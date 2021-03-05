マゼピン、不適切動画の一件から“学んだ”とコメント。落ちた評判はレースで取り返す？

\u30002021\u5e74\u306b\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u30cb\u30ad\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u524d\u304b\u3089\u4f55\u304b\u3068\u8a71\u984c\u3092\u3055\u3089\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u672b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8eca\u306e\u5f8c\u90e8\u5ea7\u5e2d\u306b\u5ea7\u308b\u5973\u6027\u306e\u80f8\u3092\u89e6\u308b\u52d5\u753b\u3092Instagram\u306e\u30a2\u30ab\u30a6\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6279\u5224\u3092\u6d74\u3073\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306e\u52d5\u753b\u554f\u984c\u306f\u300c\u6df1\u523b\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u6b62\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f37\u8abf\u3082\u201d\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u5c0a\u91cd\u201d\u3092\u304a\u9858\u3044\n\n\n\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u300c\u5fcc\u307e\u308f\u3057\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u65ad\u7f6a\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u672c\u4eba\u3082\u8b1d\u7f6a\u3059\u308b\u4e8b\u614b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305f\u3060\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u5185\u90e8\u3067\u51e6\u7406\u3057\u3001\u4e8b\u4ef6\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u305f\u304b\u306f\u975e\u516c\u958b\u3068\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u4e8b\u4ef6\u5f8c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u516c\u306e\u5834\u3067\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u306b\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u201c\u8912\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u201d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u5168\u8cac\u4efb\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3057\u305f\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u53cd\u7701\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u8912\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300cF1\u306b\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u9593\u304c\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3078\u306e\u81ea\u899a\u3092\u6301\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6642\u9593\u304c\u77ed\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u3059\u3079\u304d\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u305d\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3082\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u4e00\u4ef6\u4ee5\u964d\u3001F1\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u5f37\u3044\u53cd\u767a\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3067\u306f\u300eWeSayNoToMazepin\uff08\u6211\u3005\u306f\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u306a\u3044\uff09\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30cf\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30b0\u304c\u4f5c\u3089\u308c\u3001\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u672c\u4eba\u3084\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u6295\u7a3f\u3059\u308b\u5ea6\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30cf\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30b0\u304c\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u5165\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30a4\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8986\u3059\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u633d\u56de\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0a\u3067\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u81ea\u4fe1\u306f\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u3002\n\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u3068\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u306b\u306f\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3001\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u3064\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u7269\u3092\u8a00\u3046\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\n\u3000\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u4e8b\u4ef6\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u5bfe\u51e6\u306b\u611f\u8b1d\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u5b66\u3076\u4e0a\u3067\u300c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u52a9\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u50d5\u304c\u3053\u306e\u4e8b\u4ef6\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u4e0a\u3067\u3068\u3066\u3082\u5354\u529b\u7684\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6642\u9593\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u50d5\u304c\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3076\u305f\u3081\u306e\u624b\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3057\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u5b66\u7fd2\u306e\u6bb5\u968e\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3088\u308a\u3082\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3068\u3066\u3082\u52a9\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u4e8b\u4ef6\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3000\u5973\u6027\u3068\u306e\u63a5\u3057\u65b9\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u4ed8\u3051\u3066\u305d\u3046\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u300cF1\u3078\u3068\u6607\u683c\u3057\u3066F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u304b\u3089F1\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5b50\u4f9b\u305f\u3061\u306e\u304a\u624b\u672c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u4e00\u5b9a\u6c34\u6e96\u306e\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u56de\u50d5\u304c\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3068\u3066\u3082\u660e\u78ba\u3060\u3002\u307e\u305a\u7b2c\u4e00\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3057\u305f\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u8fd4\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u7b2c\u4e8c\u306b\u3001\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u4e0a\u3001\u307e\u305f\u305d\u308c\u4ee5\u5916\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u52d5\u753b\u306e\u5973\u6027\u306b\u8b1d\u7f6a\u3092\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u300c\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u300d\u3060\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u63a7\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u52d5\u753b\u3067\u306e\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u306f\u3001F1\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3072\u3068\u308a\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u3068\u3057\u3066\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306f\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3053\u3046\u7d9a\u3051\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u5148\u307b\u3069\u3082\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u4eca\u56de\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3002\u30b5\u30fc\u30ad\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u5185\u5916\u3092\u554f\u308f\u305a\u3001\u50d5\u305f\u3061\u304c\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7a4f\u3084\u304b\u3067\u601d\u3044\u3084\u308a\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4e16\u754c\u3092\u751f\u304d\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u304c\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u3057\u305f\u632f\u308b\u821e\u3044\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n \n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30102021\u5e74F1\u65b0\u8eca\u3011\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9VF-21\uff1a\u30d5\u30a9\u30c8\u30ae\u30e3\u30e9\u30ea\u30fc\n\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u201d\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u98a8\u201d\u30ab\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001WADA\u306e\u300c\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u56fd\u65d7\u4f7f\u7528\u7981\u6b62\u300d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3068\u306f\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u3057\n\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u7236\u3001\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u8cb7\u53ce\u5de1\u308b\u88c1\u5224\u306b\u6557\u8a34\u3002\u5224\u6c7a\u4e0d\u670d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u63a7\u8a34\u306e\u69cb\u3048\n\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u3092\u30da\u30a4\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u63f6\u63c4\u3059\u308b\u8ad6\u8abf\u306b\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u4ee3\u8868\u300c\u30e9\u30a6\u30c0\u3082\u304b\u3064\u3066\u306f\u8cc7\u91d1\u3092\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\n\n