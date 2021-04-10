レッドブルを倒すためには、全て”完璧”にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス

\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u3067\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3092\u5012\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5168\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u9032\u307f\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u982d\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u6226\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u30012021\u5e74\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3068\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u985e\u7a00\u306a\u308b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u63b4\u307f\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3001\u307e\u3055\u306b\u8584\u6c37\u3092\u8e0f\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306a\u52dd\u5229\u3060\u3063\u305f\u30022\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u308a\u6557\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\uff0b\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u4e0a\u2026\u2026\u305d\u3093\u306a\u898b\u65b9\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u3088\u3046\u3002\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u5916\u8d70\u884c\u3068\u5224\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u6b8b\u308a4\u5468\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c6\u30a4\u30af\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u3001\u52dd\u3066\u305f\u306e\u306f\u300c\u30e9\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u300d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u52dd\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3084\u3089\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u6700\u901f\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u9031\u672b\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3068\u8ce2\u304f\u6226\u308f\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u50d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u9055\u3044\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u529b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u6c17\u306b\u306f\u3057\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u30012014\u5e74\u306b\u73fe\u884c\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\uff08V6\u30bf\u30fc\u30dc\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\uff0b\u71b1\uff06\u904b\u52d5\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u56de\u751f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\uff09\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3055\u308c\u3066\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u5727\u5012\u7684\u306a\u5f37\u3055\u3092\u8a87\u3063\u30667\u5e74\u9023\u7d9a\u30c0\u30d6\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u4eca\u5b63\u306e\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u9762\u7a4d\u304c\u524a\u6e1b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6253\u6483\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3088\u308a\u3082\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5931\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u5148\u884c\u3057\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u82e6\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u3084\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5370\u8c61\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u3082\u3001\u4eca\u5b63\u7528\u30de\u30b7\u30f3W12\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u300c\u3082\u3063\u3068\u826f\u304f\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u901f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u307f\u305f\u3044\u3060\u3002\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u6700\u7d42\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30ea\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u3092\u898b\u308b\u306e\u304c\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u5f8c\u306b\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u6700\u901f\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u5168\u3066\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3092\u5b8c\u74a7\u306b\u307e\u3068\u3081\u3042\u3052\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u3082\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6700\u901f\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n 