マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ae\u30e5\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u540c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u30cb\u30ad\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u76f4\u5f8c\u306b\u5358\u72ec\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u3092\u8cac\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u518d\u3073\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u6311\u3080\u6e96\u5099\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306eF1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u306f\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3084\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u304b\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u30bf\u30fc\u30f32\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u3067\u7e01\u77f3\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u305f\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4e71\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u307e\u307e\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3066\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u306b\u3057\u3066\u307f\u308c\u3070\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b1km\u3068\u5c11\u3057\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u5168\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306e\u6240\u5c5e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3057\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u843d\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30a8\u30df\u30ea\u30a2\u30fb\u30ed\u30de\u30fc\u30cb\u30e3GP\u3067\u633d\u56de\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u306b\u3001\u982d\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u524d\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u3001\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7406\u60f3\u7684\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u3072\u3069\u304f\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u8cac\u3081\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u7acb\u3061\u76f4\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u306f\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5426\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5831\u9053\u3082\u591a\u3044\u4e2d\u3001\u5f7c\u81ea\u8eab\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6253\u3061\u6d88\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u61f8\u547d\u306a\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u98a8\u306b\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7b54\u3048\u308b\u306e\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u554f\u984c\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u8ab0\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u529b\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3001\u5404\u3005\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u306e\u304b\u307e\u3067\u306f\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u6211\u3005\u3068\u5171\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u8d70\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u826f\u3044\u4f4d\u7f6e\u306b\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3092\u8a00\u3046\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30aa\u30d5\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6709\u5229\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u5ea6\u3005\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3082\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u540c\u3058\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30cf\u30fc\u3082\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e2021\u5e74\u7528\u30de\u30b7\u30f3VF-21\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u898b\u3048\u96a0\u308c\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30cb\u30ad\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3059\u304e\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4f55\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u6027\u683c\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u9650\u754c\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6642\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u9a5a\u304d\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u6700\u5584\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3082\u305d\u306e\u3072\u3068\u308a\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u7c21\u5358\u306a\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305f\u3060\u3001\u4e00\u751f\u61f8\u547d\u9811\u5f35\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3060\u3051\u306a\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3069\u3061\u3089\u3082\u3001\u30b9\u30ed\u30c3\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u958b\u3051\u3059\u304e\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7e01\u77f3\u306a\u3069\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u3059\u304e\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u306eF1\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u30d1\u30ef\u30d5\u30eb\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c8\u30eb\u30af\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308a\u3059\u304e\u308b\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u5931\u3044\u3001\u53d6\u308a\u623b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u4ed6\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u304c\u52a3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u74b0\u5883\u4e0b\u3067\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u3075\u305f\u308a\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u4e0d\u8db3\u304c\u305d\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u8a0e\u3061\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u6226\u3044\u306b\u6311\u3080\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6226\u3044\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u6b21\u7b2c\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3082\u3046\u540c\u3058\u30df\u30b9\u306f\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3082\u3046\u3057\u306a\u3044\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\u4eca\u56de\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u7d4c\u9a13\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4ed6\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u6226\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u6642\u306b\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u697d\u89b3\u7684\u3059\u304e\u308b\u6642\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u308c\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3001\u9054\u6210\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u306e\u534a\u5206\u306f\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n 