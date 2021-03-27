ペレス、1周のアタックに課題残す「まだレッドブルのクルマを完全にモノに出来ていない」

\u30002021\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306eF1\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u521d\u65e5\u30012\u5ea6\u306e\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306fFP1\u30676\u756a\u624b\u3001FP2\u306710\u756a\u624b\u3002\u3069\u3061\u3089\u3082\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b0.6\u79d2\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u5dee\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u3010F1\u52d5\u753b\u3011\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u8d70\u884c2\u56de\u76ee\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\n\n\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u3066\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u30d7\u30ea\u521d\u65e5\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u3063\u305f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30011\u5468\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u307e\u3060\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u4e00\u4f53\u5316\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u9065\u304b\u306b\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300c\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u3084\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u30021\u5468\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u306f\u3001\u307e\u3060\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u624b\u4e2d\u306b\u53ce\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u611f\u3058\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u521d\u65e5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u30ed\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30f3\u306f\u5feb\u9069\u306b\u8d70\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3057\u3001\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30dd\u30b8\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3060\u3002\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30bf\u30a4\u30e4\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3082\u3046\u5c11\u3057\u6539\u5584\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u6539\u5584\u70b9\u306f\u3042\u308b\u3051\u3069\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3084\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u826f\u3044\u3002\u4e88\u9078\u306f\u50c5\u5dee\u306e\u6226\u3044\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306f\u305a\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3067\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5207\u308c\u305f\u3089\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n\u3000\u6628\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306f\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3067F1\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u521d\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3001\u30a2\u30ec\u30af\u30b5\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30eb\u30dc\u30f3\u306b\u4ee3\u308f\u3063\u3066\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u3063\u305f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3068\u6226\u3046\u4e0a\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u5b58\u5728\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u306b\u5339\u6575\u3059\u308b\u901f\u3055\u3092\u898b\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3082\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u306e\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u6ce8\u76ee\u306b\u5024\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30fb\u30db\u30f3\u30c0\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30da\u30f3\u3001\u958b\u5e55\u6226\u521d\u65e5\u3092\u5236\u5727\u300c\u4e88\u9078\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u300d\n\u30db\u30f3\u30c0F1\u7530\u8fba\u8c4a\u6cbbTD\u300c\u9806\u8abf\u306a1\u65e5\u3002\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3067\u81e8\u3080\u300d\uff5cF1\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u91d1\u66dc\u65e5\n\u89d2\u7530\u88d5\u6bc5\u3001F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u6226\u521d\u65e5\u306f7\u756a\u624b\u300c\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u4e88\u9078Q3\u306b\u9032\u3080\u3053\u3068\u300d\n\u30e1\u30eb\u30bb\u30c7\u30b9\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u6642\u3088\u308a\u6539\u5584\u3082\u4e0d\u5b89\u5b9a\u306a\u30ea\u30e4\u3092\u61f8\u5ff5\u300c\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30eb\u3068\u306e\u30c9\u30c3\u30b0\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\n\u30eb\u30af\u30ec\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u65b0\u8eca\u306e\u30dd\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u306b\u9a5a\u304d\u300c\u3053\u3053\u307e\u3067\u901f\u3044\u3068\u306f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\n