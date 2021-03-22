F1
F1
R
F1
Spanish GP
チケット
06 5月
次のセッションまで……
44 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Australian GP
チケット
21 11月
Race まで
244 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
R
F1
Saudi Arabia GP
チケット
03 12月
次のセッションまで……
255 days
全てのスケジュールを見る
全て見る:
スケジュール リザルト スタンディング
チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケットを購入 ストア

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケットを購入 ストア
/ 2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」

執筆:
, Grand prix editor

セルジオ・ペレスは、新たに加入したレッドブルに完全に慣れるためには、5レースが必要だと考えており、忍耐強く戦わなければならないと話した。

ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」

　セルジオ・ペレスは、レーシングポイントからレッドブルに移籍し、新天地でF1の2021年シーズンに臨むが、チームやマシンに完全に馴染むためには5レースほど必要だと語った。

　バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストでは、レッドブルの一員として初めて公の場に登場したペレス。今季のテストはわずか3日間だったことから、ペレスは計1日半のドライブで、新しいチームとマシンに慣れるための作業を行なった。

　チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンが3セッションで203周を走り総合トップタイムを記録、ペレスは166周を走って総合8番手タイムを残してテストを終えている。

Read Also:

　ペレスは、新しいマシンを学ぶ上でプレシーズンが短かったことを強調した。

「あまり時間がなかった。僕のキャリアの中でも最も短いプレシーズンだったと思う」

「クルマの性能を最大限に引き出すためには、まだたくさんのことを学ばなければならない。僕にできることは、我慢してシーズン序盤のレースに臨むことだ」

「チームの中でも、もっと上手くやっていくつもりだ。今はただ我慢して、エンジニアたちと一緒に懸命に作業を続けるしかない」

　新しいマシンに完全に慣れるにはどれくらいの時間が必要だと思うかと訊かれたペレスは、5レース前後だと答えた。現時点で、今シーズンの第5戦はモナコGPとなっている。

「難しいけど、レースを5回終えて様々なレースや様々なコンディションを経験すれば、クルマやチームのことをより良く理解できるようになる」

「ちゃんとしたレースを5回も戦えば十分なはずだ」

　レッドブルは昨年マシンであるRB16は、空力的に不安定なところがあり特にシーズン序盤は苦戦したものの、2021年のRB16Bでは問題が改善されたようだ。

　フェルスタッペンはRB16Bが予測可能なマシンだと評しており、ペレスもそのポテンシャルに満足しているようだ。

「バーレーンでは、強い風が吹く難しいコンディションでドライブしてきた」

「マシンの状態には満足しているし、良いポテンシャルがあると思う。改良するために注力すべきエリアはある。でも、全体的にはポジティブだよ」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント
2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望

前の記事

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
ドライバー セルジオ ペレス
チーム レッドブル・ホンダ
執筆者 Luke Smith

Trending

1
F1

青いフェラーリに黄＆白のマクラーレン？　記憶に残るF1特別カラーリング10選

2019/10/22
2
MotoGP

エスパルガロ「ホンダへの適応具合には僕も驚き」テスト前には“お手本”のマルケス不在にプレッシャーも

18時間
3
F1

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望

3時間
4
WRC

ハイブリッド時代の到来が迫るWRC。2023年以降に新たなメーカーが参入する可能性も？

17時間
5
F1

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

17時間
最新ニュース
ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」
F1

ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」

7分
2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望
F1

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望

3時間
ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」
F1

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」

4時間
F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能
F1

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能

15時間
フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず
F1

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

17時間
最新のビデオ
Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動 01:01
F1
2021/02/13

フェラーリ、2021年のF1マシン『SF21』を初始動

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！ 07:57
F1
2021/02/05

【F1動画】マクラーレン、ダニエル・リカルドのシート合わせ、その舞台裏を公開！

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」
F1 / 速報ニュース

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

F1王者ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別撲滅＆多様性推進のため「今年は行動が必要」と主張
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1王者ルイス・ハミルトン、人種差別撲滅＆多様性推進のため「今年は行動が必要」と主張

More from
セルジオ ペレス
セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る
F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレスとサインツJr.、バーレーン政府が提供するコロナワクチン接種を受けたと明かす

F1に”リスキー”なスプリントレースは必要か？　フェルスタッペン「決勝が面白くなれば不要」
F1 / 速報ニュース

F1に”リスキー”なスプリントレースは必要か？　フェルスタッペン「決勝が面白くなれば不要」

More from
レッドブル・ホンダ
レッドブル・ホンダ「チーム史上最高のテスト」と自賛。しかし最有力はメルセデスと警戒を怠らず
F1 / 速報ニュース

レッドブル・ホンダ「チーム史上最高のテスト」と自賛。しかし最有力はメルセデスと警戒を怠らず

メルセデスF1、開幕まで粉骨砕身の日々？「データ上ではレッドブルに及ばない」 Bahrain March testing
F1 / 速報ニュース

メルセデスF1、開幕まで粉骨砕身の日々？「データ上ではレッドブルに及ばない」

フェルスタッペン、“キャリアベスト”のテストでも「何の保証にもならない」と超冷静
F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、“キャリアベスト”のテストでも「何の保証にもならない」と超冷静

Trending 今日

青いフェラーリに黄＆白のマクラーレン？　記憶に残るF1特別カラーリング10選
F1 F1 / 特集

青いフェラーリに黄＆白のマクラーレン？　記憶に残るF1特別カラーリング10選

エスパルガロ「ホンダへの適応具合には僕も驚き」テスト前には“お手本”のマルケス不在にプレッシャーも
MotoGP MotoGP / 速報ニュース

エスパルガロ「ホンダへの適応具合には僕も驚き」テスト前には“お手本”のマルケス不在にプレッシャーも

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望

ハイブリッド時代の到来が迫るWRC。2023年以降に新たなメーカーが参入する可能性も？
WRC WRC / ニュース

ハイブリッド時代の到来が迫るWRC。2023年以降に新たなメーカーが参入する可能性も？

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

フェルスタッペン、”わざとパワーを抑えた”メルセデスへの警戒解かず

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」
MotoGP MotoGP / ニュース

ミラーの“特殊な”乗り方はコピーできない？　新人マリーニ「ヤマハのように曲がっている」

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能

全日本ラリー”無観客”の新城で開幕。荒天の中、新井親子1-2を決める
全日本ラリー選手権 全日本ラリー選手権 / レースレポート

全日本ラリー”無観客”の新城で開幕。荒天の中、新井親子1-2を決める

最新ニュース

ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

2022年に規則大幅変更のF1、3日間のテストではとても足りない？　チーム代表は日数増加を希望

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

ラッセル、メルセデス代役出走で掴んだ確かな自信。「あの経験から多くのことを学んだ」

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能
F1 F1 / 速報ニュース

F1の新車がギリギリまで隠されるのは「当然のこと」とチーム関係者。現代では数週間でコピー可能

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.