ペレス、レッドブルに完全に馴染むには”5レース必要”？「シーズン序盤は我慢がいる」

セルジオ・ペレスは、レーシングポイントからレッドブルに移籍し、新天地でF1の2021年シーズンに臨むが、チームやマシンに完全に馴染むためには5レースほど必要だと語った。
　バーレーンで行なわれたプレシーズンテストでは、レッドブルの一員として初めて公の場に登場したペレス。今季のテストはわずか3日間だったことから、ペレスは計1日半のドライブで、新しいチームとマシンに慣れるための作業を行なった。
　チームメイトのマックス・フェルスタッペンが3セッションで203周を走り総合トップタイムを記録、ペレスは166周を走って総合8番手タイムを残してテストを終えている。 ペレスはレッドブルF1の"暴れ牛"を飼い慣らせるか？「みんなが適応に苦しむ理由が分かった」


　ペレスは、新しいマシンを学ぶ上でプレシーズンが短かったことを強調した。
「あまり時間がなかった。僕のキャリアの中でも最も短いプレシーズンだったと思う」
「クルマの性能を最大限に引き出すためには、まだたくさんのことを学ばなければならない。僕にできることは、我慢してシーズン序盤のレースに臨むことだ」
「チームの中でも、もっと上手くやっていくつもりだ。今はただ我慢して、エンジニアたちと一緒に懸命に作業を続けるしかない」
　新しいマシンに完全に慣れるにはどれくらいの時間が必要だと思うかと訊かれたペレスは、5レース前後だと答えた。現時点で、今シーズンの第5戦はモナコGPとなっている。
「難しいけど、レースを5回終えて様々なレースや様々なコンディションを経験すれば、クルマやチームのことをより良く理解できるようになる」
「ちゃんとしたレースを5回も戦えば十分なはずだ」
　レッドブルは昨年マシンであるRB16は、空力的に不安定なところがあり特にシーズン序盤は苦戦したものの、2021年のRB16Bでは問題が改善されたようだ。
　フェルスタッペンはRB16Bが予測可能なマシンだと評しており、ペレスもそのポテンシャルに満足しているようだ。
「バーレーンでは、強い風が吹く難しいコンディションでドライブしてきた」
「マシンの状態には満足しているし、良いポテンシャルがあると思う。改良するために注力すべきエリアはある。でも、全体的にはポジティブだよ」 