角田裕毅、すでにアルファタウリのマシン開発にも貢献「面白い質問が飛んでくる」とチームTD / 英国フィリップ殿下の葬儀を考慮し、F1エミリア・ロマーニャGPのスケジュールが変更
F1 / ニュース

ベッテル先輩にはたくさん勉強させてもらいました……ルクレール「細かいコトの重要さ知った」

執筆:
協力:
Roberto Chinchero

シャルル・ルクレールは元チームメイトのセバスチャン・ベッテルからは細部の重要性など多くのことを学んだと語った。

ベッテル先輩にはたくさん勉強させてもらいました……ルクレール「細かいコトの重要さ知った」

　フェラーリF1は2021年シーズンに新ドライバーとしてカルロス・サインツJr.を招聘。セバスチャン・ベッテルと入れ替わる形で、シャルル・ルクレールのチームメイトとなった。

　ベッテルとルクレールは、チームメイト時代には度々コース上で衝突を引き起こしてきた。ただ彼らふたりは、チームメイトとして過ごした2シーズンをそれなりに上手く過ごしてきたとも言える。

　ルクレールはベッテルと過ごした期間を振り返り、ベッテルの仕事への“頭のいい”アプローチが際立っていたと述べている。

「経験を始めとして、彼はある状況で素晴らしい分析スキルを持っている。その面で僕は多くのことをセブから学んだと思う」

　motorsport.comイタリア版のインタビューに対し、ルクレールはそう語った。

「彼が細かい部分に対して与えたモノが、最終的にコースで大きな違いになっていると理解したんだ。その点を理解していくのはとても興味深いことだった。それにセブはとてもいい人で、彼は常に包み隠すことなく、僕を驚かせてくれた」

　そのベッテルは今季からアストンマーチンへと移籍。フェラーリとは中団グループでの争いを繰り広げていくだろうと考えられている。

　昨シーズンはルクレールがベッテルを上回る結果となったが、今季ベッテルに上回られた場合はどんな気持ちになると思うのか？　その点を訊かれたルクレールは次のように答えた。

「いや、もしそうした状況になっても『うわぁ、倒したはずの元チームメイトが前にいるよ』とは考えないよ」

「バイザーを下げていたらそんなことを考える余裕はないんだ。自分のこと、クルマのこと、そして待ち構えている責任に集中しているんだ」

「もしセブが僕を抜いていったなら、僕はすぐにポジションを取り戻そうとするだろう。その瞬間に他のことが頭を過ることはないと思う」

　フェラーリは昨シーズンの低迷から抜け出そうともがいているが、好リザルトを目指すルクレールにとっては我慢が必要なタイミングだ。

　彼は昨シーズンに忍耐という面で足りない点があったと認めるが、2021年はより成熟してきているはずと自負も示した。

「忍耐力を持つ必要がある。これは僕がこれまでに培ってきた能力だ」と、ルクレール。

「数年前まで、僕は忍耐を持ち合わせていないか、少ししか手にしていなかった」

「技術的な理由で遅れが生じた時、F1ではそれをリセットするまでには時間がかかる。怒ったり焦っても建設的じゃない。だからその間にはできるだけ落ち着いていることが必要なんだ」

「僕はこの観点から言って成熟したと思う。ただそれでもレースで勝てるようになるのが待ちきれないし、ドライバーの目標は常に一緒だ」

 

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー シャルル ルクレール , セバスチャン ベッテル
チーム フェラーリ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

