セルジオ・ペレス、レッドブルジュニア選考で“蹴落とされた”苦い思い出を振り返る

\u3000\u6628\u5e74\u306fF1\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\u3067\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u3066\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b04\u4f4d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u98db\u8e8d\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u540c\u5e74\u9650\u308a\u3067\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\u73fe\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u30de\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\uff09\u3092\u8ffd\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u524d\u8ff0\u306e\u6d3b\u8e8d\u304c\u8a8d\u3081\u3089\u308c2021\u5e74\u306e\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30ebF1\u306e\u201d\u80b2\u6210\u5916\u201d\u30bb\u30eb\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u8d77\u7528\u306f\u300c\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u6c7a\u65ad\u300d\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u8a9e\u308b\n\n\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u81ea\u524d\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u4ee5\u5916\u3068\u5951\u7d04\u3059\u308b\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u7570\u4f8b\u4e2d\u306e\u7570\u4f8b\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u201c\u5916\u90e8\u201d\u304b\u3089\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u30012007\u5e74\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u307e\u3067\u9061\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u30b6\u30a6\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f2012\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u306e\u82e5\u624b\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5f7c\u306fF3\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u4ed5\u5207\u308b\u30d8\u30eb\u30e0\u30fc\u30c8\u30fb\u30de\u30eb\u30b3\u3068\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u52a0\u5165\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3057\u5408\u3044\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u3082\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c2007\u5e74\u306b\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u8a98\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u3067\u3082\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u3000F1\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u30ad\u30e3\u30b9\u30c8\u300eBeyond Grid\u300f\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u305d\u3046\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u50d5\u306e\u819d\u304c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u5f53\u305f\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u3001\u4e0a\u624b\u304f\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u50d5\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u9045\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u89e3\u6c7a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3051\u3069\u2026\u2026\u300d\n\u300c\u623b\u3063\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3082\u3046\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u50d5\u306f\u9045\u3059\u304e\u305f\u3093\u3060\u3002\u30e9\u30c3\u30d7\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u304c\u5168\u3066\u2026\u2026\u3060\u304b\u3089\u50d5\u306f\u8e74\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u78ba\u304b2007\u5e74\u304b2006\u5e74\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u50d5\u306fF3\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3082\u4e89\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u50d5\u306f\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u7acb\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30d8\u30eb\u30e0\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u3067\u4f1a\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u300e\u5143\u6c17\u306b\u3057\u3066\u308b\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u58f0\u3092\u304b\u3051\u305f\u3088\u300d\n\u300c\u300e\u6211\u3005\u306f\u541b\u3092\u5012\u3059\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u300e\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u306d\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30e0\u30fc\u30c8\u300f\u3068\u8fd4\u3057\u305f\u3093\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u6bcd\u56fd\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u306e\u901a\u4fe1\u4f01\u696d\u30c6\u30eb\u30e1\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001GP2\uff08\u73feFIA F2\uff09\u306b\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30022009\u5e74\u306b\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u4ee3\u8868\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u5275\u8a2d\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3\u306b\u6240\u5c5e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u66f0\u304f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5e74\u30db\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3068\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f1a\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\u300cGP2\u306e\u6642\u306b\u3082\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u8a71\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u6226\u3063\u305f\u6700\u521d\u306e\u5e74\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u30b7\u30eb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u3067\u826f\u3044\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u5f7c\u304c\u50d5\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306b\u6765\u3066\u3053\u3046\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300e\u3084\u3042\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u4f55\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3093\u3060\uff1f\u300f\u306a\u3069\u3069\u306d\u300d\n\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u306f\u300e\u541b\u306f\u3088\u304f\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u541b\u306b\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3001\u79c1\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3055\u305d\u3046\u3060\u306a\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u8a18\u61b6\u306b\u3042\u308b\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u4f1a\u8a71\u3060\u300d\n\nSergio Perez crosses the line to take victory\nPhoto by: GP2 Series Media Service\n\n\u3000\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f2010\u5e74\u306bGP2\u3067\u30e9\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b02\u4f4d\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30e9\u30fc\u30ea\u30fb\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30fb\u30a2\u30ab\u30c7\u30df\u30fc\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u30022011\u5e74\u306b\u30b6\u30a6\u30d0\u30fc\u304b\u3089F1\u306b\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u826f\u3044\u65b9\u306b\u4f5c\u7528\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u5c0b\u306d\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u63a8\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\uff08\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u52a0\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\uff09\u3069\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8ab0\u306b\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30da\u30ec\u30b9\u3002\n\u300c\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3067\u3082\u3001\u50d5\u306b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u304f\u308c\u305f\u30de\u30c6\u30b7\u30c3\u30c4\uff08\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u30c8\u30ea\u30c3\u30d2\u30fb\u30de\u30c6\u30b7\u30c3\u30c4\uff0f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u5275\u696d\u8005\uff09\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30e0\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u3001\u30a8\u30a4\u30c9\u30ea\u30a2\u30f3\uff08\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\uff0f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff09\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30df\u30ea\u30fc\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u304a\u793c\u3092\u8a00\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u8ab0\u3082\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3067\u8d70\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u304f\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u3053\u305d\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u300d\n 