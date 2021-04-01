F1
ジュリアーノ・アレジ、トムスの手厚いサポートに感激。F1挑戦より日本でのキャリア継続に意欲
F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル初戦で見事な挽回5位も満足遠く。「もっとクルマに適応しないと」

執筆:

セルジオ・ペレスは開幕戦バーレーンGPを終えて、レッドブルのマシンに適応するためにドライビングスタイルを調整する必要があると語った。

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブル初戦で見事な挽回5位も満足遠く。「もっとクルマに適応しないと」

　2021年シーズンにレッドブルへ移籍したセルジオ・ペレス。彼は開幕戦バーレーンGPでは予選Q2を突破できず11番手に沈み、さらにフォーメーションラップで発生したトラブルによってピットレーンスタートを強いられたが、5位まで追い上げてレースを終えてみせた。

　移籍後の初戦としてはまずまずの結果とも言えそうだが、ペレスとしては適応面ではよりマシンにドライビングスタイルを合わせていくことが必要だと認識しているようだ。

　なおレッドブルのモータースポーツアドバイザーであるヘルムート・マルコは、バーレーンでのペレスの予選に関して、チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンとの比較ではターン1を筆頭にいくつかの部分で失っている部分があると指摘している。

「ネガティブだった点として、あるコーナーふたつでタイムを失っていたところがある」

　ペレスはそう語っている。

「でもここでは風向きの変化があって、1周に懸けたアタックをするときに進歩を果たすのは簡単じゃなかった」

「風向きの変化はずっとあったけど、それでも僕らは進歩してきたことが分かる」

「そこには僕のマシンのドライビング方法に関連した特定の問題がいくつかある。僕はマシンに対して自分のドライビングスタイルを合わせる必要があるんだ」

「まずはクルマが必要としているドライビングをしているかどうかを確かめないといけない。それからそこに取り組む必要がある。でもこれまでに僕が親しんできたモノとはかなり異なっているから時間は必要だろう」

　また決勝レースでピットレーンスタートからの挽回を試みたことに関しては、彼はその力強いパフォーマンスに励まされたと語っている。

「そこはポジティブだった。間違いない。レースペースは強力だったんだ。でもまだ上手く行ってないモノもたくさんある」

「僕としては色々なものが纏まった瞬間に、僕らはもっと強くなれるだろうと思っている」

「堅実に、そしてペースを上げていけばとても良い感じになるだろう」

「レースは決して落ち着いたものじゃなかった。失っているラップもあったし、その点では時間との戦いだ。でもクルマを理解することを楽しんでいたし、より互いのことを理解し始めたように感じている。だからその点では満足しているよ」

「（レースで）走行距離を積むことができたのは良かった。Q3を逃した点は僕らの進歩を遅らせているけどね」

「そこは本当に残念だ。予選を最大限の結果とすることができなかった。でもいろんな事が1周ごとにカチッとはまり始めたところなんだ。そして一番重要なのは走行経験を積むことができたということだ」

 

ジュリアーノ・アレジ、トムスの手厚いサポートに感激。F1挑戦より日本でのキャリア継続に意欲

ジュリアーノ・アレジ、トムスの手厚いサポートに感激。F1挑戦より日本でのキャリア継続に意欲
F1
セルジオ ペレス
レッドブル・ホンダ
Adam Cooper

