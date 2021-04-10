F1
【インタビュー】ファン・パブロ・モントーヤが語る、F1とインディカーの将来、そして後進の育成
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブルを倒すためには、全て”完璧”にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

メルセデスのドライバーであるルイス・ハミルトンとバルテリ・ボッタスによれば、今季レッドブルを打ち負かすためには、全てを完璧にまとめあげる必要があるという。

レッドブルを倒すためには、全て”完璧”にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス

　メルセデスのドライバーであるルイス・ハミルトンとバルテリ・ボッタスは、開幕戦で勝利を手にしたものの、今季レッドブルを倒すためには、全てのことが完璧に進み、さらに頭を使って戦う必要があると語る。

　ハミルトンは、2021年のF1開幕戦バーレーンGPで勝利。しかし、メルセデスの戦略と、ハミルトンの類稀なるタイヤマネジメントを合わせて掴み取った、まさに薄氷を踏むような勝利だった。2位となり敗れたレッドブル＋マックス・フェルスタッペンの方がパフォーマンスは上……そんな見方の方が一般的であると言えよう。実際にはコース外走行と判定されたものの、残り4周という時点でのフェルスタッペンのオーバーテイクが成功していたら、ハミルトンは大きく差をつけられてのフィニッシュだったはずだ。

　ハミルトンはバーレーンのレースを振り返り、勝てたのは「ラッキー」だったと認め、今後も勝つためには、より良いパフォーマンスを発揮しなければならないだろうと語った。

「僕らはもっとうまくやらなきゃいけない。それは間違いない」

　ハミルトンはそう語った。

「現時点では最速のマシンを持っていない。その上で、週末をもっと賢く戦わなきゃいけない」

「でも、それはすべて僕にとっては良いことだ。違いを生み出すために、さらなる力を引き出す必要があるということについては、気にはしない」

　メルセデスは、2014年に現行のパワーユニット（V6ターボエンジン＋熱＆運動エネルギー回生システム）が導入されて以来、圧倒的な強さを誇って7年連続ダブルタイトルを獲得してきた。しかし今季のレギュレーション変更によりフロアの面積が削減されたことは、彼らに大きな打撃を与え、ライバルよりも多くのパフォーマンスを失ったように見える。その結果、現時点ではレッドブルの方がパフォーマンスの面で先行し、メルセデスは苦しい状況に追いやられているような印象だ。

　ハミルトンのチームメイトであるボッタスも、今季用マシンW12のパフォーマンスを「もっと良くする必要がある」と語る。

「レッドブルは本当に速かったみたいだ。マックスとルイスの最終ラップのリプレイを見るのが楽しみだ」

　ボッタスはレース後にそう語っていた。

「現時点で、僕らは最速のマシンを手にしていない。だから、他の全ての部分を完璧にまとめあげる必要がある」

「でも、僕らも間違いなく、最速のマシンを手にしたいと思っている。だから、今後も努力を続けていく必要があるんだ」

 
 

F1
バルテリ ボッタス
メルセデス
Luke Smith

