F1開幕戦バーレーンGP、条件付きの観客動員。コロナから回復か、ワクチン接種で観戦可能に
F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピン、不適切動画の一件から“学んだ”とコメント。落ちた評判はレースで取り返す？

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

ニキータ・マゼピンは、不適切動画を投稿したことを「褒められたものではなかった」として、この事件から学んだと固く誓った。

マゼピン、不適切動画の一件から“学んだ”とコメント。落ちた評判はレースで取り返す？

　2021年にハースからF1デビューを果たすニキータ・マゼピンは、デビュー前から何かと話題をさらっている。昨年末には、車の後部座席に座る女性の胸を触る動画をInstagramのアカウントにアップしたことで、大きな批判を浴びた。

　ハースはこのことを「忌まわしい」と表現して断罪し、マゼピン本人も謝罪する事態となった。ただハースはこの問題を内部で処理し、事件にどのように対処したかは非公開とされた。

　事件後初めて公の場でメディアに質問を受けたマゼピンは、自らが起こしたことは“褒められたものではない”として、その行動に対する全責任は自分にあると語った。

「自分のした行動を間違いなく反省しているし、それは決して褒められたものではなかった」

「F1にいる人間がすべきことではなかった。自分が実現させたことへの自覚を持つための時間が短かったので、それに適応できず、すべき振る舞いができなかった」

「僕はその責任を取ったし、これからも責任を取り続けるつもりだ」

　マゼピンはこの一件以降、F1ファンから強い反発を受けている。ソーシャルメディアでは『WeSayNoToMazepin（我々はマゼピンを受け入れない）』というハッシュタグが作られ、マゼピン本人やハースが投稿する度に、このハッシュタグがトレンドに入るほどだ。

　自身のイメージについてマゼピンは、自らの言葉でそれを覆すのは難しいと考えているが、だからこそコース上で挽回したいと語った。

「コース上で結果を出す自信はある」とマゼピン。

「自分の努力と方向性には自信を持っているから、結果はついてくると思う。だからレースで物を言う、ということを目指したい」

　マゼピンはまた、今回の事件に対するハースの対処に感謝しており、自身が学ぶ上で「とても助かった」と述べた。

「彼らは僕がこの事件から学ぶ上でとても協力的だった」

「彼らは時間をかけて、僕がこのことから学ぶための手助けをしてくれたし、僕の振る舞いに対する学習の段階はこれまでよりもはるかに進んでいると思うので、とても助かっている」

　今回の事件から、具体的に何を学んだのか？　女性との接し方に関連付けてそう尋ねられたマゼピンは次のように答えた。

「F1へと昇格してF1ドライバーになるということは、その瞬間からF1を目指す多くの子供たちのお手本になるということだ」

「そのためには、自分自身に対して一定水準の振る舞いが求められる。僕はすぐにそれをすることができなかった」

「そして今回僕が学んだことはとても明確だ。まず第一に、自分のした振る舞いの結果は自分に返ってくるということ、そして第二に、ソーシャルメディア上、またそれ以外でどのような振る舞いをしなければいけないかだ」

　またマゼピンは、動画の女性に謝罪をしたかどうかについては「個人的な問題」だとしてコメントを控えた。

　動画での振る舞いは、F1ドライバーとしてだけでなく、ひとりの人間として受け入れられるものではないことを理解しているかと尋ねられたマゼピンは「もちろん理解している」と語り、さらにこう続けた。

「先ほども言ったように、僕は今回のことの責任を取る。サーキットの内外を問わず、僕たちが人として穏やかで思いやりのある世界を生きるためには、お互いがきちんとした振る舞いをしなければいけない」

 

F1開幕戦バーレーンGP、条件付きの観客動員。コロナから回復か、ワクチン接種で観戦可能に

前の記事

F1開幕戦バーレーンGP、条件付きの観客動員。コロナから回復か、ワクチン接種で観戦可能に
この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ニキータ マゼピン
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Luke Smith

マゼピン、不適切動画の一件から“学んだ”とコメント。落ちた評判はレースで取り返す？
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

マゼピン、不適切動画の一件から“学んだ”とコメント。落ちた評判はレースで取り返す？

F1開幕戦バーレーンGP、条件付きの観客動員。コロナから回復か、ワクチン接種で観戦可能に
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1開幕戦バーレーンGP、条件付きの観客動員。コロナから回復か、ワクチン接種で観戦可能に

ハースの”ロシア風”カラーリング、WADAの「ロシア国旗使用禁止」決定とは関係なし
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ハースの”ロシア風”カラーリング、WADAの「ロシア国旗使用禁止」決定とは関係なし

ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ベッテル、F1へのスプリントレース導入に大反対「本当の問題から目をそらしているだけ」

