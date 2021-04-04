ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

\u3000F1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30674\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\uff08\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\uff09\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u8d70\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u597d\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u7e4b\u304c\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f7\u756a\u624b\u3068\u30016\u756a\u624b\u306e\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306b\u4e00\u6b69\u53ca\u3070\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304c\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u306f\u9006\u8ee2\u3002\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c4\u4f4d\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u304c7\u4f4d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u30112021\u5e74F1\u7b2c1\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u6c7a\u52dd\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ec\u30a2\u30b9\u30fb\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u201d\u6b21\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u201d\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3068\u7d76\u8cdb\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u82e5\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u3001\u7279\u306b\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u8e0f\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u3067\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3060\u304b\u3089\u306d\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30b6\u30a4\u30c9\u30eb\u306f\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30a2\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u306a\u3069\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u6e1b\u3063\u305f2021\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u9069\u5fdc\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u53e4\u3044\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u8db3\u3092\u5f15\u3063\u5f35\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u3053\u30532\u30013\u5e74\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3059\u304e\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u7279\u306b\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306f\u305d\u308c\u304c\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30b9\u306b\u4f5c\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u304c\u3001\u60aa\u3055\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6c17\u304c\u3059\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u3066\u307f\u305f\u3089\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u5b9f\u8df5\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305d\u3046\u306a\u6c17\u304c\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u30ed\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u305f\u30a8\u30ea\u30a2\u3067\u30b2\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u306e\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u306e\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u8d70\u308a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7814\u7a76\u3057\u305f\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30ab\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u81ea\u7136\u306a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u3001\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30de\u30af\u30e9\u30fc\u30ec\u30f3\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u9069\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u4e57\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3082\u5c11\u3057\u5909\u66f4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3069\u3046\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3057\u306a\u304d\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3001\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5408\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u904e\u53bb2\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3067\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u65b9\u306f\u3001\u826f\u3044\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4eca\u5e74\u306f\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306b\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u305a\u3064\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304f\u3066\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30ce\u30ea\u30b9\u306f\u4eca\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u91cd\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30e2\u30ce\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u898b\u305b\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e2019\u5e74\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u3082\u6e80\u8db3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u50d5\u306b\u306f\u6539\u5584\u306e\u4f59\u5730\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u3069\u3046\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u304b\u3089\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u306f2\u5e74\u524d\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u826f\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u3082\u826f\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u51fa\u6765\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3068\u3082\u3066\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\nAdditional Additional reporting by Adam Cooper 