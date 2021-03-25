\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u30012021\u5e74\u306eF1\u30d7\u30ec\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u521d\u65e5\u306e\u30ae\u30e4\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306a\u3069\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3067\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7a3c\u3052\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u3092\u55ab\u3059\u308b\u5834\u9762\u3082\u898b\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u8ecaW12\u306e\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u60aa\u3055\u306b\u8d77\u56e0\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u5b9f\u969b\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3068\u30d0\u30eb\u30c6\u30ea\u30fb\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u3001W12\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u306e\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u3055\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a34\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u65b0\u8ecaW12\u306b\u201c\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u3055\u201d\u9732\u51fa\u306e\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u306f\u51fa\u306a\u3044\uff1f\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u201d\u308f\u3056\u3068\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u3092\u6291\u3048\u305f\u201d\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u8b66\u6212\u89e3\u304b\u305a\n\n\n\u3000\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306f\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u7dcf\u54085\u756a\u624b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3067\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u304c\u3001\u7dcf\u5408\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u3066\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u306e\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3068\u306f\u5bfe\u7167\u7684\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nThe car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is loaded onto a flat bed truck\nPhoto by: Mark Sutton \/ Motorsport Images\n\n\u3000W12\u304c\u62b1\u3048\u308b\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u4f55\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u7a81\u304d\u6b62\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u304b\u2026\u2026\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3092\u524d\u306b\u3057\u305f\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u305d\u3046\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30dc\u30c3\u30bf\u30b9\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u304b\u306a\u308a\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u6975\u7aef\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u98a8\u304c\u5f37\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u4f55\u304b\u5909\u66f4\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3082\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u3001\u8d70\u884c\u306b\u652f\u969c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3044\u3064\u3082\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u82e6\u3057\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u3060\u306d\u3002\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3001\u30b7\u30e3\u30b7\u30fc\u3001\u7a7a\u529b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u306a\u3069\u3001\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u9762\u3067\u73fe\u5728\u3088\u308a\u3082\u9ad8\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u4eca\u9031\u672b\u306b\u306f\u826f\u3044\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u5207\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5168\u529b\u3067\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u56de\u5fa9\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3069\u306e\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u306e\u304b\u306f\u307e\u3060\u672a\u77e5\u6570\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6700\u4f4e\u3067\u3082\u571f\u65e5\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3070\u5206\u304b\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u77ed\u3044\u671f\u9593\u3067\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u9577\u3044\u3057\u3001\u30d1\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3002\u9811\u5f35\u308b\u3057\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30cf\u30df\u30eb\u30c8\u30f3\u3082\u3001W12\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30cf\u30f3\u30c9\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u4f5c\u696d\u306f\u307e\u3060\u521d\u671f\u6bb5\u968e\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u8003\u3048\u3092\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u306f\u554f\u984c\u306e\u5927\u5c0f\u3092\u6570\u5024\u5316\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3053\u3053\u306b\u3044\u308b\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u663c\u591c\u554f\u308f\u305a\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u30d5\u30a1\u30af\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u3044\u308b\u307f\u3093\u306a\u3082\u305d\u3046\u3060\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30ec\u30ae\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306b\u4f34\u3063\u3066\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u901a\u5e38\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u4fee\u6b63\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u304f\u308c\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u5f8c\u306e\u77ed\u3044\u671f\u9593\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u6700\u5584\u3092\u5c3d\u304f\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u304c\u671b\u3080\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u4ed5\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3082\u52aa\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c82\u756a\u624b\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306e\u201dDRS\u65e9\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u201d\u7591\u60d1\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3002\u52b9\u679c\u306f0.2\u301c0.3\u79d2\uff1f\n\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u300c\u5fc3\u306e\u5e95\u304b\u3089\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u201c\u5922\u898b\u305f\u201d\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3067\u521d\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u6226\u306b\u81e8\u3080\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u304c\u3044\u3088\u3044\u3088\u958b\u5e55\u3002\u7530\u8fbaTD\u3001\u624b\u5fdc\u3048\u5341\u5206\u300c\u826f\u3044\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\n