チケット
サインイン

Motorsport Network

TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs

アプリをダウンロード

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV チケット fashion ジョルジョ・ピオラ jobs
/ ホンダF1、スペイン初日は全台トップ10入り。「拮抗した戦い。細部まで最適化して予選臨む」と田辺豊治TD / ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？
F1 / ポルトガルGP ニュース

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

執筆:

アルファロメオのキミ・ライコネンはF1第3戦ポルトガルGPでステアリングの操作に気を取られてクラッシュしたことについて、息子からからかわれてしまったと明かした。

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

　アルファロメオのキミ・ライコネンは、F1第3戦ポルトガルGPをクラッシュによりリタイア。彼はその原因となった不注意を息子にからかわれてしまったようだ。

　ライコネンはポルトガルGP決勝の2周目に入ったホームストレートで、チームメイトのアントニオ・ジョビナッツィのリヤに接触。これが原因となりフロントウイングを破損してマシンを停車しなければならず、ライコネンはリタイアに終わった。

Read Also:

　後にライコネンはこの接触の責任は自分にあり、その原因がステアリングホイールのスイッチ操作に気を取られていたことだったと説明した。

　スペインGPを前にライコネンはこの一件について、息子のロビンからからかわれてしまったと語った。

「あの件については息子がこう言っていたよ。『父さん、ゴーカートをやってるときは僕に“前を見ろ”って言ってたよね』と」

「息子にちょっとアドバイスされてしまったね……」

　アルファロメオは今シーズン、クルマのパフォーマンスと言う面では着実な進歩を示してきている。ただ中団争いは競争が非常に激しいこともあり、依然として厳しい状況に置かれている。

　ライコネンとしては、今後チームがポイントを獲得していけるかには、マシンとトラック特性がうまく合致するかにかかっていると考えているようだ。

「バーレーンで僕らは平均よりも強かったと思う。コンディションがあっていたのかもしれないし、この先のレースではコンディションが僕らにあわないこともあるだろう」

「でも去年よりは接近してきている。中団グループに居られるとは予想していなかった。でも改善が必要なのは明らかだ」

「もっと上のポジションに行くために、クルマを速くしなくちゃいけない。僕らがより力を発揮できるコース、そうでない苦戦するコースもあるだろう。でもその問題はどこも同じだ。僕らはただただクルマを速くしていく必要があるだけだ」

　なおアルファロメオ（ザウバー）としてチームは数年前から確実に進歩しているとライコネンは見ており、次のように語っている。

「4年前と比べると、僕らは間違いなくより良いポジションに居る」

「当時からは多くのことが変わっていて、人を呼び戻して再建するには時間がかかる」

「最高のエンジンを手にしていても、最悪のクルマでは最高の結果は得られない。だけどいい仕事をするための道具やマンパワーも今は揃っていると思う」

 

Read Also:

シェア
コメント

関連動画

ホンダF1、スペイン初日は全台トップ10入り。「拮抗した戦い。細部まで最適化して予選臨む」と田辺豊治TD

前の記事

ホンダF1、スペイン初日は全台トップ10入り。「拮抗した戦い。細部まで最適化して予選臨む」と田辺豊治TD

次の記事

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？
コメントを読み込む

この記事について

シリーズ F1
イベント ポルトガルGP
ドライバー キミ ライコネン
チーム Alfa Romeo
執筆者 Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
F1

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

3時間
2
F1

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

1時間
3
F1

【F1動画】第4戦スペインGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト

14時間
4
F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

1d
5
F1

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？

2時間
最新ニュース
アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

1時間
ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる
F1

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

1時間
ハミルトン、2022年以降のF1残留に前向き？「来年もいるつもり。まだやるべきことがある」
F1

ハミルトン、2022年以降のF1残留に前向き？「来年もいるつもり。まだやるべきことがある」

1時間
レッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペン「全体的にかなりいい1日」とスペインGP初日は満足げ
F1

レッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペン「全体的にかなりいい1日」とスペインGP初日は満足げ

