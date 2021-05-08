ライコネン息子、“前方不注意”で事故の父イジる「父さん、いつも前見ろって言ってたじゃん」

\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30ed\u30e1\u30aa\u306e\u30ad\u30df\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u3001F1\u7b2c3\u6226\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u3092\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u305d\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u4e0d\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u606f\u5b50\u306b\u304b\u3089\u304b\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u3000\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30ebGP\u6c7a\u52dd\u306e2\u5468\u76ee\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u30cb\u30aa\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30d3\u30ca\u30c3\u30c4\u30a3\u306e\u30ea\u30e4\u306b\u63a5\u89e6\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3068\u306a\u308a\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30a6\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u7834\u640d\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u505c\u8eca\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u30ea\u30bf\u30a4\u30a2\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\nRead Also:\n\n\u30b8\u30e7\u30d3\u30ca\u30c3\u30c4\u30a3\u3068\u63a5\u89e6\u3057\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u30df\u30b9\u3060\u3068\u8a8d\u3081\u308b\u300c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u3066\u2026\u2026\u300d\n\n\n\u3000\u5f8c\u306b\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u63a5\u89e6\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u304c\u30b9\u30c6\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30b9\u30a4\u30c3\u30c1\u64cd\u4f5c\u306b\u6c17\u3092\u53d6\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\u3000\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3GP\u3092\u524d\u306b\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u3053\u306e\u4e00\u4ef6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u606f\u5b50\u306e\u30ed\u30d3\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u304b\u3089\u304b\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\u300c\u3042\u306e\u4ef6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u606f\u5b50\u304c\u3053\u3046\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u3002\u300e\u7236\u3055\u3093\u3001\u30b4\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u3084\u3063\u3066\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306f\u50d5\u306b\u201c\u524d\u3092\u898b\u308d\u201d\u3063\u3066\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u305f\u3088\u306d\u300f\u3068\u300d\n\u300c\u606f\u5b50\u306b\u3061\u3087\u3063\u3068\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u306d\u2026\u2026\u300d\n\u3000\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30ed\u30e1\u30aa\u306f\u4eca\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u9762\u3067\u306f\u7740\u5b9f\u306a\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305f\u3060\u4e2d\u56e3\u4e89\u3044\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u7f6e\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u3000\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u304b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u30c8\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u7279\u6027\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u5408\u81f4\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3060\u3002\n\u300c\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u3067\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u5e73\u5747\u3088\u308a\u3082\u5f37\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u601d\u3046\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5148\u306e\u30ec\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u50d5\u3089\u306b\u3042\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\n\u300c\u3067\u3082\u53bb\u5e74\u3088\u308a\u306f\u63a5\u8fd1\u3057\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u4e2d\u56e3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306b\u5c45\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u306f\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3082\u6539\u5584\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u660e\u3089\u304b\u3060\u300d\n\u300c\u3082\u3063\u3068\u4e0a\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u884c\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u901f\u304f\u3057\u306a\u304f\u3061\u3083\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3002\u50d5\u3089\u304c\u3088\u308a\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u82e6\u6226\u3059\u308b\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u3067\u3082\u305d\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3069\u3053\u3082\u540c\u3058\u3060\u3002\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u305f\u3060\u305f\u3060\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3092\u901f\u304f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3060\u300d\n\u3000\u306a\u304a\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30ed\u30e1\u30aa\uff08\u30b6\u30a6\u30d0\u30fc\uff09\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u6570\u5e74\u524d\u304b\u3089\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u9032\u6b69\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u30e9\u30a4\u30b3\u30cd\u30f3\u306f\u898b\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\u300c4\u5e74\u524d\u3068\u6bd4\u3079\u308b\u3068\u3001\u50d5\u3089\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5c45\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u5f53\u6642\u304b\u3089\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u4eba\u3092\u547c\u3073\u623b\u3057\u3066\u518d\u5efa\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u300d\n\u300c\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u3092\u624b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u6700\u60aa\u306e\u30af\u30eb\u30de\u3067\u306f\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u306f\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3060\u3051\u3069\u3044\u3044\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9053\u5177\u3084\u30de\u30f3\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u3082\u4eca\u306f\u63c3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3046\u300d\n 