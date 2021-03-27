F1
バーレーンGP
28 3月
FP3 まで
02 時間
:
57
:
48
中国GP
08 4月
Canceled
エミリア・ロマーニャGP
16 4月
次のセッションまで……
19 days
ポルトガルGP
30 4月
次のセッションまで……
33 days
スペインGP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
39 days
モナコGP
チケット
20 5月
次のセッションまで……
53 days
アゼルバイジャンGP
03 6月
次のセッションまで……
67 days
カナダGP
チケット
10 6月
次のセッションまで……
74 days
フランスGP
チケット
24 6月
次のセッションまで……
88 days
オーストリアGP
チケット
01 7月
次のセッションまで……
95 days
イギリスGP
チケット
15 7月
次のセッションまで……
109 days
ハンガリーGP
チケット
29 7月
次のセッションまで……
123 days
ベルギーGP
チケット
26 8月
次のセッションまで……
151 days
オランダGP
チケット
02 9月
次のセッションまで……
158 days
イタリアGP
チケット
09 9月
次のセッションまで……
165 days
ロシアGP
チケット
23 9月
次のセッションまで……
179 days
シンガポールGP
チケット
30 9月
次のセッションまで……
186 days
日本GP
チケット
07 10月
次のセッションまで……
193 days
アメリカGP
チケット
21 10月
次のセッションまで……
207 days
メキシコGP
チケット
28 10月
次のセッションまで……
214 days
ブラジルGP
05 11月
次のセッションまで……
222 days
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
238 days
サウジアラビアGP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
250 days
アブダビGP
チケット
12 12月
次のセッションまで……
259 days
アルファタウリF1代表、角田裕毅の"初日"に満足「この学びを続けていけば、F1での成功が待っている」
F1 / バーレーンGP / 速報ニュース

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

執筆:

レッドブルのセルジオ・ペレスはバーレーンGP初日、チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンに差をつけられたが、まだクルマを思うように扱えていないと語った。

ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

　2021年シーズンのF1開幕戦バーレーンGP初日、2度のフリー走行でトップタイムを記録したのはレッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペンだったが、そのチームメイトであるセルジオ・ペレスはFP1で6番手、FP2で10番手。どちらもフェルスタッペンに0.6秒以上の差をつけられている。

Read Also:

　レッドブルに加わって初めてのグランプリ初日を振り返ったペレスは、1周のアタックラップに関してはまだマシンと完全に一体化できていないと明かしたが、ロングランでは遥かに快適に感じることができているという。

「まとめると、ショートランではまだやるべきことがある。1周のアタックでは、まだクルマを手中に収められている感じがないんだ」

　そうペレスはバーレーンGP初日について語った。

「でもロングランは快適に走れるようになったし、ペースも良い。それはポジティブだ。パフォーマンスの面ではまだ課題があり、ソフトタイヤに関してももう少し改善できると思う」

「改善点はあるけど、マシンのパフォーマンスやペースも良い。予選は僅差の戦いになるはずなので、正しい方向性で作業をして、良いシーズンのスタートを切れたらと思う」

　昨シーズンはレーシングポイントでF1キャリア初優勝を挙げ、アレクサンダー・アルボンに代わってレッドブルに加わったペレス。チームがメルセデスと戦う上で、彼の存在は非常に重要になってくる。

　ペレスがフェルスタッペンに匹敵する速さを見せることができるのか。それも、バーレーンGPの予選で注目に値するトピックのひとつだと言えるだろう。

Read Also:

