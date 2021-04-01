\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306b\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u3078\u79fb\u7c4d\u3057\u305f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q2\u3092\u7a81\u7834\u3067\u304d\u305a11\u756a\u624b\u306b\u6c88\u307f\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f37\u3044\u3089\u308c\u305f\u304c\u30015\u4f4d\u307e\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u3066\u307f\u305b\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u79fb\u7c4d\u5f8c\u306e\u521d\u6226\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u307e\u305a\u307e\u305a\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3082\u8a00\u3048\u305d\u3046\u3060\u304c\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u9069\u5fdc\u9762\u3067\u306f\u3088\u308a\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30e2\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30b9\u30dd\u30fc\u30c4\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d8\u30eb\u30e0\u30fc\u30c8\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b3\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u306e\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u3067\u306f\u30bf\u30fc\u30f31\u3092\u7b46\u982d\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u90e8\u5206\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u30cd\u30ac\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3060\u3063\u305f\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3042\u308b\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3075\u305f\u3064\u3067\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u98a8\u5411\u304d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u30011\u5468\u306b\u61f8\u3051\u305f\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306b\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u306e\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u98a8\u5411\u304d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306f\u305a\u3063\u3068\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u9032\u6b69\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3053\u306b\u306f\u50d5\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u305f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u3042\u308b\u3002\u50d5\u306f\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3092\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u307e\u305a\u306f\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u304b\u3081\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304b\u3089\u305d\u3053\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u50d5\u304c\u89aa\u3057\u3093\u3067\u304d\u305f\u30e2\u30ce\u3068\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u7570\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u6642\u9593\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u307e\u305f\u6c7a\u52dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u30d4\u30c3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u306e\u633d\u56de\u3092\u8a66\u307f\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u306e\u529b\u5f37\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u52b1\u307e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u305d\u3053\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u5f37\u529b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u307e\u3060\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u884c\u3063\u3066\u306a\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u3082\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3042\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u8272\u3005\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304c\u7e8f\u307e\u3063\u305f\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5f37\u304f\u306a\u308c\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5805\u5b9f\u306b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u3051\u3070\u3068\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u611f\u3058\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u843d\u3061\u7740\u3044\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3058\u3083\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u6642\u9593\u3068\u306e\u6226\u3044\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u4e92\u3044\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u306f\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\uff08\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\uff09\u8d70\u884c\u8ddd\u96e2\u3092\u7a4d\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306e\u306f\u826f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002Q3\u3092\u9003\u3057\u305f\u70b9\u306f\u50d5\u3089\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u9045\u3089\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3051\u3069\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3053\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u6b8b\u5ff5\u3060\u3002\u4e88\u9078\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3044\u308d\u3093\u306a\u4e8b\u304c1\u5468\u3054\u3068\u306b\u30ab\u30c1\u30c3\u3068\u306f\u307e\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306a\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4e00\u756a\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u8d70\u884c\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u7a4d\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\n 