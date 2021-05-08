チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる / ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」
F1 / スペインGP ニュース

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」

執筆:

セルジオ・ペレスは、レッドブルのF1マシンを乗りこなせるように、マックス・フェルスタッペンのセットアップの方向性に追従していることを明かした。

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」

　今季からレッドブルに加入したセルジオ・ペレスは、昨年まで所属していたレーシングポイント（現アストンマーチン）とは異なるハイレーキ（前傾角度がついた状態）のコンセプトを採用しているマシンに適応しなければならず、それが大きな課題となっている。

　2021年はプレシーズンテストの日程が3日間しかなかったことや、金曜フリー走行が90分から60分に短縮されたこともあり、チームを移ったドライバーにとっては難しいシーズンとなっている。ペレスはそんな中で、マシンを自分好みに変えようとするのが無駄なことであると早い段階で気付いたといい、フェルスタッペンのセットアップの方向性を参考にしていると明かした。

「まずはマシンに適応するところから始めないといけない」とペレスは言う。

「今年はテストやフリー走行に関するルールが新しくなったので、コース上で走れる時間が限られている。あらゆることが一瞬の内に終わってしまう」

「フリー走行では、かつて時間があった時のように仕事をこなすのは難しい。今では数回走っただけで1日が終わってしまう」

「それと同時に、僕にはマックスという素晴らしく参考になるドライバーがいる。彼はFP1から日曜まで、110％を力を注いでいるんだ」

「まず最初にその（フェルスタッペンの）レベルまで到達して、それから先に進まないといけない、というのが僕の考えだ。別の方向に進んでもしょうがない。路頭に迷ってしまうだけだからね。そういう訳で僕はチームメイトと同じ原理・原則で仕事をしている」

　ペレスは雨絡みのレースとなった第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPでスピンを喫してポイント圏外に終わったが、第3戦ポルトガルGPでは上位争いに食い込み、4位でフィニッシュした。彼曰く、第3戦ではマシンについてかなり学びを深めることができたという。

「ポルトガルでの結果は必ずしも素晴らしいものではなかったけど、レースペースは前進していた。でもそれ以上に理解を深めることができたんだ」とペレス。

「その後は、レースについて解析をして色々な観点でトップと比較をしていく。そしてマシンがどういう動きをしているのか、どうすればレースペースを上げていけるかなどを学ぶんだ」

「正しい方向に向かうための良いステップになっていることは間違いない」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

前の記事

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

次の記事

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント スペインGP
ドライバー マックス フェルスタッペン , セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート

1時間
2
F1

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

4時間
3
F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

1d
4
F1

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」

4時間
5
F1

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ

1時間
最新ニュース
【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート
F1

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート

1時間
話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ
F1

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ

1時間
アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

2時間
メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」
F1

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

2時間
ベッテル、アップグレードされたマシンに好感触「今季これまでで最高の金曜日」
F1

ベッテル、アップグレードされたマシンに好感触「今季これまでで最高の金曜日」

3時間
最新のビデオ
Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test 01:00
F1
2021/05/05

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ スペインGP
F1

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」 スペインGP
F1

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」 ポルトガルGP
F1

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

More from
マックス フェルスタッペン
フェルスタッペン、レッドブルによるメルセデスの”上級スタッフ引き抜き”にコメント「新たな挑戦を求めるのは普通」 スペインGP
F1

フェルスタッペン、レッドブルによるメルセデスの”上級スタッフ引き抜き”にコメント「新たな挑戦を求めるのは普通」

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す
F1

トラックリミットに泣いたフェルスタッペン、解決策に“グラベル”設置を推す

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、フェルスタッペンの”細かなミス”には懸念なし「限界に挑戦している時には仕方ない」

More from
レッドブル・ホンダ
レッドブル代表、メルセデスからの大量引き抜きの理由は”近いから”！？「英国には有能な人材が多い」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブル代表、メルセデスからの大量引き抜きの理由は”近いから”！？「英国には有能な人材が多い」

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」

レッドブル、ペレスの”ロングスティント”はハミルトン妨害ではなく「ファステストラップが狙いだった」 ポルトガルGP
F1

レッドブル、ペレスの”ロングスティント”はハミルトン妨害ではなく「ファステストラップが狙いだった」

Trending 今日

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート
F1 F1

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」
F1 F1

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1 F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」
F1 F1

レッドブルのペレス、無理に自分好みのマシンにはしない？「フェルスタッペンと方向性を変えてもしょうがない」

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ
F1 F1

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる
F1 F1

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1 F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

【F1動画】第4戦スペインGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト
F1 F1

【F1動画】第4戦スペインGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト

最新ニュース

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート
F1 F1

【F1メカ解説】”走り慣れた”バルセロナに登場した、各チームのアップデート

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ
F1 F1

話題に事欠かないトラックリミット、スペインGPでF1CEOとチーム代表が話し合いへ

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1 F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」
F1 F1

メルセデス、勝負強さの秘密はPUにアリ？　フェルスタッペン「”発電量”はホンダよりも少し優れている」

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.