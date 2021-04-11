\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u3067\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u5f37\u8c6a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5fa9\u6d3b\u306e\u6c17\u914d\u3092\u6f02\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u3002\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u4e89\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3084\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u5927\u304d\u304f\u96e2\u3055\u308c\u3066\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u3084\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\u3068\u201d3\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u201d\u3092\u4e89\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u304c6\u756a\u624b\u3001\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c7\u756a\u624b\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u30024\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30eb\u30fb\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\uff08\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\uff09\u30845\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30d4\u30a8\u30fc\u30eb\u30fb\u30ac\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\uff08\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30bf\u30a6\u30ea\uff09\u306e\u5f8c\u5875\u3092\u62dd\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u3001\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u6700\u4e0a\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u308b4\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3002\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u30827\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30ba\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b03\u756a\u624b\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead バーレーンGPで、マクラーレンが中団争いのトップに立っているか確認できたかと訊かれ、ノリスは「なんとも言えない」としながらも、昨年よりもメルセデスやレッドブルに近づいているという事実に勇気づけられたと、motorsport.comに語った。
「昨シーズンと比較して、僕たちはメルセデスやレッドブルに近づいているし、何マイルも離れているわけではない」
「その差はかなり縮まっていると思うし、一部のサーキットではそれをさらに縮めたいと思っている」
「僕たちが"ベスト・オブ・ザ・レスト"（メルセデスとレッドブル以外のトップ）だったかは判断が難しい。アルファタウリのペースがどうだったかは分からないからね。でも、クルマは素晴らしいと思う」
　ノリスはレース序盤にルクレールをパス。その後は悠々とフェラーリのマシンを引き離していった。ガスリーはリカルドとの接触でフロントウイングを破損し、早々に上位戦線から離脱してしまったため、マクラーレン勢とのレースペース比較は難しいが、ガスリーのチームメイトである角田裕毅は13番手から9位まで追い上げ、そのポテンシャルの高さを示した。4c\u697d\u3057\u307f\u3060\u306d\u300d\n アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」
F1デビュー戦に賞賛集まる角田裕毅。海外のジャーナリストは、彼をどう評価するのか？
レッドブルを倒すためには、全て"完璧"にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス
7位入賞リカルドのフロアは、ガスリーとの接触で大ダメージ「ぶつかったのは分からなかったけど……」
好調アルファタウリ、空力アップデートでさらなる前進目指す。第4戦スペインGPまで毎戦新パーツ用意