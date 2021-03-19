F1
シルバーストン・サーキット、新型コロナウイルスと戦う労働者をF1とMotoGPへ招待へ
F1 / 速報ニュース

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

執筆:
, Grand prix editor
協力:
Oleg Karpov

レッドブルのセルジオ・ペレスは、15年前にレッドブルジュニアのテストを受けた際に“追い出された”ことがあると振り返った。

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

　昨年はF1サクヒールGPで優勝してランキング4位になるなど、飛躍のシーズンとなったセルジオ・ペレス。彼は同年限りでレーシングポイント（現アストンマーチン）を追われることとなったが、前述の活躍が認められ2021年のレッドブルのシートを獲得した。

Read Also:

　レッドブルが自前の育成ドライバー以外と契約するケースは異例中の異例。彼らが最後に“外部”からドライバーを獲得したのは、2007年のマーク・ウェーバーまで遡る。

　ペレスはザウバーに所属していた2012年まで、フェラーリの若手ドライバープログラムの一員であった。しかし彼はF3時代に、レッドブルジュニアチームを取り仕切るヘルムート・マルコとレッドブルジュニア加入について話し合い、実際にテストにも参加していたことを明かした。

「2007年にテストに誘われたんだ。でも上手くいかなかったよ」

　F1の公式ポッドキャスト『Beyond the Grid』の中で、ペレスはそう語った。

「シートに問題があって、僕の膝がステアリングに当たってしまい、上手くターンインできなかった。だから僕はかなり遅かった。シートの問題は解決できると思っていたんだけど……」

「戻ってみると、僕はすぐに追い出されてしまった。もうチャンスはなかった」

「僕は遅すぎたんだ。ラップタイムが全て……だから僕は蹴落とされた。確か2007年か2006年だった」

「そして僕はF3に参戦した。レッドブルのドライバーとも争っていたけど、僕は選手権のトップに立っていた。ヘルムートにシルバーストンで会ったから『元気にしてる？』と声をかけたよ」

「『我々は君を倒す』と言っていた。だから『楽しんでね、ヘルムート』と返したんだ」

　ペレスは母国メキシコの通信企業テルメックスの支援を受けながら、GP2（現FIA F2）にステップアップ。2009年にはレッドブルのチーム代表であるクリスチャン・ホーナーが創設したアーデンに所属していた。

　ペレス曰く、この年ホーナーとは次のような会話をしたという。

「GP2の時にもそういう話があった。クリスチャンと一緒に戦った最初の年だ」

「シルバーストンで良いレースをした後、彼が僕のところに来てこう言った。『やあ、最近何しているんだ？』などどね」

「そして彼は『君はよくやっているが、君には自分のドライバープログラムがあるから、私のことは必要なさそうだな』と言った。それが記憶にある最後の会話だ」

Sergio Perez crosses the line to take victory

Sergio Perez crosses the line to take victory

Photo by: GP2 Series Media Service

　ペレスは2010年にGP2でランキング2位を獲得した後、フェラーリ・ドライバー・アカデミーに加入。2011年にザウバーからF1にデビューした。

　レッドブルのドライバープログラムに加入しなかったことが、最終的に良い方に作用したかどうかを尋ねられたペレスは、それを推測することは難しいと語った。

「（レッドブルジュニアに加入していたら）どんなことがあったのか、どんなチャンスがあったのか、それは誰にも分からない」とペレス。

「もちろんジュニアプログラムに入ることは間違いなく助けになる。でも、僕にチャンスをくれたマテシッツ（ディートリッヒ・マテシッツ／レッドブル創業者）、ヘルムート、クリスチャン、エイドリアン（ニューウェイ／レッドブル技術責任者）など、レッドブルファミリー全員にお礼を言わないといけない」

「彼らは結果を求めている。これまで誰もトップレベルのマシンで走るチャンスをくれなかった。今こそ自分の力を発揮しないといけない」

 

Read Also:

前の記事

シルバーストン・サーキット、新型コロナウイルスと戦う労働者をF1とMotoGPへ招待へ
F1

セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

2時間
F1

シルバーストン・サーキット、新型コロナウイルスと戦う労働者をF1とMotoGPへ招待へ

2時間
F1

テストで新車W12に“不安定さ”露出のメルセデス、すぐに解決策は出ない？

3時間
F1

ストロール、F1王者ベッテルの経験値を肌で実感「彼のフィードバックは的確」

7時間
F1

角田裕毅、アルファタウリAT02を“乗りやすいマシン”と評価。開幕戦では「ミスを恐れず全力で」

19時間
