F1
F1
R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
10 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
24 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
30 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
44 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
58 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
65 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
79 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
86 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
100 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
114 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
142 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
149 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
156 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
170 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
177 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
184 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
198 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
205 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
213 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
229 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
241 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
250 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」 / レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

執筆:
協力:
Oleg Karpov

ハースF1のチーム代表であるギュンター・シュタイナーは、ニキータ・マゼピンは開幕戦のスタート直後にクラッシュしたことで自分を責めたが、再びレースに挑む準備は整っていると語った。

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

　ハースF1チームのギュンター・シュタイナー代表は、同チームからデビューを果たしたニキータ・マゼピンについて、開幕戦のスタート直後に単独クラッシュしたことで自分を責めていたが、再びレースに挑む準備はできているはずだと語った。

Read Also:

　マゼピンのF1デビュー戦は厳しいモノとなった。彼はフリー走行や予選でスピンを喫したばかりか、決勝レーススタート直後のターン2立ち上がりで縁石に乗った瞬間にコントロールを乱し、そのままウォールにクラッシュしてリタイアすることとなってしまった。走行距離にしてみれば、わずか1kmと少しだった。

　マゼピンはこのクラッシュについて、全責任が自分にあると語った。

　マゼピンの所属チームであるハースのシュタイナー代表は、リタイアした直後のマゼピンはかなり落ち込んでいたと語ったものの、次のエミリア・ロマーニャGPで挽回するのは間違いないと語った。

「私は彼に、頭を上げて前に進んでいくように語った」

　シュタイナー代表はそう語った。

「確かに、起きたことは理想的ではないが、それは起きてしまった。彼はかなりひどく自分自身を責めた。しかし、立ち直る準備はできていると思う」

　マゼピンの能力を否定するような報道も多い中、彼自身はそれを打ち消すために懸命な努力をしていたかと尋ねられると、シュタイナー代表は「彼は良いポジションにいた」と語った。

「私はそういう風には彼のことを考えていなかったので、それは答えるのがとても難しい問題だ」

　そうシュタイナーは語る。

「誰でも、常に自分の力を証明したいものだ。それが、各々にどんな影響を与えるのかまでは分からない。ただ、彼は我々と共にテストに走り出した時には、かなり良い位置にいるように見えた」

「それだけを言うつもりはない。彼のようにオフシーズンを過ごしても、それが有利になるということでは決してないからね」

　マゼピンは開幕戦で度々スピンし、そしてクラッシュも喫したが、チームメイトであり、同じルーキーでもあるミック・シューマッハーもスピンしている。つまり、ハースの2021年用マシンVF-21は、コントロールが難しいマシンである可能性が見え隠れする。

「ニキータは少しマシンをプッシュしすぎたが、それは何よりも、彼の性格だと思う。限界を見つけようとして、時にそれを超えてしまうこともあるんだ」

「それについては驚きではない。誰もができる限り最善を尽くそうとしているし、彼もそのひとりだと思う。我々のマシンはドライブするのが簡単なマシンではない。彼はただ、一生懸命頑張っているだけなんだ」

「彼らはどちらも、スロットルを開けすぎただけだと思う。そして縁石などに乗りすぎてしまった。今のF1マシンはとてもパワフルであり、トルクがかかりすぎるとコントロールを失い、取り戻すことができなくなってしまうのだ」

　今季のハースは他チームに比べて競争力が劣っているように見える。そういう環境下でデビューするふたりのルーキーにとっては厳しい環境であり、経験不足がそのリスクに追い討ちをかける可能性があると認めた。

「戦いに挑む時には、その戦いを学ぶ必要があると思う。そしてそれは、経験次第ということだと思う。つまり、彼らはもう同じミスはしないだろう」

「彼らがスピンをすることは、今後もあるだろう。しかし、今回のようなスピンはもうしないはずだ。今回はレースをするという、新しい経験だった。他のマシンと戦おうとしたために、時には少し楽観的すぎる時もあった」

「しかしそれがなければ、ミックは良い仕事をしたと言えるだろう。彼は少なくとも、達成すべきことの半分は達成することができた」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

前の記事

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

次の記事

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント バーレーンGP
ドライバー ニキータ マゼピン
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
F1

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

14min
2
MotoGP

ジョアン・ミル、ミラーの危険な”体当たり”に憤慨「意図的な接触で、ライバルへの敬意がなかった」

16時間
3
F1

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

1d
4
F1

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

15min
5
F1

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

20時間
最新ニュース
レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
F1

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

14分
マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待
F1

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

15分
松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

13時間
ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

20時間
レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”
F1

レッドブル・ホンダには、今後もっと差をつけられそう……王者ハミルトンの”警戒”

2021/04/04
最新のビデオ
Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

More from
Filip Cleeren
ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」
F1 / 速報ニュース

”守備的”戦略に不満のボッタス。メルセデス代表は理解示すも「他に選択肢はなかった」

More from
ニキータ マゼピン
マゼピン、ほろ苦デビューとなった開幕戦に落胆隠せず「完全に僕のミス。チームに申し訳ない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピン、ほろ苦デビューとなった開幕戦に落胆隠せず「完全に僕のミス。チームに申し訳ない」

ミック・シューマッハー、マゼピンとの初レースを回想「アイツのケンカ走りに気を付けろと言われたよ！」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー、マゼピンとの初レースを回想「アイツのケンカ走りに気を付けろと言われたよ！」

F1デビューのマゼピン、今季はF2時代の“荒れた”ドライビングが鳴りを潜める？
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビューのマゼピン、今季はF2時代の“荒れた”ドライビングが鳴りを潜める？

More from
ハースF1チーム
ミック・シューマッハー、F1初レースはスピンで苦い思い出に「ミスから学んで進み続ける」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ミック・シューマッハー、F1初レースはスピンで苦い思い出に「ミスから学んで進み続ける」

ハースF1代表、ミック・シューマッハーのファンに警告？「今年、良い成績は期待できない」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ハースF1代表、ミック・シューマッハーのファンに警告？「今年、良い成績は期待できない」

NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」
F1 / 速報ニュース

NetflixのF1番組、第3シーズン配信開始。ハース代表「ドラマチックにするのは彼らの仕事」

Trending 今日

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

ジョアン・ミル、ミラーの危険な”体当たり”に憤慨「意図的な接触で、ライバルへの敬意がなかった」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ジョアン・ミル、ミラーの危険な”体当たり”に憤慨「意図的な接触で、ライバルへの敬意がなかった」

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

ホンダF1の新PUはほぼ別物！　新骨格採用でより低重心、コンパクト化
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダF1の新PUはほぼ別物！　新骨格採用でより低重心、コンパクト化

ホンダ青山でF1マシン5台が展示中。”フェルスタッペン親子”の繋がりを感じるRA099＋RB16
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ホンダ青山でF1マシン5台が展示中。”フェルスタッペン親子”の繋がりを感じるRA099＋RB16

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ミラー、予選で大クラッシュの危機。”神セーブ”目撃のクアルタラロ「ヒーローがTVに映ってないなんて！」

最新ニュース

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルF1のマルコ博士、ホンダPUの信頼性に「不安なし」。一方で来季向けマシン開発には懸念？

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピンはイモラで立ち直る……ハース代表、開幕戦ミス連発のルーキーに期待

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

松下信治、“後輩”角田裕毅の強みを語る「彼はミスをしても気にしすぎない」

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、新天地アストンマーチンでまだ歯車噛み合わず「色々なことと戦っている」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.