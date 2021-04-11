F1
2022年カレンダー入り目指すF1マイアミGP、地元市長の支持が開催実現の追い風となるか
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリのルクレール、今季のF1マシンは「コーナー進入が難しい」と解説

執筆:
協力:
Roberto Chinchero

フェラーリF1のシャルル・ルクレールは、今季から導入された新たな空力レギュレーションにより、コーナーへの進入が難しくなったと語る。

フェラーリのルクレール、今季のF1マシンは「コーナー進入が難しい」と解説

　フェラーリのドライバーであるシャルル・ルクレールは、今季から導入された新しいレギュレーションにより、コーナーへの進入が難しくなったように感じていると語る。

　今季のF1には、タイヤへの負荷を減少させることを目的に、ダウンフォースを削減するためのレギュレーションが導入された。これによりフロアの面積が削減され、リヤのブレーキダクトやディフューザーの制限も強化された。

　2021年用マシンは、基本的には昨年型のマシンをそのまま使うことになっているが、前述のレギュレーションにより、ダウンフォース量を10%少なくすることが目指されている。

　ルクレールはこの新レギュレーションにより、必要とされるドライビングが少し変わったことに気づいたという。

「ドライビングスタイルについては、変わった部分はないけど、何か少し違うモノがある」

　ルクレールはmotorsport.comイタリア版のインタビューにそう答えた。

「フロアが変わっているため、マシンのリヤをマネジメントするのが少し難しくなっている。だから、コーナーへの進入ではプッシュしすぎないようにしなければいけない」

　ルクレールは、コーナーでの回頭性を求め、リヤエンドが”ルーズ”なマシンを好むドライバーとして知られている。それは、昨年チームメイトだったセバスチャン・ベッテルが苦労する中、まずまずの成績を手にできた理由だとも考えられている。

「フィーリングとドライビングスタイルの問題だったと思う」

　ルクレールは、昨年ベッテルと差がついた理由について、そう語った。

「僕はリヤが動くマシンの方が好きだ。マシンのフロントが入っていくからね。他のドライバーたちは、これに苦しんでいる。SF1000のリヤはあまり安定しなかったけど、それは僕にとって問題じゃなかった。でも、セブについては僕に語れることはない。僕のドライビングスタイルに合ったキャラクターだったんだ」

　またルクレールは、より攻撃的なスタイルでレースを戦うようにも変更したという。2019年のオーストリアGPでルクレールは、マックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）と激しいホイール・トゥ・ホイールのレースを展開したが、これに敗れた。それが転機となり、現在の戦い方を確立したという。

「それは、このスポーツにとって良かったと思う。結果には失望したけどね。レースの直後に、そう言っていたと思う」

　そうルクレールは語った。

「彼ら（スチュワード）が僕らのレースに課す制約を減らし、自由にレースをさせてくれたら、もっと素晴らしいレースを提供できるだろうといつも思っていた」

「でもそれが起きた後、僕らはスチュワードの裁定に一貫性を求めてきた。そしてその瞬間から、ペナルティを受けることを恐れることなく、さらにプッシュできるという確信があったし、その状況に僕はうまく適応できたと思う」

 

2022年カレンダー入り目指すF1マイアミGP、地元市長の支持が開催実現の追い風となるか

2022年カレンダー入り目指すF1マイアミGP、地元市長の支持が開催実現の追い風となるか
この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー シャルル ルクレール
チーム Scuderia Ferrari
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

