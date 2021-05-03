チケット
/ F1ポルトガルGP決勝：ハミルトン、勝負強さ見せつける1勝。フェルスタッペン及ばず2位、角田は15位無得点
F1 / ポルトガルGP ニュース

レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Norman Fischer
, Motorsport-Total Editor

レッドブルのモータースポーツアドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、F1ポルトガルGPでマックス・フェルスタッペンのファステストラップがトラックリミット違反により抹消されたことを受け、「何かを変えなければいけない」と考えている。

レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」

　F1ポルトガルGPのレース終盤、2番手を走るマックス・フェルスタッペン（レッドブル）はトップを走るルイス・ハミルトン（メルセデス）を追いかけることを諦め、ファステストラップのボーナス1ポイントを狙うためソフトタイヤに交換した。そして彼は狙い通り、ファイナルラップにバルテリ・ボッタス（メルセデス）のファステストラップを0.016秒更新してみせた。

　しかしながらフェルスタッペンはターン14でトラックリミットを超えたと判断され、チェッカーを受けた直後にこのタイムは抹消に。ファステストラップとボーナス1ポイントはボッタスのものとなった。

　フェルスタッペンはレース終了直後、この裁定に困惑した様子を見せていた。というのも、彼はターン14のトラックリミットが監視されていないと誤った認識をしていたからだ。実際にはターン14のトラックリミットが監視される旨が土曜日からディレクターズノートに追加されている。

　レッドブルのモータースポーツアドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、こういったトラックリミットに関する裁定を特に良く思っていない関係者のひとりだ。彼は一連の裁定が「腹立たしい」として、次のように語った。

「我々は優勝、ファステストラップ、そしてポールポジションを失った」

「こういったことはこれで終わりにしたいものだ」

「何かを変えなければならない。縁石で境界を作るか、グラベルか何かを用意するかだ。そうすればコースを出た時に、自動的に罰を受ける」

「ノリス（ランド・ノリス／マクラーレン）がペレス（セルジオ・ペレス／レッドブル）をオーバーテイクした時、4輪全てが脱輪していたが、何の影響もなかった。つまり一貫性がないし、このようにルールがコロコロと変わるようではレースとは言えない」

　フェルスタッペンがトラックリミットに泣くのはこれが初めてではない。開幕戦バーレーンGPのレース終盤では、フェルスタッペンがハミルトンをオーバーテイクして一時トップに立ったものの、それがトラックリミットを超えながらのオーバーテイクであったため、ポジションを返上しなければならず、フェルスタッペンは結果的に勝利を逃した。

　そしてポルトガルGPの予選Q3でもフェルスタッペンはメルセデス勢よりも速いタイムをマークしていたが、ターン4でトラックリミットを超えたためタイムが抹消され、メルセデス勢の後ろ3番グリッドからスタートする形となっていた。

　マルコのコメントにもあったように、レース中にはペレスがノリスにオーバーテイクを許す場面があった。ペレスはその時ノリスがトラックリミットを完全に逸脱していたと語り、マルコの見解に同意した。

「ミラーを見ていたけど、ランドは完全にトラックリミットを超えていたと思う」

　そうペレスは語った。

「だから僕は彼がポジションを返してくれると思い、激しくポジションを争わなかった。でもそれは僕の判断ミスだったんだろうね」

「ランドをパスするのに数周かかり、首位との差が広がってしまった。その時点で基本的に僕はレース（優勝争い）から脱落することになったんだ」

 

シリーズ F1
イベント ポルトガルGP
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」
F1 F1

レッドブル重鎮マルコ、トラックリミットに再び苦言「何かを変えなければならない」

F1ポルトガルGP決勝：ハミルトン、勝負強さ見せつける1勝。フェルスタッペン及ばず2位、角田は15位無得点
F1 F1

F1ポルトガルGP決勝：ハミルトン、勝負強さ見せつける1勝。フェルスタッペン及ばず2位、角田は15位無得点

フェルスタッペン健闘も2位。ホンダ田辺TD「戦闘力が拮抗する中、良い結果……さらなる前進のため全力を尽くす」
F1 F1

フェルスタッペン健闘も2位。ホンダ田辺TD「戦闘力が拮抗する中、良い結果……さらなる前進のため全力を尽くす」

フェルスタッペン、渾身のファステストラップが”幻”に……「実に奇妙なこと」
F1 F1

フェルスタッペン、渾身のファステストラップが”幻”に……「実に奇妙なこと」

