F1 / 速報ニュース

リカルドのシミュレータ作業に”ヒント”あり……ノリス、新チームメイトから早くも学ぶ

執筆:
Grand prix editor

マクラーレンのランド・ノリスは、シミュレータでの作業などを通じて、新加入のダニエル・リカルドから、早くもヒントを得られていると語った。

　ランド・ノリスは、今季からチームに加入することになったダニエル・リカルドから、シミュレータでの作業などで、すでに前進のためのヒントを得られていると語った。

　リカルドは3年契約でマクラーレンに加入。彼はレッドブル時代に複数の優勝を手にしているため、マクラーレンとしてはその手腕に大いに期待している。

　ノリスは新たなチームメイトの存在が、自分にどのような影響を及ぼすかはシーズンが始まるまではわからないとしながらも、シミュレータでの作業を通じて、すでにいくつかのヒントが得られたと明かした。

「どんな影響を受けるのか、まだ分からない。コース上を最初に走るまで、待つ必要があると思う」

　ノリスはシェイクダウンテストの前にそう語っていた。

「彼が数周しただけで、そこから学べることがあるだろうし、彼のフィードバックからも学ぶことができると思う。シミュレータ作業でも、すでに学べたことがあるんだ」

「彼の存在が僕にプレッシャーをどんなふうにかけるか、そしてどこにプレッシャーがかかるのかということについては、開幕前のテストに参加し、最初のテストに行くまで分からないと思う。なぜなら今は感覚を取り戻しているところだし、開幕してようやく、本来の力を発揮することになるからだ」

「まだ正確には分からないけど、彼の存在は、僕の全てにプレッシャーをかけることになると思う。そして、僕も彼にプレッシャーをかけられたらいいね。そうなるのが目標だ」

　リカルドは、フェルナンド・アロンソ以来最も経験を持ったマクラーレンのドライバーということになる。そういう意味では、今季が3年目となるノリスと比べれば、大ベテランということになるが、それでもリカルドは、マクラーレンで働くことについて、若いチームメイトから学べることがたくさんあるはずだと認める。

「確かに僕は、F1で長く働いてきたという点では、彼よりも経験豊富だ。今年が11シーズン目ということになるからね」

　リカルドはそう語った。

「でも実際には、マクラーレンに関しては、ランドの方が多くの経験を持っている。だから間違いなく、チームやマクラーレンのファミリーに溶け込むという点で、彼から学べることはいくつかあるはずだ」

「チームメイトが新しくなる度に、働き方であれ、ドライビングの技術であれ、あるいはその両方であれ、何か新たなことを学ぶチャンスだ。だから僕はいつも、どんなことでも取り入れるつもりだ」

「全てのドライバーが、自分自身とその能力に自信を持っている。僕も、個人的には自信に満ち溢れている。でも、どんな可能性も排除するつもりはない」

「ランドに何か学ぶべきことがあり、自分を向上させるために役立つモノがあれば、僕はできる限り多くのことを学びたいと思っている」

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ダニエル リカルド , ランド ノリス
チーム マクラーレン
執筆者 Luke Smith

