R
F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
イベントは終了しました
概要 リザルト
R
F1
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
11 days
R
F1
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
25 days
R
F1
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
31 days
R
F1
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
45 days
R
F1
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
59 days
R
F1
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
66 days
R
F1
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
80 days
R
F1
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
87 days
R
F1
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
101 days
R
F1
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
115 days
R
F1
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
143 days
R
F1
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
150 days
R
F1
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
157 days
R
F1
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
171 days
R
F1
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
178 days
R
F1
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
185 days
R
F1
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
199 days
R
F1
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
206 days
R
F1
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
214 days
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
231 days
R
F1
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
242 days
R
F1
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
251 days
/ メルセデス、”より有利”なハイレーキへのコンセプト変更は否定「仮にできても、シーズンが終わってしまう」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

執筆:

マクラーレンのランド・ノリスは、以前までのドライビングスタイルが今季のマシンには合っていなかったと考えており、バーレーンGPの4位獲得にはチームメイトからの学びが大きかったという。

ノリス、リカルドの走りを学んでまた一歩成長？「昨年までのドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていた」

　F1開幕戦バーレーンGPで4位を獲得したランド・ノリス（マクラーレン）は、チームメイトであるダニエル・リカルドの走り方を学んだことが、好結果に繋がったと話した。

　ノリスは予選では7番手と、6番手のリカルドに一歩及ばなかったが決勝では逆転。ノリスが4位、リカルドが7位という結果だった。

Read Also:

　マクラーレンのチーム代表を務めるアンドレアス・ザイドルは、ノリスがバーレーンGPの週末を通じて、ドライバーとして”次のステップ”に進んだことを証明したと絶賛した。

「若いドライバーの、特に最初の数年間は、今回のようなステップを踏むことを期待するべきだ。それがこのスポーツで、トップになる方法だからね」と、ザイドルはコメントしている。

　ノリスは、フロアの変更などによってダウンフォースが減った2021年のマシンへの適応において、古いドライビングスタイルが足を引っ張っていたと語った。

「僕はここ2、3年と同じように運転しすぎていたんだと思う。特に予選ではそれがマイナスに作用して、良い結果が得られなかった」

　そうノリスは説明した。

「僕は予選で良い仕事ができたけど、自分がクルマの中でやっていることの一部が、悪さをしていたような気がするんだ」

「もう少しクルマの理解を深めてみたら、レースで実践ができそうな気がした。そして自分がロスをしていると思ったエリアでゲインができたように感じたんだ」

　そのきっかけとなったのは、予選でのリカルドの走りだったという。チームメイトのデータを研究したノリスは、リカルドの自然なドライビングスタイルが、アップデートされたマクラーレンのマシンにより適している部分があったと話した。

「ダニエルはこのチームに加わり、このクルマに乗ったばかりだけど、クルマも少し変更されている。どうドライブしなきゃいけないかも、変わっているんだ」

「彼のドライビングスタイルの方がそれに合っている部分もあるんだ」

「過去2シーズンでしていたようなクルマの走らせ方は、良い意味でなくなってきている。今年はクルマに、少しずつ適応していかなくてはいけないんだ」

　ノリスは今年のマシンでさらにレース経験を重ねることで、より多くのモノが得られると考えているが、バーレーンで見せたレースペースは、デビューシーズンの2019年と比べても満足できるものだったようだ。

「僕には改善の余地がある。このクルマをどう走らせるべきか、理解する必要がある」

「ダニエルからどうするべきかを学んでいるだけじゃない。僕は2年前はあまり良くなかったレースペースの面で、自分自身に焦点を当てている」

「自分でも良い仕事が出来たと思っているので、ともて満足しているよ」

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

 
 

