F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
46 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
246 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Saudi Arabia GP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
257 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

協力:
Luke Smith
, Grand prix editor

シャルル・ルクレールは2021年シーズンの開幕を前に、昨年は大不振に苦しんだフェラーリに、もはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はないと語った。

フェラーリF1にもはや”奇妙な”雰囲気はない……ルクレール、チームの復活を期待

　フェラーリのシャルル・ルクレールは、昨シーズン大不振に苦しんだフェラーリからは、もはやおかしな雰囲気は取り払われたと語った。

　フェラーリは2020年シーズン、コンストラクターズランキング6位に終わった。この成績は、1980年のランキング10位以来、フェラーリとしてはもっとも低迷したシーズンということになった。

　この不振の原因は、同年のマシンSF1000がパワーユニットのパフォーマンス不足、そして空気抵抗の大きなシャシーにより、直線スピードが劣っていたからだ。

　また昨年までチームに在籍していたセバスチャン・ベッテルが離脱。後任にカルロス・サインツJr.が加入し、新たなラインアップで新シーズンに挑む。

　新シーズンも引き続きフェラーリのドライバーとして戦うルクレールは、窮状に喘いでいた昨年のフェラーリには、”微妙な”雰囲気があったと明かした。

「まず最初に、2020年には奇妙な雰囲気があった。現実を知った時にね。予想していたよりもかなり酷かったんだ」

　ルクレールは昨年のフェラーリについて、そうmotorsport.comに対して語った。

「良くない形になったこともあった。しかしすぐに考え方が変わったんだ。僕らが求めるポジションに戻ろうとする、大きなモチベーションになった」

「これは、今年も変わっていないと思う。カルロスは、他のチームでの経験も積んでいる。彼はとても興味深い人物だし、探求すべき新しい世界を僕らに与えてくれる」

「これもとても興味深いことだけど、チームには昨年と同じようにモチベーションがある。より良い日がすぐに訪れるように進んでいると本当に思う」

　チーム代表のマッティア・ビノットは、バーレーンでのプレシーズンテストの結果、直線スピードの弱点は解消できたと宣言している。そして、ファクトリーで計算したデータと実走データが一致していることについても満足しているようだ。

「我々はマシンのリヤエンドに、できる限りの開発を加えた」

　そうビノットは語った。

「我々にとって重要だったのは、風洞やシミュレーションとの相関関係を理解すべく、実走データを収集して、比較することだった」

「相関関係については、かなり満足していると言える。つまり、今後行なうシミュレーションや最終的な開発のために、適切な基盤を手にできたということだ」

「テストでは、相関関係を確認することがとても重要な要素だった。少なくともこれまでのところ、それはかなりうまくいっている」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

前の記事

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー カルロス サインツ Jr. , シャルル ルクレール
チーム フェラーリ

Trending

1
MotoGP

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」

19時間
2
スーパーGT

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ

18時間
3
F1

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

16min
4
F1

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

1時間
5
フォーミュラE

フォーミュラE、新規開催候補地の上位は「日本」。近い将来実現する？

1時間
最新ニュース
新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

16分
元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」
F1

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

1時間
ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保
F1

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保

16時間
テストで新車W12に“不安定さ”露出のメルセデス、すぐに解決策は出ない？
F1

テストで新車W12に“不安定さ”露出のメルセデス、すぐに解決策は出ない？

17時間
要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層
F1

要求厳しいF1王者アロンソの存在、アルピーヌF1にポジティブな影響とチーム上層

19時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

More from
カルロス サインツ Jr.
F1テスト終盤に一触即発？　サインツJr.と交錯のライコネン「彼はキレていた」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1テスト終盤に一触即発？　サインツJr.と交錯のライコネン「彼はキレていた」

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず
F1 / 速報ニュース

サインツJr.、ピレリ18インチタイヤのテストでクラッシュの噂。本人は多くを語らず

More from
フェラーリ
フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」
F1 / ニュース

フェラーリの新型パワーユニット、進歩はデカい？　ライコネン「良くなっているのは確実」

フェラーリSF21には”有望な兆候”アリ？　ルクレールが寄せる期待 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリSF21には”有望な兆候”アリ？　ルクレールが寄せる期待

フェラーリ、2021年型PUの性能アップに自信。部門横断のアプローチで効率化図る Ferrari livery unveil
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェラーリ、2021年型PUの性能アップに自信。部門横断のアプローチで効率化図る

Trending 今日

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ
スーパーGT スーパーGT / 速報ニュース

23号車NISMOは“寒さ”への対策が急務。「完璧な解決策を見出せていない」とクインタレッリ

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？
F1 F1 / 分析

マクラーレンF1、”画期的”なディフューザーを採用。他チームが真似をする？

フォーミュラE、新規開催候補地の上位は「日本」。近い将来実現する？
フォーミュラE フォーミュラE / 速報ニュース

フォーミュラE、新規開催候補地の上位は「日本」。近い将来実現する？

王者ジョアン・ミル、開幕戦からマルク・マルケスとのつばぜり合いを予想。「彼とレースをするのが楽しみ」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

王者ジョアン・ミル、開幕戦からマルク・マルケスとのつばぜり合いを予想。「彼とレースをするのが楽しみ」

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

最新ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

新たな環境で戦いを続けるベッテル、アストンマーチンF1への適応は「とても面白い」

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

元F1ドライバーのタルソ・マルケス、新型コロナ感染で重篤な症状に苦しむ「一時は死を覚悟」

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハミルトン、右腕の離脱でマネジメントチームを再編成。“3つ目の自宅”もイギリスに確保

テストで新車W12に“不安定さ”露出のメルセデス、すぐに解決策は出ない？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

テストで新車W12に“不安定さ”露出のメルセデス、すぐに解決策は出ない？

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.