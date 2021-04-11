F1
F1
レッドブルを倒すためには、全て"完璧"にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、フェラーリやアルファタウリとの激戦予想「トップからも大きくは離されていない」

執筆:
協力:
Adam Cooper

ランド・ノリスは、マクラーレンはレッドブルやメルセデスからあまり離されていないと感じており、シーズンを通じてフェラーリやアルファタウリと激しい争いが続くと考えている。

ノリス、フェラーリやアルファタウリとの激戦予想「トップからも大きくは離されていない」

　昨シーズンのF1でコンストラクターズランキング3位を獲得し、強豪チーム復活の気配を漂わせているマクラーレン。ドライバーのランド・ノリスは、マクラーレンは開幕戦バーレーンGPで優勝を争っていたメルセデスやレッドブルから大きく離されてはいないと感じており、シーズンを通じてフェラーリやアルファタウリと”3番手のチーム”を争うことになると考えているようだ。

　バーレーンGPの予選では、ダニエル・リカルドが6番手、ノリスが7番手を獲得。4番手のシャルル・ルクレール（フェラーリ）や5番手のピエール・ガスリー（アルファタウリ）の後塵を拝したが、決勝ではノリスが、メルセデスとレッドブル以外のチームで最上位となる4位までポジションアップ。リカルドも7位となり、マクラーレンはコンストラクターズランキング3番手につけている。

Read Also:

　バーレーンGPで、マクラーレンが中団争いのトップに立っているか確認できたかと訊かれ、ノリスは「なんとも言えない」としながらも、昨年よりもメルセデスやレッドブルに近づいているという事実に勇気づけられたと、motorsport.comに語った。

「昨シーズンと比較して、僕たちはメルセデスやレッドブルに近づいているし、何マイルも離れているわけではない」

「その差はかなり縮まっていると思うし、一部のサーキットではそれをさらに縮めたいと思っている」

「僕たちが”ベスト・オブ・ザ・レスト”（メルセデスとレッドブル以外のトップ）だったかは判断が難しい。アルファタウリのペースがどうだったかは分からないからね。でも、クルマは素晴らしいと思う」

　ノリスはレース序盤にルクレールをパス。その後は悠々とフェラーリのマシンを引き離していった。ガスリーはリカルドとの接触でフロントウイングを破損し、早々に上位戦線から離脱してしまったため、マクラーレン勢とのレースペース比較は難しいが、ガスリーのチームメイトである角田裕毅は13番手から9位まで追い上げ、そのポテンシャルの高さを示した。

　ノリスは、マクラーレンがフェラーリおよびアルファタウリとシーズンを通して”一進一退”のバトルを続けていくと予想しているが、バーレーンではフェラーリよりもレースペースが優れていたと自信を持っている。

「FP2での走行やプレシーズンテストで、それは分かっていたと思う。フェラーリに何が出来たか、僕たちは理解できているはずだ」

「昨年の予選でも、シャルルは僕たちの前にいたし、フェラーリは予選ではとても速い。しかしレースでは苦戦しているようだった。ペース的には僕たちの方が明らかに速かったのでそれは良いことだけど、おそらくいくつかのレースでは、彼らもより上手くタイヤを管理して、もっと速くなるだろう」

「僕たちとフェラーリは一進一退の攻防を繰り返しているけど、アルファタウリもかなり近いようだ。バトルが楽しみだね」

 
 

Read Also:

レッドブルを倒すためには、全て”完璧”にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス

前の記事

レッドブルを倒すためには、全て”完璧”にすることが必要……追い込まれたメルセデス
More from
Filip Cleeren
アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」
F1 / 速報ニュース

アルファタウリ・ホンダ、ガスリーの自信「どんなコースでも、マクラーレンやフェラーリと戦える」

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1、強豪復活の鍵は「ふたりの速いドライバー」バーレーンGPで前進を実感

好調アルファタウリ、空力アップデートでさらなる前進目指す。第4戦スペインGPまで毎戦新パーツ用意
F1 / 速報ニュース

好調アルファタウリ、空力アップデートでさらなる前進目指す。第4戦スペインGPまで毎戦新パーツ用意

More from
ランド ノリス
ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め
F1 / ニュース

マクラーレン代表「4位はノリスの進歩の証！」危なげないレース展開をべた褒め

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢
F1 / ニュース

初日2番手のマクラーレンは台風の目となる？　ノリスは「他が実力を出していないだけ」と慎重姿勢

More from
マクラーレン
モントーヤがインディ500で乗る3台目のマクラーレン、レブソンPPに敬意表し86号車に
IndyCar / 速報ニュース

モントーヤがインディ500で乗る3台目のマクラーレン、レブソンPPに敬意表し86号車に

マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1移籍のリカルド、伝家の宝刀”ブレーキング”はまだ調整必要？

マクラーレンF1、画期的ディフューザーをライバルが採用しなかったのは「驚き」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

マクラーレンF1、画期的ディフューザーをライバルが採用しなかったのは「驚き」

