ハースF1、ピエトロ・フィッティパルディをテスト兼リザーブドライバーに継続起用

\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9F1\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u517c\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u30662021\u5e74\u3082\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u30fb\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300024\u6b73\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e7412\u6708\u306e\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3GP\u3067\u306e\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3067\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u30ed\u30de\u30f3\u30fb\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u306e\u4ee3\u5f79\u3068\u3057\u3066F1\u30c7\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3002\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\u306717\u4f4d\u3001\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3GP\u306719\u4f4d\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u3001\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u4e00\u65b0\u3057\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30cf\u30fc\u3068\u30cb\u30ad\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30de\u30bc\u30d4\u30f3\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30ad\u30fc\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3002\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u306f\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u6d3b\u52d5\u3068\u4e26\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3001F1\u3067\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u4ee5\u524d\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f2021\u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u5b9a\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u307e\u3060\u4f55\u3082\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nRead ハースに残ることになったことについて、フィッティパルディは次のように話した。
「ハースF1チームで3年目を迎えることができたことをとても嬉しく思っている」
「この機会を与えてくれたジーン(ハース/チームオーナー)とギュンター(シュタイナー/チーム代表)に感謝している。エンジニアたちと一緒に仕事をして2、3年になるが、ハースは大きな家族のように感じている。これからもチームと仕事ができることをとても嬉しく思っている」
「昨年は2レースに出場したことで、さらに多くの経験を積むことができた。その結果としてチームに貢献できると確信している。新しいシーズンを楽しみにしているし、ハースとの関係を継続し、3月のバーレーンで再び共にいれることに興奮している」
　2度のF1チャンピオンでインディ500を2度制しているエマーソン・フィッティパルディの孫であるピエトロは、2017年にフォーミュラ・ルノーV8 3.5\u3067\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u30022018\u5e74\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u3084\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u306b\u53c2\u6226\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u540c\u5e745\u6708\u306eWEC\u30b9\u30d1\u3067\u4e21\u8db3\u3092\u9aa8\u6298\u3059\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30df\u30e5\u30e9\u306e\u53c2\u6226\u306f1\u6226\u306e\u307f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ab\u30fc\u3078\u306f6\u6226\u306e\u307f\u306e\u53c2\u6226\u306b\u7559\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30cf\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30b7\u30e5\u30bf\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u30fb\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c6\u30a3\u30d1\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b09\u3057\u304f\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3084\u30ea\u30b6\u30fc\u30d6\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304d\u306a\u308a\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u30012020\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u305d\u308c\u304c\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u6e96\u5099\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u4e2d\u3067\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u3082\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u6211\u3005\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u3060\u3051\u306b\u3068\u3089\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5fcd\u8010\u5f37\u304f\u8d70\u3063\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\uff08\u30b5\u30af\u30d2\u30fc\u30ebGP\uff09\u3068\u30a2\u30d6\u30c0\u30d3\u3067\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u30d5\u30a3\u30cb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u307e\u3067\u6301\u3061\u5e30\u3063\u305f\u300d\n\u300c\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u306e\u5f7c\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3067\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u30d4\u30a8\u30c8\u30ed\u3068\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3057\u30011\u5e74\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8fce\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u697d\u3057\u307f\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\n\nRead 