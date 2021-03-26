F1
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
F1 / ニュース

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」

執筆:

今季レッドブル・ホンダに新加入したセルジオ・ペレスは、全てを限界まで引き上げるレッドブルの”全開”の姿勢に感銘を受けていると語る。

レッドブルF1は”常に全開”。ペレス、チームの姿勢に感銘「彼らは何でも限界までやるんだ」

　今季からレッドブル・ホンダに加わったセルジオ・ペレスは、レッドブルのチーム内の”全開”の姿勢に感銘を受けていると語る。

Read Also:

　ペレスはマックス・フェルスタッペンのチームメイトとして、今季レッドブルのマシンRB16Bを走らせる。

　F1は2014年以来、メルセデスが圧倒的な強さを発揮して7年連続のダブルタイトルを獲得中。そのためレッドブルは、メルセデスによる8連覇を阻止するべく、チーム全体の力を高めるために、アレクサンダー・アルボンの後任にペレスを指名した。

　その新加入のペレスは、まだレッドブルとは数ヵ月しか共に働いていないにも関わらず、いくつかの特徴に感銘を受けたと語る。

「チーム内の人は、”レーサー”ばかりなんだ」

　ペレスはそう語った。

「チーム内の誰もがレーサーなんだ。とても良い雰囲気だよ。それは全て勝つためだ。精神的なモノ、そして集中力がとても違うんだ。すぐにそれに気付いたよ」

「彼らはピットストップであろうと、会議であろうと、パフォーマンスに関連するものであろうと、あらゆることを限界まで行なう。彼らはただ、全開でそれに取り組むんだ。そのことは、とても印象的だった」

「もちろん、まだ僕が慣れていない部分もあるけど、改善することができると思う。つまり、共に成長していくということで、それはチームにも影響を与えることになる」

　ペレスのチームメイトであるフェルスタッペンは、タイトル争いの有力候補と目されている存在であり、ここ数年チームメイトを圧倒してきた。ペレスにとっても当然容易に太刀打ちできる相手ではないが、それでもフェルスタッペンを倒すというのは、彼の目標のひとつになる。

　しかしペレスはそれ以上に、レッドブルが前進するのを手助けし、メルセデスを打ち負かすことが最も重要であると語る。

「基本的に、僕はマックスに勝ちたいし、マックスも僕のことを打ち負かしたいと思っているだろう。しかしそれは、チームにとっても利益になる」

　そうペレスは説明する。

「僕らはチームを前進させたいと思っている。でも僕らの間で競争が激化すれば、それはチームにとっても良いことだと思う」

「僕らはふたりとも、成熟したドライバーだと思う。そして僕らは、その状況に対処するのに十分なだけ、F1で戦ってきた。今は、僕がマックスにプレッシャーをかけることができ、共に成長して、チームを前進させていけることを願っている」

　フェルスタッペンは、ペレスの豊富な経験は、チームはもちろん自身にとっても良いモノになると感じているようだ。

「チェコのことは、もう何年も知っている。でももちろん、チームメイトになって初めて、チェコがどのように仕事に取り組むのか、それについてよりよく知ることができた」

　そうフェルスタッペンは語る。

「これまでのところは全てがとてもスムーズに進んでいる。フィードバックについては、ふたりが共に同じ方向に向かっている……それが正しい方向だといいね！」

「でもとにかく、すべてがスムーズだ。もちろん、彼のこれまでの経験、別のチームで手にしてきた彼の考えを聞くのもいいことだ。そういう別の視点で見るのは、どんな時でもいいことだよ」

「僕はチームとして、多くのポイントを獲得し、毎週末メルセデスに、本当の意味でのプレッシャーをかけることができるのを願っている」

 

Read Also:

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

