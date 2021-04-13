ベッテル先輩にはたくさん勉強させてもらいました……ルクレール「細かいコトの重要さ知った」

\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30eaF1\u306f2021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u65b0\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u3092\u62db\u8058\u3002\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u5165\u308c\u66ff\u308f\u308b\u5f62\u3067\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u306f\u5ea6\u3005\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u885d\u7a81\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u8d77\u3053\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u5f7c\u3089\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u904e\u3054\u3057\u305f2\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u305d\u308c\u306a\u308a\u306b\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3068\u904e\u3054\u3057\u305f\u671f\u9593\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3078\u306e\u201c\u982d\u306e\u3044\u3044\u201d\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u969b\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u3042\u308b\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u5206\u6790\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u9762\u3067\u50d5\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u30bb\u30d6\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000motorsport.com\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u7248\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u304c\u7d30\u304b\u3044\u90e8\u5206\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u30e2\u30ce\u304c\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5927\u304d\u306a\u9055\u3044\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u30bb\u30d6\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u3044\u3044\u4eba\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u5305\u307f\u96a0\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u50d5\u3092\u9a5a\u304b\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u3078\u3068\u79fb\u7c4d\u3002\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3068\u306f\u4e2d\u56e3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3067\u306e\u4e89\u3044\u3092\u7e70\u308a\u5e83\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3092\u4e0a\u56de\u308b\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u306b\u4e0a\u56de\u3089\u308c\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3069\u3093\u306a\u6c17\u6301\u3061\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3092\u8a0a\u304b\u308c\u305f\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3044\u3084\u3001\u3082\u3057\u305d\u3046\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3082\u300e\u3046\u308f\u3041\u3001\u5012\u3057\u305f\u306f\u305a\u306e\u5143\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u304c\u524d\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300f\u3068\u306f\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3044\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u4e0b\u3052\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u4f59\u88d5\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f85\u3061\u69cb\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u8cac\u4efb\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3057\u30bb\u30d6\u304c\u50d5\u3092\u629c\u3044\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u306a\u3089\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u4ed6\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u982d\u3092\u904e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u4f4e\u8ff7\u304b\u3089\u629c\u3051\u51fa\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3082\u304c\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u597d\u30ea\u30b6\u30eb\u30c8\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u6211\u6162\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u5f7c\u306f\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u5fcd\u8010\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9762\u3067\u8db3\u308a\u306a\u3044\u70b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u304c\u30012021\u5e74\u306f\u3088\u308a\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3068\u81ea\u8ca0\u3082\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5fcd\u8010\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3064\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u57f9\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u80fd\u529b\u3060\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3002\n\u300c\u6570\u5e74\u524d\u307e\u3067\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u5fcd\u8010\u3092\u6301\u3061\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u3057\u304b\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u7406\u7531\u3067\u9045\u308c\u304c\u751f\u3058\u305f\u6642\u3001F1\u3067\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30ea\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3002\u6012\u3063\u305f\u308a\u7126\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u305d\u306e\u9593\u306b\u306f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3053\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305f\u3060\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u52dd\u3066\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304c\u5f85\u3061\u304d\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u4e00\u7dd2\u3060\u300d\n 