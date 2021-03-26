\u3000\u4eca\u5b63\u304b\u3089\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5185\u306e\u201d\u5168\u958b\u201d\u306e\u59ff\u52e2\u306b\u611f\u9298\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\nRead \u5316\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3075\u305f\u308a\u3068\u3082\u3001\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u3060\u3051\u3001F1\u3067\u6226\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u3001\u50d5\u304c\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u5171\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9858\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\u3000\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306e\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u826f\u3044\u30e2\u30ce\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30c1\u30a7\u30b3\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30b3\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306f\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306f\u5168\u3066\u304c\u3068\u3066\u3082\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u9032\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3075\u305f\u308a\u304c\u5171\u306b\u540c\u3058\u65b9\u5411\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u2026\u2026\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3044\u306d\uff01\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u3060\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3001\u5225\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u5f7c\u306e\u8003\u3048\u3092\u805e\u304f\u306e\u3082\u3044\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u5225\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u3067\u898b\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u6642\u3067\u3082\u3044\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u6bce\u9031\u672b\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u306b\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306e\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3092\u9858\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n 