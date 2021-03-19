セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

昨年はF1サクヒールGPで優勝してランキング4位になるなど、飛躍のシーズンとなったセルジオ・ペレス。彼は同年限りでレーシングポイント（現アストンマーチン）を追われることとなったが、前述の活躍が認められ2021年のレッドブルのシートを獲得した。

レッドブルが自前の育成ドライバー以外と契約するケースは異例中の異例。彼らが最後に“外部”からドライバーを獲得したのは、2007年のマーク・ウェーバーまで遡る。

ペレスはザウバーに所属していた2012年まで、フェラーリの若手ドライバープログラムの一員であった。しかし彼はF3時代に、レッドブルジュニアチームを取り仕切るヘルムート・マルコとレッドブルジュニア加入について話し合い、実際にテストにも参加していたことを明かした。

「2007年にテストに誘われたんだ。でも上手くいかなかったよ」

F1の公式ポッドキャスト『Beyond the Grid』の中で、ペレスはそう語った。

「シートに問題があって、僕の膝がステアリングに当たってしまい、上手くターンインできなかった。だから僕はかなり遅かった。シートの問題は解決できると思っていたんだけど……」

「戻ってみると、僕はすぐに追い出されてしまった。もうチャンスはなかった」

「僕は遅すぎたんだ。ラップタイムが全て……だから僕は蹴落とされた。確か2007年か2006年だった」

「そして僕はF3に参戦した。レッドブルのドライバーとも争っていたけど、僕は選手権のトップに立っていた。ヘルムートにシルバーストンで会ったから『元気にしてる？』と声をかけたよ」

「『我々は君を倒す』と言っていた。だから『楽しんでね、ヘルムート』と返したんだ」

ペレスは母国メキシコの通信企業テルメックスの支援を受けながら、GP2（現FIA F2）にステップアップ。2009年にはレッドブルのチーム代表であるクリスチャン・ホーナーが創設したアーデンに所属していた。

ペレス曰く、この年ホーナーとは次のような会話をしたという。

「GP2の時にもそういう話があった。クリスチャンと一緒に戦った最初の年だ」

「シルバーストンで良いレースをした後、彼が僕のところに来てこう言った。『やあ、最近何しているんだ？』などどね」

「そして彼は『君はよくやっているが、君には自分のドライバープログラムがあるから、私のことは必要なさそうだな』と言った。それが記憶にある最後の会話だ」

Sergio Perez crosses the line to take victory

Photo by: GP2 Series Media Service