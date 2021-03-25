F1
ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
F1 / ニュース

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

執筆:

メルセデスは2021年のF1プレシーズンテストにおいてハンドリングの問題に苦しめられたが、バルテリ・ボッタスは開幕を前にパフォーマンスがどのくらい回復したのか分からないと語った。

F1テストで苦戦のメルセデス「どのくらいパフォーマンスを取り戻せたかはわからない」

　メルセデスにとって、2021年のF1プレシーズンテストはかなり難しいテストとなった。初日のギヤボックストラブルなどが原因で走行距離を十分に稼げなかっただけでなく、ルイス・ハミルトンがスピンを喫する場面も見られた。

　ハミルトンのスピンは、新車W12のハンドリングの悪さに起因するものだと思われる。実際ハミルトンとバルテリ・ボッタスは、W12のリヤの不安定さについて訴えていた。

Read Also:

　メルセデスは最終的に総合5番手タイムでテストを終えたが、総合トップタイムをマークしてスムーズにプログラムをこなしていったライバルのレッドブルとは対照的な結果に終わった。

The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is loaded onto a flat bed truck

The car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is loaded onto a flat bed truck

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

　W12が抱えるハンドリングの問題は何が原因だったのか突き止めることができたのか……開幕戦バーレーンGPを前にした記者会見でそう尋ねられたボッタスは次のように述べた。

「僕たちは確かにかなり苦労した。でもコンディションが全体的に極端だったんだ」

「風が強かったので、何か変更を加えてもそれを理解するのが難しく、走行に支障が出てしまっていた。このようなコンディションでは理解をすることがいつも以上に難しくなる」

「とはいえ、マシンのバランスに苦しんだことは確かだね。僕たちはマシン、シャシー、空力、そしてチームの人間など、様々な面で現在よりも高いパフォーマンスを求めている」

「チームはテストで得られたあらゆることを理解して、少なくとも今週末には良いスタートが切れるように全力で準備を進めてきた。テストからどこまで回復したのか、テストで学んだことによってどのくらいのパフォーマンスを得たのかはまだ未知数だ。それは最低でも土日になれば分かる」

「少なくともチームは短い期間でできる限りのことをしてくれた。ただシーズンは長いし、パニックになる必要もない。頑張るしかないんだ」

　ハミルトンも、W12の最高のハンドリングを追い求める作業はまだ初期段階にあると自身の考えを述べた。

「僕たちは問題の大小を数値化するなどして、理解をしようとしてきた」

「エンジニアなど、ここにいるみんなが昼夜問わず作業をしてくれた。ファクトリーにいるみんなもそうだ。彼らはレギュレーションの変更に伴って起こる通常の問題を修正するために取り組んでくれた」

「僕はテスト後の短い期間の中で彼らが最善を尽くしてくれたと思っているけど、僕たちが望むようなマシンに仕上げるためにはこれからも努力が必要だ」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」

前の記事

ウイリアムズF1、ルノーのBチーム化を断固拒否「我々は独立したチームであり続ける」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ルイス ハミルトン , バルテリ ボッタス
チーム メルセデス
執筆者 Alex Kalinauckas

