad\u30c0\u30af\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30a3\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u5236\u9650\u3082\u5f37\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u30002021\u5e74\u7528\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u578b\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u91cf\u309210%\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u6307\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u90e8\u5206\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3051\u3069\u3001\u4f55\u304b\u5c11\u3057\u9055\u3046\u30e2\u30ce\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306fmotorsport.com\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u7248\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u306b\u305d\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u3092\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5c11\u3057\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u9032\u5165\u3067\u306f\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u56de\u982d\u6027\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u304c\u201d\u30eb\u30fc\u30ba\u201d\u306a\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u597d\u3080\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u77e5\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u82e6\u52b4\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u307e\u305a\u307e\u305a\u306e\u6210\u7e3e\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3067\u304d\u305f\u7406\u7531\u3060\u3068\u3082\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u5dee\u304c\u3064\u3044\u305f\u7406\u7531\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30ea\u30e4\u304c\u52d5\u304f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u597d\u304d\u3060\u3002\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u304b\u3089\u306d\u3002\u4ed6\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002SF1000\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u554f\u984c\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30bb\u30d6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u50d5\u306b\u8a9e\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5408\u3063\u305f\u30ad\u30e3\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u653b\u6483\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6226\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3082\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30022019\u5e74\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30ea\u30a2GP\u3067\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u3068\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30c8\u30a5\u30fb\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306b\u6557\u308c\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u8ee2\u6a5f\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u6226\u3044\u65b9\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u306f\u5931\u671b\u3057\u305f\u3051\u3069\u306d\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u76f4\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u305d\u3046\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\uff08\u30b9\u30c1\u30e5\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\uff09\u304c\u50d5\u3089\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u8ab2\u3059\u5236\u7d04\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u7531\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3055\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3089\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3064\u3082\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u305d\u308c\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u30b9\u30c1\u30e5\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u88c1\u5b9a\u306b\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6050\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u78ba\u4fe1\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u50d5\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u9069\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n 