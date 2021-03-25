メルセデスにとって、2021年のF1プレシーズンテストはかなり難しいテストとなった。初日のギヤボックストラブルなどが原因で走行距離を十分に稼げなかっただけでなく、ルイス・ハミルトンがスピンを喫する場面も見られた。

ハミルトンのスピンは、新車W12のハンドリングの悪さに起因するものだと思われる。実際ハミルトンとバルテリ・ボッタスは、W12のリヤの不安定さについて訴えていた。

メルセデスは最終的に総合5番手タイムでテストを終えたが、総合トップタイムをマークしてスムーズにプログラムをこなしていったライバルのレッドブルとは対照的な結果に終わった。

The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is loaded onto a flat bed truck

