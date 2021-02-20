F1
F1 / 速報ニュース

ハースF1、ピエトロ・フィッティパルディをテスト兼リザーブドライバーに継続起用

執筆:

ハースF1チームは、2021年もテスト兼リザーブドライバーとしてピエトロ・フィッティパルディを起用することを発表した。

シェア
コメント
ハースF1、ピエトロ・フィッティパルディをテスト兼リザーブドライバーに継続起用

　ハースF1チームは、テスト兼リザーブドライバーとして2021年もピエトロ・フィッティパルディを起用することを発表した。

　24歳のフィッティパルディは、昨年12月のバーレーンGPでの激しいクラッシュで負傷したロマン・グロージャンの代役としてF1デビュー。サクヒールGPで17位、アブダビGPで19位となっている。

　ハースは今季、ドライバーラインアップを一新し、ミック・シューマッハーとニキータ・マゼピンのルーキーコンビを起用。フィッティパルディはシートを得ることはできなかったが、彼は他のレース活動と並行して、F1での活動を続けていきたいと以前語っていた。彼は2021年の予定について、インディカーでの活動を検討しているが、まだ何も決まっていないという。

Read Also:

　ハースに残ることになったことについて、フィッティパルディは次のように話した。

「ハースF1チームで3年目を迎えることができたことをとても嬉しく思っている」

「この機会を与えてくれたジーン（ハース／チームオーナー）とギュンター（シュタイナー／チーム代表）に感謝している。エンジニアたちと一緒に仕事をして2、3年になるが、ハースは大きな家族のように感じている。これからもチームと仕事ができることをとても嬉しく思っている」

「昨年は2レースに出場したことで、さらに多くの経験を積むことができた。その結果としてチームに貢献できると確信している。新しいシーズンを楽しみにしているし、ハースとの関係を継続し、3月のバーレーンで再び共にいれることに興奮している」

　2度のF1チャンピオンでインディ500を2度制しているエマーソン・フィッティパルディの孫であるピエトロは、2017年にフォーミュラ・ルノーV8 3.5でチャンピオンを獲得。2018年にインディカーやスーパーフォーミュラに参戦した。しかし、同年5月のWECスパで両足を骨折するクラッシュを喫したこともあって、スーパーフォーミュラの参戦は1戦のみ、インディカーへは6戦のみの参戦に留まった。

　ハースのシュタイナー代表は、「ピエトロ・フィッティパルディとの関係を継続できることを嬉しく思っている」と話した。

「テストドライバーやリザーブドライバーという役割は、いきなりドライブするために呼ばれることがあるということを意味する。そしてピエトロにとっては、2020年シーズンの終盤にそれが現実になった」

「準備する時間がほとんどない中でのドライビングにもかかわらず、彼は間違いなく我々のためにしっかりと仕事をしてくれた。彼はその瞬間だけにとらわれることなく、忍耐強く走った。そして最終的には、バーレーン（サクヒールGP）とアブダビでクルマをフィニッシュまで持ち帰った」

「レースでの経験は、今シーズンの彼の役割でチームに何をもたらすのかという点で、付加価値をもたらすことになるだろう。ピエトロと一緒に仕事ができることを楽しみにしているし、1年を通して彼をチームの一員として迎えられることを楽しみにしている」

Read Also:

シリーズ F1
ドライバー ピエトロ フィッティパルディ
チーム ハースF1チーム
執筆者 Charles Bradley

