\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u5927\u4e0d\u632f\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3060\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u306f\u3001\u3082\u306f\u3084\u304a\u304b\u3057\u306a\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u306f\u53d6\u308a\u6255\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306f2020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b06\u4f4d\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6210\u7e3e\u306f\u30011980\u5e74\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b010\u4f4d\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u3082\u4f4e\u8ff7\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3053\u306e\u4e0d\u632f\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u306f\u3001\u540c\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3SF1000\u304c\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u4e0d\u8db3\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7a7a\u6c17\u62b5\u6297\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u76f4\u7dda\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u52a3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u6628\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5728\u7c4d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30bb\u30d0\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u304c\u96e2\u8131\u3002\u5f8c\u4efb\u306b\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u30fb\u30b5\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4Jr.\u304c\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u65b0\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u6311\u3080\u3002\n\u3000\u65b0\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3082\u5f15\u304d\u7d9a\u304d\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6226\u3046\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u7aae\u72b6\u306b\u5598\u3044\u3067\u3044\u305f\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306b\u306f\u3001\u201d\u5fae\u5999\u306a\u201d\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u6700\u521d\u306b\u30012020\u5e74\u306b\u306f\u5947\u5999\u306a\u96f0\u56f2\u6c17\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u73fe\u5b9f\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306d\u3002\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u308a\u3082\u304b\u306a\u308a\u9177\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3046motorsport.com\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u826f\u304f\u306a\u3044\u5f62\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3059\u3050\u306b\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u3089\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u623b\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5e74\u3082\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30ab\u30eb\u30ed\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3082\u7a4d\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u4eba\u7269\u3060\u3057\u3001\u63a2\u6c42\u3059\u3079\u304d\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4e16\u754c\u3092\u50d5\u3089\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3082\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30e2\u30c1\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u65e5\u304c\u3059\u3050\u306b\u8a2a\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30a2\u30fb\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u76f4\u7dda\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u306f\u89e3\u6d88\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u5ba3\u8a00\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u3067\u8a08\u7b97\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u5b9f\u8d70\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u4e00\u81f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u3001\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d3\u30ce\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6211\u3005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u98a8\u6d1e\u3084\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u3079\u304f\u3001\u5b9f\u8d70\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6bd4\u8f03\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u884c\u306a\u3046\u30b7\u30df\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306a\u958b\u767a\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u76f8\u95a2\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n 