\u3000F1\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d42\u76e4\u30012\u756a\u624b\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff09\u306f\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8d70\u308b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8ae6\u3081\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30dc\u30fc\u30ca\u30b91\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u72d9\u3046\u305f\u3081\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306b\u4ea4\u63db\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u306f\u72d9\u3044\u901a\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30ca\u30eb\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\uff08\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\uff09\u306e\u30d5\u30a1\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30920.016\u79d2\u66f4\u65b0\u3057\u3066\u307f\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u30bf\u30fc\u30f314\u3067\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306b\u3053\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306f\u62b9\u6d88\u306b\u3002\u30d5\u30a1\u30b9\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30dc\u30fc\u30ca\u30b91\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead フェルスタッペンはレース終了直後、この裁定に困惑した様子を見せていた。というのも、彼はターン14のトラックリミットが監視されていないと誤った認識をしていたからだ。実際にはターン14のトラックリミットが監視される旨が土曜日からディレクターズノートに追加されている。
　レッドブルのモータースポーツアドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、こういったトラックリミットに関する裁定を特に良く思っていない関係者のひとりだ。彼は一連の裁定が「腹立たしい」として、次のように語った。
「我々は優勝、ファステストラップ、そしてポールポジションを失った」
「こういったことはこれで終わりにしたいものだ」
「何かを変えなければならない。縁石で境界を作るか、グラベルか何かを用意するかだ。そうすればコースを出た時に、自動的に罰を受ける」
「ノリス(ランド・ノリス/マクラーレン)がペレス(セルジオ・ペレス/レッドブル)をオーバーテイクした時、4輪全てが脱輪していたが、何の影響もなかった。つまり一貫性がないし、このようにルールがコロコロと変わるようではレースとは言えない」
　フェルスタッペンがトラックリミットに泣くのはこれが初めてではない。開幕戦バーレーンGPのレース終盤では、フェルスタッペンがハミルトンをオーバーテイクして一時トップに立ったものの、それがトラックリミットを超えながらのオーバーテイクであったため、ポジションを返上しなければならず、フェルスタッペンは結果的に勝利を逃した。
　そしてポルトガルGPの予選Q3でもフェルスタッペンはメルセデス勢よりも速いタイムをマークしていたが、ターン4でトラックリミットを超えたためタイムが抹消され、メルセデス勢の後ろ3番グリッドからスタートする形となっていた。
　マルコのコメントにもあったように、レース中にはペレスがノリスにオーバーテイクを許す場面があった。ペレスはその時ノリスがトラックリミットを完全に逸脱していたと語り、マルコの見解に同意した。4\u9762\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6642\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u9038\u8131\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30b3\u306e\u898b\u89e3\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30df\u30e9\u30fc\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306f\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30ea\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u50d5\u306f\u5f7c\u304c\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8fd4\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u3001\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4e89\u308f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u305d\u308c\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u30df\u30b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u308d\u3046\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u30d1\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6570\u5468\u304b\u304b\u308a\u3001\u9996\u4f4d\u3068\u306e\u5dee\u304c\u5e83\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u50d5\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\uff08\u512a\u52dd\u4e89\u3044\uff09\u304b\u3089\u8131\u843d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n 