2時間
ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？
F1

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？

2時間
最新のビデオ
Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test 01:00
F1
2021/05/05

Romain Grosjean's Special Mercedes Test

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
F1
2021/04/02

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
F1
2021/03/03

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio 01:11
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1エンジン音｜アルファタウリAT02 ホンダF1パワーユニット始動！ | 8D Audio

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継 00:00
F1
2021/02/15

2021年F1ニューマシン：マクラーレンMCL35M発表会｜ライブ中継

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？
F1

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」 スペインGP
F1

レッドブル、メルセデスからエンジン開発スタッフをさらに5人”引き抜き”「我々の目標達成へ向けた強い決意の表れ」

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表
F1

ノリスはメルセデス＆レッドブル“トップ4の壁”を崩せる！　一貫性でチャンスありとチーム代表

More from
キミ ライコネン
FIA、ライコネンへのペナルティ見直しを却下。F1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPの結果は変わらず
F1

FIA、ライコネンへのペナルティ見直しを却下。F1第2戦エミリア・ロマーニャGPの結果は変わらず

ライコネンへの30秒ペナルティ、再審へ。スチュワードがアルファロメオへのヒアリングを実施 エミリア・ロマーニャGP
F1

ライコネンへの30秒ペナルティ、再審へ。スチュワードがアルファロメオへのヒアリングを実施

9番手フィニッシュのライコネン、ペナルティで入賞逃す。リスタート時にスピン、その後の手順が違反に エミリア・ロマーニャGP
F1

9番手フィニッシュのライコネン、ペナルティで入賞逃す。リスタート時にスピン、その後の手順が違反に

More from
Alfa Romeo
ロバート・クビサ、F1スペインGPのFP1でアルファロメオをドライブ スペインGP
F1

ロバート・クビサ、F1スペインGPのFP1でアルファロメオをドライブ

【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便 ポルトガルGP
F1

【F1メカ解説】ポルトガルGPに持ち込まれた、各チームの最新アップデート：ピットレーン直送便

カラム・アイロット、アルファロメオF1のリザーブドライバー就任。ポルトガルGPのFP1で早速ドライブへ
F1

カラム・アイロット、アルファロメオF1のリザーブドライバー就任。ポルトガルGPのFP1で早速ドライブへ

Trending 今日

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」
F1 F1

ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる
F1 F1

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

【F1動画】第4戦スペインGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト
F1 F1

【F1動画】第4戦スペインGPフリー走行2回目ハイライト

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？
F1 F1

ハミルトン「フェラーリやマクラーレンの進歩は驚き」……驚異はレッドブルだけじゃない？？

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ
F1 F1

【F1長者番付】億万長者があちこちに！　世界有数の”大富豪”が集う世界一のモータースポーツ

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1 F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

ボッタス、シーズン途中でシート喪失の噂……「そんなことをするのはレッドブルだけ！」と反論
F1 F1

ボッタス、シーズン途中でシート喪失の噂……「そんなことをするのはレッドブルだけ！」と反論

F1スペインFP2速報：ルイス・ハミルトンがトップタイム、角田裕毅は7番手
F1 F1

F1スペインFP2速報：ルイス・ハミルトンがトップタイム、角田裕毅は7番手

最新ニュース

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」
F1 F1

アルファタウリの角田裕毅、馴染みのカタルニアで初日7番手発進「自信を持ってドライブできた」

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる
F1 F1

ボッタスはそっとしておいてあげて欲しい……ハミルトン、批判浴びる同僚に”気遣い”見せる

ハミルトン、2022年以降のF1残留に前向き？「来年もいるつもり。まだやるべきことがある」
F1 F1

ハミルトン、2022年以降のF1残留に前向き？「来年もいるつもり。まだやるべきことがある」

レッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペン「全体的にかなりいい1日」とスペインGP初日は満足げ
F1 F1

レッドブル・ホンダのマックス・フェルスタッペン「全体的にかなりいい1日」とスペインGP初日は満足げ

ニュースレターを購読する

motorsport.comアプリ

シリーズ

Motorsport Network

お問い合わせ

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.